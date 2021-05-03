 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   While my husband's in jail, I'm having sex with other women   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...and bragging about it online
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
dear penthouse...
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
go on...
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Call me
 
SPARC Pile [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've seen the adaptation of the documentary. Reality is more methy though.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, you husband might be having sex with other dudes.
 
I Hate You 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not in prison... but my wife sleeps with women too...

/It's farking hot!
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well if he's sleeping with all those men...
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Well, you husband might be having sex with other dudes.


Yeah but it sounds like she is doing it willingly.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Using Whisper as a data source?

Whisper is a dumpster fire. No, it's worse than that. It's 95% scams.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Thats caged heat"
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whisper is the less fun version of Anon-DIT.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the women are really convincing in their scam, they can swear they've left their prison inmate man. They'll con another man into adopting his kid[s] and then they're back with the guy as soon as he gets out leaving the mark stuck with child support payments. I've seen more than one guy conned this way.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Writing on the US-based anonymous sharing app Whisper,

Come on, the US-based anonymous website Fark can do better than this. Let's get this started. When my husband was in prison, his lawyer confessed "I tanked his case so I could be with you!" just as he was climaxing inside me.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: Writing on the US-based anonymous sharing app Whisper,

Come on, the US-based anonymous website Fark can do better than this. Let's get this started. When my husband was in prison, his lawyer confessed "I tanked his case so I could be with you!" just as he was climaxing inside me.


You need to calm the f*ck down and get a personal relationship with Jesus going.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Por que tan serioso: Super Chronic: Writing on the US-based anonymous sharing app Whisper,

Come on, the US-based anonymous website Fark can do better than this. Let's get this started. When my husband was in prison, his lawyer confessed "I tanked his case so I could be with you!" just as he was climaxing inside me.

You need to calm the f*ck down and get a personal relationship with Jesus going.


Why? Jesus never climaxed inside of me.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: If the women are really convincing in their scam, they can swear they've left their prison inmate man. They'll con another man into adopting his kid[s] and then they're back with the guy as soon as he gets out leaving the mark stuck with child support payments. I've seen more than one guy conned this way.


WTF how many of your friends are felons?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: Writing on the US-based anonymous sharing app Whisper,

Come on, the US-based anonymous website Fark can do better than this. Let's get this started. When my husband was in prison, his lawyer confessed "I tanked his case so I could be with you!" just as he was climaxing inside me.


Like they say in Law School, when the husband gets convicted, that night, you'll have the best sex of your life with the convicted's wife.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey!


Hanrahan!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that why you had him arrested?
 
H31N0US
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Such real. Many genuine. Wow.
 
englaja
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Super Chronic: Writing on the US-based anonymous sharing app Whisper,

Come on, the US-based anonymous website Fark can do better than this. Let's get this started. When my husband was in prison, his lawyer confessed "I tanked his case so I could be with you!" just as he was climaxing inside me.

Like they say in Law School, when the husband gets convicted, that night, you'll have the best sex of your life with the convicted's wife.


I was never taught that in law school.

We focused purely on screwing the client.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Por que tan serioso: Super Chronic: Writing on the US-based anonymous sharing app Whisper,

Come on, the US-based anonymous website Fark can do better than this. Let's get this started. When my husband was in prison, his lawyer confessed "I tanked his case so I could be with you!" just as he was climaxing inside me.

You need to calm the f*ck down and get a personal relationship with Jesus going.

Why? Jesus never climaxed inside of me.


Are you sure?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

khitsicker: mrmopar5287: If the women are really convincing in their scam, they can swear they've left their prison inmate man. They'll con another man into adopting his kid[s] and then they're back with the guy as soon as he gets out leaving the mark stuck with child support payments. I've seen more than one guy conned this way.

WTF how many of your friends are felons?


None. The felons are the guys in prison. It's the law-abiding guys getting suckered with the BJs.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: MythDragon: Por que tan serioso: Super Chronic: Writing on the US-based anonymous sharing app Whisper,

Come on, the US-based anonymous website Fark can do better than this. Let's get this started. When my husband was in prison, his lawyer confessed "I tanked his case so I could be with you!" just as he was climaxing inside me.

You need to calm the f*ck down and get a personal relationship with Jesus going.

Why? Jesus never climaxed inside of me.

Are you sure?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

khitsicker: mrmopar5287: If the women are really convincing in their scam, they can swear they've left their prison inmate man. They'll con another man into adopting his kid[s] and then they're back with the guy as soon as he gets out leaving the mark stuck with child support payments. I've seen more than one guy conned this way.

WTF how many of your friends are felons?


