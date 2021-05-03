 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Russia is challenging US hegemony in fighter aircraft sales, potentially pitting Su-57s against F-35s in the arms markets of the world. Yes, folks, it's the classic battle of Coal Rolling Planes versus Non-working Budget Drains   (aljazeera.com) divider line
b2theory [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the F-35 alone (not counting F-15/16/18 sales) has roughly ~800 units on order outside the US and Russia <checks article> sells 24 SU-35s and 46 MIG-29s.

Hegemony officially challenged.


Actually, there is something of interest here. Where is China in all of this? Both the J-10 and JF-17 are very capable aircraft. It isn't like China hasn't sought to export both.
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Right you are, Kenny.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Russians and Chinese could sell some to the Saudis to roll down hill towards Houthi rebels.  It'd be a lot cheaper than buying planes that "fly" for Saudi princes wearing freshly-tailored flight suits to have their pictures taken in.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Translation: Russia really needs money.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

I doubt they're selling new production, likely pulling them from Service for fast cash.
 
dothemath
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Yeah, good luck with all that.

Its too bad they practically gave away millions of AK-47's to all of their backwater client states during the cold war. That could have brought in some decent coin.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
We still have the production line equipment from the F-22, don't we? Can't we just pretend the F-35 program never happened and make like...5 of those for the same unit price.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Imagine if we stopped selling weapons of war to other countries?
 
Fissile
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It's going to be end of the line for manned combat aircraft very soon.  Combat drones are the future.
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Any decent future fighter will be optionally piloted. Pilot in the loop + AI will be an absolute terror to fight against, which is why Russia, China, and the US are all putting huge amounts of R&D into machine learning.

The F-22 is great, but it isn't the future anymore.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

I did the Warthunder April 1 special event. Combat drones get shot down really easily.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

If there weren't sanctions on Russia, they could make a killing selling AK-47s, AKMs, 74s, 100s, 12s, Dragonovs, etc, etc.

Shame they had to go and piss of the world - they really could be a premier small arms exporter.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

That happens when your main cash export is natgas and oil, with your biggest consumers/purchasers of same rapidly replacing their need for those commodities with green alternatives.
 
eKonk
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

But if we don't sell them weapons with which to threaten/kill their neighbors, how can we get them to sign peace treaties with nations they were never at war with?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Fair counterpoint... 
I am curious what kind of drone wizardy is in play these days. Area 51 has clearly ramped up for the mission as well...
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Wait, you didn't hear?  They found another stargate defense weapon, like the one at the south pole.
 
