(We Are Central PA)   Two out of three bears share   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
9
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So Baby Bear was left out?
 
thisisyourbrainonFark [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Bears are already breaking into vehicles around these parts. Sad. A wet, snowy spring may have impacted their natural food sources of berries, acorns, etc.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: So Baby Bear was left out?


let's just say she tasted... just right.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: So Baby Bear was left out?


Mama bear and two cubs, doesn't say which ones the remains were in.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
As long as it's not an Overshare Bear...
 
DrWhy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That'll teach her to eat their porridge!
 
dothemath
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Once a bear injures or consumes humans, we will not risk the chance that this could happen to someone else,"

I feel like we have known that bears eat people for quite a while. Is this shocking new information?
Seems a little unfair to punish the bears with death for, you know, being fu*king bears.

I mean this lady went out walking in their territory. The bear didnt take a plane to her town and shoot her behind the ear with a stolen .38.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

dothemath: "Once a bear injures or consumes humans, we will not risk the chance that this could happen to someone else,"

I feel like we have known that bears eat people for quite a while. Is this shocking new information?
Seems a little unfair to punish the bears with death for, you know, being fu*king bears.

I mean this lady went out walking in their territory. The bear didnt take a plane to her town and shoot her behind the ear with a stolen .38.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'm curious if the bears killed her or she died other ways and they ate her remains. Seems unfair to kill them if they just found her body and ate it. That being said, it was a momma bear and they are notoriously protective of their cubs.
 
