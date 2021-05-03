 Skip to content
(Kotaku)   This Japanese town got some covid relief funds. Did they A) Supply masks for its residents B) Help closed businesses and the unemployed C) Build a giant squid?   (kotaku.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Japan, town of Noto, Yahoo! News Japan, local governments, Rural area, Chunichi News, Tokyo, direct relationship  
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I assume it's a marketing campaign for a Japanese porn site?
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Photo from the funds allocation committee meeting.
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size


/Y'all need some Cthulhu
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
carnifex2005
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Official beverage of that town...

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Jclark666
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Why does that squid have a single tooth that looks like... well...
 
HighlanderRPI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I don't want to know why it has a giant gaping hole in it, nope.
 
1funguy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Wish I had a giant squid statue...
 
alex10294
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

1funguy: Wish I had a giant squid statue...


Tell biden to increase the money hose to max.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I bet it's popular with the school girls.
 
JRoo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
At least they didn't give it to a bunch of corrupt politicians and CEO's.
 
Crypto Dentist
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Japan tag when??

/should have been my username
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The Calamari Wrestler Trailer
Youtube If6So_873mk
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I know what my furry character would be if I was a furry.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

beezeltown: I assume it's a marketing campaign for a Japanese porn site?

Dream of the Fisherman's Wife

-based theme park.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Masks and sanitizer for the Cephalopod God!
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
pyxis.nymag.comView Full Size
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

alex10294: 1funguy: Wish I had a giant squid statue...

Tell biden to increase the money hose to max.


We can't afford to risk a squid gap.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

