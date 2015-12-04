 Skip to content
 
(The Hill)   You'll never guess where they're microchipping iguanas and lizards   (thehill.com)
29
561 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 May 2021 at 3:35 PM



jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In the cloaca, Bob?
 
Dallymo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

jbc: In the cloaca, Bob?


Came to make an "in the butt, Bob" comment; shaking tiny fist at quicker and more anatomically accurate post.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Subby...

wwwcache.wralsportsfan.comView Full Size
 
Flaccidor
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The back of a Volkswagen?
 
bughunter
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
On the grill?

Wall Of Voodoo - Mexican Radio (Official Video)
Youtube eyCEexG9xjw
 
eKonk
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
They're giving the covid vaccines to iguanas now?
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Boca Grande?
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [i.imgflip.com image 500x569]


What upright Iguanas might look like

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Insain2
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NearCanuck
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: Boca Grande?


Over Boca Grande?
 
Insain2
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Insain2: [Fark user image image 220x118][Fark user image image 220x118]


I meant Very tasty deeply fried & crispy please....!!!!!
Thank you very much for the free dinners oh & a side of rice too!!!
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
First, they came for the lizards and we did nothing.............
 
Shadow Blasko
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: kdawg7736: [i.imgflip.com image 500x569]

What upright Iguanas might look like

[Fark user image image 850x485]


Emperor Staleek approves of your frelling memory.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So iguanas are getting Covid shots now?
 
ISO15693
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Dallymo: jbc: In the cloaca, Bob?

Came to make an "in the butt, Bob" comment; shaking tiny fist at quicker and more anatomically accurate post.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thedumbone [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

NearCanuck: Over Boca Grande?


I'll never get over Boca Grande.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

thedumbone: NearCanuck: Over Boca Grande?

I'll never get over Boca Grande.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
They say the microchips are to protect pet lizards? Are they seriously chip scanning invasive reptiles in the wild before killing them? Maybe the real goal is to find the jerks who are illegally releasing their lizards when they get too big and inconvenient.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Barn door.

Horses.
 
dryknife
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Hopefully, not just on the tail.
See: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Au​totomy
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Marksrevenge: They say the microchips are to protect pet lizards? Are they seriously chip scanning invasive reptiles in the wild before killing them? Maybe the real goal is to find the jerks who are illegally releasing their lizards when they get too big and inconvenient.


That's probably the goal.
But they should figure out how to DNA-tag them, so they can send a bill for the descendants of escaped lizards.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Tijuana?
 
