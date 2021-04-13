 Skip to content
(Fairbanks Daily Newsminer)   Younger, angrier and unvaccinated: "These are middle aged white guys - sorry to say that" says a doctor in a city hospital that is being overrun by COVID-19 cases   (newsminer.com) divider line
126
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"These are generalizations," she noted, "but some of these folks are anti-vaxxers, anti-maskers and they don't believe that they have Covid or that they are sick because of it, and our staff is getting some very angry folks."

The master race indeed.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Darwin finds a way.
 
Earguy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People thought that it would be the minority communities to reject the vaccine. Turns out that the limitations there are access.

The people refusing are mostly younger white male Republicans.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"... none of the Covid patients were fully vaccinated, Ramirez said. Additionally, the hospital has not seen any fully vaccinated people getting hospitalized with the virus."

I wonder if there's anything people can do to avoid Covid-19. There must be something people could do to become, for lack of a better word, inoculated against Covid-19.

Oh, well; I guess we'll never know.

How to avoid getting Covid-19.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When the in-patient census was taken last week, none of the Covid patients were fully vaccinated, Ramirez said. Additionally, the hospital has not seen any fully vaccinated people getting hospitalized with the virus.

Fark user imageView Full Size


not getting a vaccine to own the libs? oh noe...
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty fly sick for a white guy
 
b2theory [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks Trump.
 
Headso [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Younger, Angrier and Unvaccinated" Sounds like a fast and furious movie.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's some pretty serious delusion there when you're sick in the hospital with covid and still insisting it is a hoax.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Earguy: People thought that it would be the minority communities to reject the vaccine. Turns out that the limitations there are access.


That's just not true at all.  Chicago made a huge point to put the mass vaccination sites in minority areas and limited appointments at them to people in minority zip codes.  Guess what races have the lowest vaccination rates.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: When the in-patient census was taken last week, none of the Covid patients were fully vaccinated, Ramirez said. Additionally, the hospital has not seen any fully vaccinated people getting hospitalized with the virus.

[Fark user image 850x604]

not getting a vaccine to own the libs? oh noe...


The exact meme I was thinking of.

And as far as people refusing to get vaccinated for any reason whatsoever, and ignoring the truth of science...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Headso: "Younger, Angrier and Unvaccinated" Sounds like a fast and furious movie.


In a world...
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: "These are generalizations," she noted, "but some of these folks are anti-vaxxers, anti-maskers and they don't believe that they have Covid or that they are sick because of it, and our staff is getting some very angry folks."

The master race indeed.


As an angry, approaching-middle-age white guy, i hope these people go through the full gauntlet of symptoms to the end while affecting/infecting as few bystanders as possible. Really sick (figuratively) of these entitled idiots and the damage they've done and are doing to society.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These were the same assholes who shoved me into lockers in high school. I mean, most of mine are dead or in prison now (seriously), but damn, they survive by zerging, it would appear.

On that note, I propose we call these guys zerglings. They're basic, unintelligent, swarming, disease and vandalism spreaders. If there is a more apt description, I don't know it.

/January 6th was a n00b attempt at a zerg rush.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: "These are generalizations," she noted, "but some of these folks are anti-vaxxers, anti-maskers and they don't believe that they have Covid or that they are sick because of it, and our staff is getting some very angry folks."

The master race indeed.


recommended treatment:
full syringe or morphine in the arm and send them to the basement

"i dont have covid!  covid is fake!"
"you're right, you have Q-pidity.  its way worse.  its fatal.  the symptoms just look like covid - and being an asshole."
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: Guess what races have the lowest vaccination rates.


The Indy 500?
 
ssa5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They always have the choice of just not going to the hospital to be treated for the liberal hoax virus. It is a win-win situation with the help of Darwin.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"This isn't fair!"

Yup. That's how viruses work
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

b2theory: Thanks Trump.


We also have to take in account the fact that had trump lost 2016, Trump TV would have probably done as much to enflame the republican base about masks and light bulbs in the butt as having him as president did.

Would have better for the country overall, but we'd still have this particular problem.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Jeebus Saves: Guess what races have the lowest vaccination rates.

The Indy 500?


oh, oh, the kentucky derby
i flipped past that on TV last week and it was packed shoulder to shoulder morons w/ no masks
 
Bruscar
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This weekend my son informed us that command told him and the other Marines on his base that they will not receive the vaccine after all despite the fact that all normal leave is cancelled while they are unvaccinated and the pandemic was on-going. The decision to withhold the vaccine is based on the fact that the vaccines have emergency approval. Personnel were told they would be vaccinated when the vaccines have full FDA approval. For those of you who may be too young to know, in the past, vaccines have been tested on troops. Now that a pandemic is burning through the world population, the military is withholding the same vaccines already safely taken by millions of civilians.

It happens that I oppose all war, but I think I would keenly dislike the military as an organization even if it's purpose weren't war-fighting. The complete rejection of logic and willful mismanagement just grates my nerves.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: That's some pretty serious delusion there when you're sick in the hospital with covid and still insisting it is a hoax.


