(Wikipedia)   100 Years Ago: UK split up Ireland into two territories, figuring to reunite them later. Subby will save you the Troubles to tell you it didn't happen   (en.wikipedia.org) divider line
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Catholics in northern Ireland have more babies than the Protestants, so eventually demographics will lead to a united Ireland.

/ no dog in this fight, just saying
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: The Catholics in northern Ireland have more babies than the Protestants, so eventually demographics will lead to a united Ireland.

/ no dog in this fight, just saying


You are aware that there are Irish Protestant Nationalists, yes?

Dimly?
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: The Catholics in northern Ireland have more babies than the Protestants, so eventually demographics will lead to a united Ireland.

/ no dog in this fight, just saying


Americans never really understood that a majority of Northern Irish want to remain British.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: Americans never really understood that a majority of Northern Irish want to remain British.


My point is that the majority will get smaller and smaller until it's a minority.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And by reunite Britain meant re-invade, bust some heads, and start another famine or two
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good headline subby, I larfed. ;)
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*teehee*s at headline
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My dad was a British Army soldier in Northern Ireland in the late 60's/early 70's.
It was not a nice place to be. I was really surprised as a kid when he had 3 teeth casually fall out at dinner. Turns out they were fake as he had been hit in the face with a thrown brick and the original 3 were knocked out.

/Not fond memories.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: bostonguy: The Catholics in northern Ireland have more babies than the Protestants, so eventually demographics will lead to a united Ireland.

/ no dog in this fight, just saying

You are aware that there are Irish Protestant Nationalists, yes?

Dimly?


In fact, most of the early Irish Nationalists were Protestant.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: The Catholics in northern Ireland have more babies than the Protestants, so eventually demographics will lead to a united Ireland.

/ no dog in this fight, just saying


Yes but Jonathan Swift had a modest proposal to solve this
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subtitle: Or why Brexit was something only Bozo Johnson thought was going to go smoothly.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: bostonguy: The Catholics in northern Ireland have more babies than the Protestants, so eventually demographics will lead to a united Ireland.

/ no dog in this fight, just saying

Americans never really understood that a majority of Northern Irish want to remain British.


Almost 70% voted "stay" in the Brexit vote, and Sinn Fein has been gaining seats regularly come elections.

I'd say your supposition, while maybe technically correct, isn't as correct as you think it is.
 
Frothy Panties
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: bostonguy: The Catholics in northern Ireland have more babies than the Protestants, so eventually demographics will lead to a united Ireland.

/ no dog in this fight, just saying

You are aware that there are Irish Protestant Nationalists, yes?

Dimly?


Those are unicorns.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Northern Ireland compromise was largely seen as a fair compromise, until British conservatives started gerrymandering districts so that Catholic neighborhoods could not get any representation in government in the 1960s.  This led to the troubles and a whole lot of dead conservative politicians, who probably died proud of how they outwitted the Irish.

It's a lesson crooked polticians should remember.  You make it impossible to have a peaceful path to power and eventually you make it impossible to have peace.

IRA were still jackasses though.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They didn't get off Scot-free.
 
Frothy Panties
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Elliot8654: My dad was a British Army soldier in Northern Ireland in the late 60's/early 70's.
It was not a nice place to be. I was really surprised as a kid when he had 3 teeth casually fall out at dinner. Turns out they were fake as he had been hit in the face with a thrown brick and the original 3 were knocked out.

/Not fond memories.


Where was he stationed there?

/Grew up in N.I
//Belfast, Newry, Bessbrook.
 
Coco LaFemme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Good Friday Agreement stipulated no hard border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland. That means no checkpoints, no military, no passport control.

Brexit will require a hard border because the Republic is in the EU and Northern Ireland, a part of the UK, is not.

It's almost as if the morons who bleated for this didn't think their cunning plan all the way through. There are actual walls/gates/fences, topped with concertina wire, separating Protestant neighborhoods from Catholic neighborhoods in Belfast. How long before the IRA starts setting off car bombs in London again?
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rent Party: Marcus Aurelius: bostonguy: The Catholics in northern Ireland have more babies than the Protestants, so eventually demographics will lead to a united Ireland.

/ no dog in this fight, just saying

You are aware that there are Irish Protestant Nationalists, yes?

Dimly?

In fact, most of the early Irish Nationalists were Protestant.


Truth is even stranger than fiction:

Why Ireland split into the Republic of Ireland & Northern Ireland
Youtube dCJMQgfHXNI
 
Frothy Panties
‘’ 1 hour ago  

winedrinkingman: The Northern Ireland compromise was largely seen as a fair compromise, until British conservatives started gerrymandering districts so that Catholic neighborhoods could not get any representation in government in the 1960s.  This led to the troubles and a whole lot of dead conservative politicians, who probably died proud of how they outwitted the Irish.

It's a lesson crooked polticians should remember.  You make it impossible to have a peaceful path to power and eventually you make it impossible to have peace.

