 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WSBTV)   Tornado warning for Atlanta, if you live along Peachtree, take shelter immediately. LGT live coverage   (wsbtv.com) divider line
14
    More: Live  
•       •       •

273 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 May 2021 at 1:16 PM (14 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Crypto Dentist
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
A tornado that shook Peach Tree once gave Steve Miller an idea for a song.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That was 2 hours ago.  It was less than a mile south of me, but it had weakened considerably.  Still a lot of lightning.
 
TimeCubeFan
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Would have stayed with the link but after 2 half-minute ads I quit. Will wait for the next tornado.
 
fngoofy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Do you know how many "Peachtree" variants there are there subby?
Did you mean Peachtree Industrial Blvd, or Peachtree Ave., Peachtree St, Peachtree Ln, or one of the other dozens ?
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That warning was about two hours ago. A little late now but thanks for the thoughts. Could have thrown in some prayers while you were at it.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: That was 2 hours ago.  It was less than a mile south of me, but it had weakened considerably.  Still a lot of lightning.


It's not news, it's Fark. It's also not timely weather reports.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

fngoofy: Do you know how many "Peachtree" variants there are there subby?
Did you mean Peachtree Industrial Blvd, or Peachtree Ave., Peachtree St, Peachtree Ln, or one of the other dozens ?


That sound is a tornado whizzing above your head.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
please don't destroy my onion crop
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"if you live along Peachtree..."

Doesn't that cover everyone in the state of Georgia?
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Peaches for free! I keed, stay safe

Peaches - The Presidents of the United States of America
Youtube wvAnQqVJ3XQ
 
basicstock
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Was this near Buckhead?
 
gbrudy16
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Great timely weather mods.   Thankfully Oklahoma has Travis
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
vignette2.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
frankb00th
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Johnny Trouble - Tornado Warning
Youtube Eu6sK1Yb6ms
obligatory
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.