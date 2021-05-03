 Skip to content
(Fox 13 Tampa Bay)   Florida man, after being asked to move out, goes all Carrie Underwood song on roomie's car, maces everyone, breaks all the windows and splashes gasoline around the house. Is finally forced out with a flashbang. The evictacrats   (fox13news.com) divider line
SumJackass07 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is the dog ok?
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could the flashbang have caused a fire if there was gas poured all over the place?
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus, take the wheels?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
covalesj
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
So I guess they decided to enforce that 'No Permanent Residence' rule on Trump living at Mara Lago?
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Sounds like he's in immediate need of government housing.
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Merltech: Could the flashbang have caused a fire if there was gas poured all over the place?


The Taser could have done it.

https://reason.com/2021/02/18/5th-circ​uit-grants-qualified-immunity-to-cops-​who-ignited-a-suicidal-gasoline-drench​ed-man-by-tasing-him/
 
dothemath
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Im guessing that since he doesnt have more holes than a brick of swiss cheese he is pretty white.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

indy_kid: Merltech: Could the flashbang have caused a fire if there was gas poured all over the place?

The Taser could have done it.

https://reason.com/2021/02/18/5th-circ​uit-grants-qualified-immunity-to-cops-​who-ignited-a-suicidal-gasoline-drench​ed-man-by-tasing-him/


Meh..... betcha that guy isn't suicidal any more..  problem resolved.   Got his wish.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

dothemath: Im guessing that since he doesnt have more holes than a brick of swiss cheese he is pretty white.


Nah... carbon is usually black...
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Jesus, take the wheels?

[Fark user image 612x339]


It's an Audi. Probably doesn't run anyway.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: NikolaiFarkoff: Jesus, take the wheels?

[Fark user image 612x339]

It's an Audi. Probably doesn't run anyway.


Correction, it's a champagne Audi. Which means it's owned by a 73-year-old man who takes it to the dealer for oil changes every 1,500 miles.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
In my defense, I was extremely drunk at the time.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Nick Nostril: NikolaiFarkoff: Jesus, take the wheels?

[Fark user image 612x339]

It's an Audi. Probably doesn't run anyway.

Correction, it's a champagne Audi. Which means it's owned by a 73-year-old man who takes it to the dealer for oil changes every 1,500 miles.


Touche. In any event, it's his money, not mine.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
How about a little bit of good old fashioned "moving on" as well with that.
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
A perfectly normal Florida reaction
 