IRA were still jackasses though.


True and it doesn't help when Orangemen want to prance around Catholic neighborhoods on the 12th.
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Frothy Panties: Elliot8654: My dad was a British Army soldier in Northern Ireland in the late 60's/early 70's.
It was not a nice place to be. I was really surprised as a kid when he had 3 teeth casually fall out at dinner. Turns out they were fake as he had been hit in the face with a thrown brick and the original 3 were knocked out.

/Not fond memories.

Where was he stationed there?

/Grew up in N.I
//Belfast, Newry, Bessbrook.


Not entirely sure. He didn't go into a lot of details or discuss it much. He was a R.E.M.E. tank transporter guy, so usually just driving anything big that needed moving.

His one story he tells was about a girl he was somewhat dating while he was there. Found out a few months in that she was in the IRA. Had to shuffle him around and get him out of the area for a bit.
 
dj_bigbird
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If you want to have a good time, go into an Irish bar (in the US, especially in an Irish enclave like Boston) or bar in Ireland and order a black and tan. They'll be excited that you're sharing in their culture.
 
Sonnuvah
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"You have three years."
 
mainsail
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Frothy Panties: winedrinkingman: The Northern Ireland compromise was largely seen as a fair compromise, until British conservatives started gerrymandering districts so that Catholic neighborhoods could not get any representation in government in the 1960s.  This led to the troubles and a whole lot of dead conservative politicians, who probably died proud of how they outwitted the Irish.

It's a lesson crooked polticians should remember.  You make it impossible to have a peaceful path to power and eventually you make it impossible to have peace.

IRA were still jackasses though.

True and it doesn't help when Orangemen want to prance around Catholic neighborhoods on the 12th.


And the enormous bonfires with anti-Catholic/ROI banners. "It's just our culture, we're not xenophobic".
 
Rent Party
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

dj_bigbird: If you want to have a good time, go into an Irish bar (in the US, especially in an Irish enclave like Boston) or bar in Ireland and order a black and tan. They'll be excited that you're sharing in their culture.


They love it when someone orders an Irish Car Bomb, too.  So buy a round for the house.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I made this mistake at 2am at a bar in Hong Kong.  I was with an Irishman and asked ..."so what's the deal with the English and the Irish?"

Don't ask unless you want to spend the next hour listening to a a guy give a historical lecture while you slowly turn sober and bored.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Rent Party: dj_bigbird: If you want to have a good time, go into an Irish bar (in the US, especially in an Irish enclave like Boston) or bar in Ireland and order a black and tan. They'll be excited that you're sharing in their culture.

They love it when someone orders an Irish Car Bomb, too.  So buy a round for the house.


Having lived in Manchester and London when they were setting those things off, and knowing people who were injured, the name of that cocktail makes my blood boil.
 
dothemath
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Bloody Catholics..."
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
2 territories.

The drunks
And the really drunks.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Moose out front
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Christopher Hitchens had a funny story where he was in a cab in Ireland and the cabbie asked him if he was Catholic or Protestant. Hitchens replied that he was atheist. The cab driver said, "Ok, but are you a catholic atheist or a protestant atheist?"
 
Tinners478
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I love listening to Americans talk about this subject they really have the best points of view on it.

/let's all name a drink after terrorist attacks and pretend your Irish because you great great grandfathers babysitters neighbours milkman was irish

//actually lives in NI.

///IRA tried to kill me and my family as a child. I might be abit jaded towards Americans talking about situations they don't fully understand.
 
Frothy Panties
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

dj_bigbird: If you want to have a good time, go into an Irish bar (in the US, especially in an Irish enclave like Boston) or bar in Ireland and order a black and tan. They'll be excited that you're sharing in their culture.


Seriously, black and tans are awesome. Then again, there's the Irish car bomb.
 
Frothy Panties
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ukexpat: Rent Party: dj_bigbird: If you want to have a good time, go into an Irish bar (in the US, especially in an Irish enclave like Boston) or bar in Ireland and order a black and tan. They'll be excited that you're sharing in their culture.

They love it when someone orders an Irish Car Bomb, too.  So buy a round for the house.

Having lived in Manchester and London when they were setting those things off, and knowing people who were injured, the name of that cocktail makes my blood boil.


Yeah, British paratroopers with zero training in civilian disturbances opening fire on unarmed civilians as well as imprisonment without trial boil mine.
 
dothemath
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

dj_bigbird: If you want to have a good time, go into an Irish bar (in the US, especially in an Irish enclave like Boston) or bar in Ireland and order a black and tan. They'll be excited that you're sharing in their culture.


For sure.
And if youre in a Chinese bar be sure to start talking about Bruce Lee.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ukexpat: Rent Party: dj_bigbird: If you want to have a good time, go into an Irish bar (in the US, especially in an Irish enclave like Boston) or bar in Ireland and order a black and tan. They'll be excited that you're sharing in their culture.

