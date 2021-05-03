 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   There are at least 400,000 people in this world dumb enough to become a registered user of a child porn dark website. None of those people will be sleeping well tonight   (bbc.com) divider line
    Sick, Arrest warrant, German police, European Union, Germany, Arrest, Criminal law, Europe, international arrest warrant  
54 Comments
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nobody loves a list like the Germans love a list.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
See also:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The dark web is a notorious layer of the web that many people never see

You might even have some in your house!
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A venn diagram compared against all those idiots that uploaded pictures of their driver's licenses to parler would be amusing.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BumpInTheNight: A venn diagram compared against all those idiots that uploaded pictures of their driver's licenses to parler would be amusing.


Who'd want to stare at a circle?
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Josh Duggar unavailable for comment. Because he's already sitting in jail.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its Germany so im sure it was extra weird child porn.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You have to register so they make sure no cops can get access.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a lot of seats over there
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Germans will need to round up offenders by the thousands and house them somewhere. Like a big camp or something.
 
Breaker Breaker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kill them all. First, cut off their genitals while they are conscious, then subject them to a horrible, painful death.

Peace out.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
in b4 someone starts arguing about the different names for the age breakouts.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: You have to register so they make sure no cops can get access.


No no no, you register so that you can prove you were only there to help the cops collect evidence.

Also, always make sure to save your files in a folder labeled "Evidence collected for the cops, not for jacking it" so that is very clear that you don't use the files for some nefarious purposes.
 
eagles95
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Breaker Breaker: Kill them all. First, cut off their genitals while they are conscious, then subject them to a horrible, painful death.

Peace out.


That sounds like a typical Friday night in Germany
 
dothemath
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

beezeltown: The Germans will need to round up offenders by the thousands and house them somewhere. Like a big camp or something.


A place where they can really concentrate and think about what theyve done wrong.
 
Stantz
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'd venture a guess that the only ones arrested will be the low-hanging fruit who used their genuine email addresses.
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Wonder if this ring is connected to the pedophile and rapist Josh Duggar's arrest. Be funny if they found the ring when they searched his computer for his fraud crimes and found his pedo porn stash.
 
AndoCommando
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

dothemath: Its Germany so im sure it was extra weird child porn.


Just wondering what you consider non-weird child porn?
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
One of the Germans was picked up in his Paraguayan hideout.

Let's face it---if your circumstances, objectively described, would cause you to Godwin yourself, you may have made poor life choices.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

khitsicker: in b4 someone starts arguing about the different names for the age breakouts.


Well, I mean, *you're* here...
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

beezeltown: The Germans will need to round up offenders by the thousands and house them somewhere. Like a big camp or something.


you mean concentrate them?
 
dothemath
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

AndoCommando: dothemath: Its Germany so im sure it was extra weird child porn.

Just wondering what you consider non-weird child porn?


Nice try, counselor.
 
ssa5
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I would love to see the percentage of MAGAidiots involved, especially considering every accusation is always a confession. Second on the list would be RON PAUL libertarian @sswipes.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I wonder if it's not too late to add some names to that list?

They'll be proven innocent...  Eventually.

Sometimes I think I'm not evil enough.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Ideally, Subby. However, I'm not holding my breath that all of them will be arrested or charged if that list should contain anyone super rich and/or powerful.
 
skyotter
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Nervous silence from the Qult.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: I wonder if it's not too late to add some names to that list?

They'll be proven innocent...  Eventually.

Sometimes I think I'm not evil enough.


it's too late. The database of users has already been seized and frozen.  You'll have to figure out another way to frame your enemies/political rivals.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: HotWingConspiracy: You have to register so they make sure no cops can get access.

No no no, you register so that you can prove you were only there to help the cops collect evidence.

Also, always make sure to save your files in a folder labeled "Evidence collected for the cops, not for jacking it" so that is very clear that you don't use the files for some nefarious purposes.


This is good advice.
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

dsmith42: Wonder if this ring is connected to the pedophile and rapist Josh Duggar's arrest. Be funny if they found the ring when they searched his computer for his fraud crimes and found his pedo porn stash.


The delay in arresting Fuggar is almost certainly tied to on-going investigations. The Feds arrested Fuggar once the source of his CP was taken down. The timing of the two, plus the huge number of users, makes it reasonable to assume that was where Fuggar got his stuff. I don't believe that tool was smart enough to run on the Dark Web for very long before he made a mistake.

/Misspelled "Duggar" but realized the error is more appropriate.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: One of the Germans was picked up in his Paraguayan hideout.

