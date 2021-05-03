 Skip to content
 
(Al Jazeera)   Cuba's long investments in biotech may pay off in indigenous Covid vaccines, offering the chance for Cuban citizens to upgrade their 5-G connections   (aljazeera.com) divider line
    More: Cool, Cuba, Meningitis, Vaccination, Che Guevara, Immune system, Fidel Castro, Such scepticism, Vaccine  
186 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 May 2021 at 8:46 PM



6 Comments
El Borscht
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Cuba. The final stand of non-white Republicans.
 
scanman61
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

El Borscht: Cuba. The final stand of non-white Republicans.


You're thinking of Florida Cubans, not Cuba Cubans
 
El Borscht
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fair enough.
 
doosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

scanman61: El Borscht: Cuba. The final stand of non-white Republicans.

You're thinking of Florida Cubans, not Cuba Cubans


And most of those Cubans are white as snow.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

El Borscht: Cuba. The final stand of non-white Republicans.


The Spanish are white European people. Anywhere Spanish is spoken those European people raped and murdered people.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ less than a minute ago  

El Borscht: Cuba. The final stand of non-white Republicans.


A lot of Cubans are white. They just happen to speak Spanish as a first language.  I find it fascinating how many people think that because someone speaks Spanish as a fist language, it means they are not white.

Central and South America have white people all over the place. shiat, Uruguay's population is about 90% white.
 