Last guy I knew was a year younger than me and it wasn't a "baby daddy in prison" scam. It was just an overly clingy broad with two young kids and she was TOTALLY IN LOVE with the new guy. It was too good to be true. She was like a 8-9 in the looks department and he was a 4-5. She schmoozed him good to where they got married and he was taking the steps to adopt her kids. I and multiple others warned him. Dude, give her all you want in the relationship but you better 100% of the time stick to the line of "Baby, my love is enough for these girls! We don't need formal paperwork to make this work!"

Like a moron, he signed adoption papers and she immediately became a huge raging biatch and filed for divorce. Now he's stuck paying child support for kids that aren't even his.

Under normal circumstances I'd say I told you so. But, as I have told you so with such vehemence and frequency already the phrase has lost all meaning. Therefore, I will be replacing it with the phrase: "I have informed you thusly."
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Well, you husband might be having sex with other dudes.


The guys that have sex with other guys in prison are mostly the same guys that do it outside of prison.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
My ex wife made the news again?
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

mofa: Prof. Frink: MythDragon: Por que tan serioso: Super Chronic: Writing on the US-based anonymous sharing app Whisper,

Come on, the US-based anonymous website Fark can do better than this. Let's get this started. When my husband was in prison, his lawyer confessed "I tanked his case so I could be with you!" just as he was climaxing inside me.

You need to calm the f*ck down and get a personal relationship with Jesus going.

Why? Jesus never climaxed inside of me.

Are you sure?

[Fark user image image 425x594]


"Was this wafer supposed to be soggy?"
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Por que tan serioso: Super Chronic: Writing on the US-based anonymous sharing app Whisper,

Come on, the US-based anonymous website Fark can do better than this. Let's get this started. When my husband was in prison, his lawyer confessed "I tanked his case so I could be with you!" just as he was climaxing inside me.

You need to calm the f*ck down and get a personal relationship with Jesus going.

Why? Jesus never climaxed inside of me.


Well, maybe if you'd played your cards right, he would have.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: khitsicker: mrmopar5287: If the women are really convincing in their scam, they can swear they've left their prison inmate man. They'll con another man into adopting his kid[s] and then they're back with the guy as soon as he gets out leaving the mark stuck with child support payments. I've seen more than one guy conned this way.

WTF how many of your friends are felons?

None. The felons are the guys in prison. It's the law-abiding guys getting suckered with the BJs.


So, basically this has happened to you. Maybe twice?
 
dothemath
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

mofa: Prof. Frink: MythDragon: Por que tan serioso: Super Chronic: Writing on the US-based anonymous sharing app Whisper,

Come on, the US-based anonymous website Fark can do better than this. Let's get this started. When my husband was in prison, his lawyer confessed "I tanked his case so I could be with you!" just as he was climaxing inside me.

You need to calm the f*ck down and get a personal relationship with Jesus going.

Why? Jesus never climaxed inside of me.

Are you sure?

[Fark user image 425x594]


Im still using a Spotify PW from a girl I broke up with (badly) two months ago.

Should I feel bad about that?
 
tjsands1118 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

I Hate You 2: I'm not in prison... but my wife sleeps with women too...

/It's farking hot!


My wife and girlfriend are constantly messing around with each other, here's a picture of them showering together
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Magnus
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: khitsicker: mrmopar5287: If the women are really convincing in their scam, they can swear they've left their prison inmate man. They'll con another man into adopting his kid[s] and then they're back with the guy as soon as he gets out leaving the mark stuck with child support payments. I've seen more than one guy conned this way.

WTF how many of your friends are felons?

None. The felons are the guys in prison. It's the law-abiding guys getting suckered with the BJs.


Phrasing intended.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Slap Shot (5/10) Movie CLIP - Reg Taunts the Goalie (1977) HD
Youtube c7tvfdSjRE4


//NSFW
 
crackpancake
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Don't understand women who put up with prisoners.  I mean you stay with garbage and then whine when they can't get/hold a job.  Or worse.  Women sometimes make terrible life choices and they say "Why me?".
 
dothemath
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

crackpancake: Don't understand women who put up with prisoners.  I mean you stay with garbage and then whine when they can't get/hold a job.  Or worse.  Women sometimes make terrible life choices and they say "Why me?".


This only makes sense if you believe that women are inherently smarter than men.
Its true that they mature faster because they have to be prepared to take care of a child starting at about 13 but the thing is once they hit that level they kind of stop.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

dothemath: crackpancake: Don't understand women who put up with prisoners.  I mean you stay with garbage and then whine when they can't get/hold a job.  Or worse.  Women sometimes make terrible life choices and they say "Why me?".

This only makes sense if you believe that women are inherently smarter than men.
Its true that they mature faster because they have to be prepared to take care of a child starting at about 13 but the thing is once they hit that level they kind of stop.


Harry Belafonte - Man Smart (Woman Smarter) (Audio)
Youtube mAHfo49iN1w
 