Let's face it---if your circumstances, objectively described, would cause you to Godwin yourself, you may have made poor life choices.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ssa5: I would love to see the percentage of MAGAidiots involved, especially considering every accusation is always a confession. Second on the list would be RON PAUL libertarian @sswipes.


Donald Trump is going to live rent-free in your head the rest of your life, isn't he?
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So 400,000 people were so careful about security that they learned how to use TOR and the darkweb, and then registered with a child pornography hub?
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: I wonder if it's not too late to add some names to that list?

They'll be proven innocent...  Eventually.

Sometimes I think I'm not evil enough.


Good idea. I just tried registering with dona­l­d[nospam-﹫-backwards]p­murt*com but it said that was already taken.

shrugguy.txt
 
munko
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

BigGrnEggGriller: ssa5: I would love to see the percentage of MAGAidiots involved, especially considering every accusation is always a confession. Second on the list would be RON PAUL libertarian @sswipes.

Donald Trump is going to live rent-free in your head the rest of your life, isn't he?


yep.  and it's all over the internet.  they are obsessed and cannot move on and must blame all things on Trump.  Even Joe is doing it.
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

munko: BigGrnEggGriller: ssa5: I would love to see the percentage of MAGAidiots involved, especially considering every accusation is always a confession. Second on the list would be RON PAUL libertarian @sswipes.

Donald Trump is going to live rent-free in your head the rest of your life, isn't he?

yep.  and it's all over the internet.  they are obsessed and cannot move on and must blame all things on Trump.  Even Joe is doing it.


Remind me again how long you guys have been whining about Hillary Clinton? I'm pretty sure Donnie was just filmed still doing it.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: munko: BigGrnEggGriller: ssa5: I would love to see the percentage of MAGAidiots involved, especially considering every accusation is always a confession. Second on the list would be RON PAUL libertarian @sswipes.

Donald Trump is going to live rent-free in your head the rest of your life, isn't he?

yep.  and it's all over the internet.  they are obsessed and cannot move on and must blame all things on Trump.  Even Joe is doing it.

Remind me again how long you guys have been whining about Hillary Clinton? I'm pretty sure Donnie was just filmed still doing it.


Does every single thread have to turn into this?

Can't we have just ONE nice conversation about child porn without it turning ugly?
 
Stantz
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: So 400,000 people were so careful about security that they learned how to use TOR and the darkweb, and then registered with a child pornography hub?


Like I said, low-hanging fruit.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The same booger-eaters that accused anyone and everyone who wasn't a Scalpatine loyalist of all sorts of child abuse, are mad when it gets brought up in a discussion about busting a child porn ring?
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"Your honor, all I needed was some yard work to be done and I thought this site would help me pick someone out to get it done. I am most assuredly not into all that horrible stuff the prosecutor described."
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm wondering how many American Taliban drones will show up on that list.
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Admins please don't ban me but here is a link to the site in question for research purposes.

https://www.meetup.com/topics/republi​c​an/
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Lock every one of those sickos up! Jails were built for people like that. No stupid rehabilitation BS. Unless it looks like this:

pics.imcdb.orgView Full Size
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: A venn diagram compared against all those idiots that uploaded pictures of their driver's licenses to parler would be amusing.


The site used TOR, and had a guide on how to remain anonymous from another article I read.

I don't know what the advice was precisely, but obviously they wouldn't have used any real ID or names.

But since they used crypto, it might have been one with a ledger like BTC, which can be traced if the payee isn't aware of this (it can be hidden if you swap back and forth between cryptos that does and doesn't).

It was apparently mostly videos of boys being abused, so I am guessing that some poor detectives have to view them for information that identifies the kid or the perpetrator.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

AndoCommando: dothemath: Its Germany so im sure it was extra weird child porn.

Just wondering what you consider non-weird child porn?


And please speak directly into the salt shaker if you don't mind.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JeffMD
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I hate to piss in anyone's cherrios, but it's TOR so good luck with those ip addresses , and just because you create an account does not mean you needed to provide anything more than a username or password.
Still, with the web site taken down you celebrate your victories when you can.
 
Loren
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Stantz: I'd venture a guess that the only ones arrested will be the low-hanging fruit who used their genuine email addresses.


Yeah.  Darknet, I would think most of the people using it would be reasonably careful.  You have to be somewhat knowledgeable to get to the site in the first place.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

AndoCommando: dothemath: Its Germany so im sure it was extra weird child porn.

Just wondering what you consider non-weird child porn?


I am sure what ever I imagine child porn to be, german porn would surprise and somehow be more disgusting.
 
toejam
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I have kids and if I allow myself to dwell on this horror I will go insane. These mfers are real and they are out there. What a world.
 