They love it when someone orders an Irish Car Bomb, too.  So buy a round for the house.

Having lived in Manchester and London when they were setting those things off, and knowing people who were injured, the name of that cocktail makes my blood boil.


My father in law and uncle worked the UVF bombs in Dublin in '74.

Those guys hate everyone.
 
gar1013
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: The Northern Ireland compromise was largely seen as a fair compromise, until British conservatives started gerrymandering districts so that Catholic neighborhoods could not get any representation in government in the 1960s.  This led to the troubles and a whole lot of dead conservative politicians, who probably died proud of how they outwitted the Irish.

It's a lesson crooked polticians should remember.  You make it impossible to have a peaceful path to power and eventually you make it impossible to have peace.

IRA were still jackasses though.


Huh, you didn't read the part about the terrorists waging war against the UK in 1922.

Go back and read again.
 
gar1013
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Coco LaFemme: The Good Friday Agreement stipulated no hard border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland. That means no checkpoints, no military, no passport control.

Brexit will require a hard border because the Republic is in the EU and Northern Ireland, a part of the UK, is not.

It's almost as if the morons who bleated for this didn't think their cunning plan all the way through. There are actual walls/gates/fences, topped with concertina wire, separating Protestant neighborhoods from Catholic neighborhoods in Belfast. How long before the IRA starts setting off car bombs in London again?


I hope you aren't engaging in apologetics for terrorists, because like it sounds like you are.
 
gar1013
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Frothy Panties: winedrinkingman: The Northern Ireland compromise was largely seen as a fair compromise, until British conservatives started gerrymandering districts so that Catholic neighborhoods could not get any representation in government in the 1960s.  This led to the troubles and a whole lot of dead conservative politicians, who probably died proud of how they outwitted the Irish.

It's a lesson crooked polticians should remember.  You make it impossible to have a peaceful path to power and eventually you make it impossible to have peace.

IRA were still jackasses though.

True and it doesn't help when Orangemen want to prance around Catholic neighborhoods on the 12th.


So what you're saying is that "those people" shouldn't go into certain neighborhoods because it will upset the people that live there.

Think about what you just said, and go be ashamed in the corner.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Coco LaFemme: The Good Friday Agreement stipulated no hard border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland. That means no checkpoints, no military, no passport control.

Brexit will require a hard border because the Republic is in the EU and Northern Ireland, a part of the UK, is not.

It's almost as if the morons who bleated for this didn't think their cunning plan all the way through. There are actual walls/gates/fences, topped with concertina wire, separating Protestant neighborhoods from Catholic neighborhoods in Belfast. How long before the IRA starts setting off car bombs in London again?


The "morons," that is, the DUP leadership, are members of the Free Presbyterian Church, Ian Paisley's cult. Their worldview is an anti-Catholic conspiracy theory in which the Papacy (in lieu of the Elders of Zion, as Ireland never had a large Jewish population) controls the government of Ireland and the EU. Their grasp of how the real world works has never been stellar.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

gar1013: Coco LaFemme: The Good Friday Agreement stipulated no hard border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland. That means no checkpoints, no military, no passport control.

Brexit will require a hard border because the Republic is in the EU and Northern Ireland, a part of the UK, is not.

It's almost as if the morons who bleated for this didn't think their cunning plan all the way through. There are actual walls/gates/fences, topped with concertina wire, separating Protestant neighborhoods from Catholic neighborhoods in Belfast. How long before the IRA starts setting off car bombs in London again?

I hope you aren't engaging in apologetics for terrorists, because like it sounds like you are.


Have you ever been right about anything on this site?
 
NINEv2
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: They didn't get off Scot-free.


It's still a Wale of a problem.

/did I do it right?
 
gar1013
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Tinners478: I love listening to Americans talk about this subject they really have the best points of view on it.

/let's all name a drink after terrorist attacks and pretend your Irish because you great great grandfathers babysitters neighbours milkman was irish

//actually lives in NI.

///IRA tried to kill me and my family as a child. I might be abit jaded towards Americans talking about situations they don't fully understand.


Well, I'm an American, but it's pretty easy to spot ethno-religious-terrorism.

Unfortunately, some here support it because "reasons".

Congrats on not becoming a terrorist statistic.
 
gar1013
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Frothy Panties: ukexpat: Rent Party: dj_bigbird: If you want to have a good time, go into an Irish bar (in the US, especially in an Irish enclave like Boston) or bar in Ireland and order a black and tan. They'll be excited that you're sharing in their culture.

They love it when someone orders an Irish Car Bomb, too.  So buy a round for the house.

Having lived in Manchester and London when they were setting those things off, and knowing people who were injured, the name of that cocktail makes my blood boil.

Yeah, British paratroopers with zero training in civilian disturbances opening fire on unarmed civilians as well as imprisonment without trial boil mine.


Don't start none, won't be none.

I get that you are sad that people farked around and found out. But they farked around. And found out.
 