That's been a thing since before the election. People struggling against healthcare workers, shouting and cussing about how covid is a hoax, the doctors are lying and they obviously have something else while they are being prepped to go on a ventilator to save their lives.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Put this in the Cause of Death box on the death certificate: Younger, Angrier and Unvaccinated
 
pheelix [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Earguy: People thought that it would be the minority communities to reject the vaccine. Turns out that the limitations there are access.

That's just not true at all.  Chicago made a huge point to put the mass vaccination sites in minority areas and limited appointments at them to people in minority zip codes.  Guess what races have the lowest vaccination rates.


Milwaukee too.
 
guestguy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
My brain still has trouble accepting that Trump managed to politicize basic, fundamental responses to a goddamn pandemic...and the GOP just farking rolled with it.  The craven disregard for the safety of their own voters is revolting.
 
b2theory [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: b2theory: Thanks Trump.

We also have to take in account the fact that had trump lost 2016, Trump TV would have probably done as much to enflame the republican base about masks and light bulbs in the butt as having him as president did.

Would have better for the country overall, but we'd still have this particular problem.


Yep. Trump is America's selfish id.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I get my first vaccine shot tomorrow. If I hadn't f***ed around, I would have it already. Oh, well. Perhaps somebody needed it more.

As for the demographic change from poor non-white people to stupid middle-aged white people, I am OK with that.  I am also OK with more immigration to keep up population replacement and the browning of America by 2046. I hope to live to see it.

But if the Whites want to be stubborn and die off, Jared Diamond says that is their perogative and who am I to question his judgment. All I can say is that South Park did it with their usual style and aplomb.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: Put this in the Cause of Death box on the death certificate: Younger, Angrier and Unvaccinated


Very Dedicated Crisis Actor Audition
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Bruscar: This weekend my son informed us that command told him and the other Marines on his base that they will not receive the vaccine after all despite the fact that all normal leave is cancelled while they are unvaccinated and the pandemic was on-going. The decision to withhold the vaccine is based on the fact that the vaccines have emergency approval. Personnel were told they would be vaccinated when the vaccines have full FDA approval. For those of you who may be too young to know, in the past, vaccines have been tested on troops. Now that a pandemic is burning through the world population, the military is withholding the same vaccines already safely taken by millions of civilians.

It happens that I oppose all war, but I think I would keenly dislike the military as an organization even if it's purpose weren't war-fighting. The complete rejection of logic and willful mismanagement just grates my nerves.


Now is not the time to compromise the military with an untested vaccine. The last thing we need are soldiers falling out right now.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
You know if you really want to drive home the point of getting properly vaccinated to these people the hospitals should add on a "stupid fee" to cover the costs in dealing with their beliefs about the virus and lack of response there of on the patients part till it's to late.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

oopsboom: Lambskincoat: "These are generalizations," she noted, "but some of these folks are anti-vaxxers, anti-maskers and they don't believe that they have Covid or that they are sick because of it, and our staff is getting some very angry folks."

The master race indeed.

recommended treatment:
full syringe or morphine in the arm and send them to the basement

"i dont have covid!  covid is fake!"
"you're right, you have Q-pidity. its way worse.  its fatal.  the symptoms just look like covid - and being an asshole."


First time I've heard the expression.  Outstanding.

I know a guy that claims to have had Covid twice and still calls it "Fakedemic."  Refuses to get vaxxed.  Ultra right-wing, believes the election was stolen, blah blah blah.

Come to think of it, I know a ton of people that refuse to get vaxxed.  That number is down from what it was a year ago (l literally know people who believe they'll get chipped, wtf) but it's still astoundingly high.  Almost all of them are bar rats and i believe not being able to go out drinking has everything to do with their denial.

/I'm fully vaxxed
//Went to a couple bars after 11 months of being a hermit and....they have lost all of their appeal to me, Covid or not.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Any Covid survival stories out there...? Are babies still being born...?
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Vaccine refusal is across the board of demographics here in Texas.

It's disheartening and a little unbelievable

"How many Texans have been vaccinated? As of May 1, 11.1 million people have received at least one dose and 8 million people, or 27.6% of Texas' population, are fully vaccinated. A total of 18.5 million doses have been administered. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses, and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires one dose."

/  source:  Texas Tribune
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

oopsboom: Rapmaster2000: Jeebus Saves: Guess what races have the lowest vaccination rates.

The Indy 500?

oh, oh, the kentucky derby
i flipped past that on TV last week and it was packed shoulder to shoulder morons w/ no masks


I completely missed that it was on Saturday.  I was off doing other stuff.

But you never really miss anything.  The Kentucky Derby is 3 hours of talking about horses and 2 minutes of actual action.
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: "These are generalizations," she noted, "but some of these folks are anti-vaxxers, anti-maskers and they don't believe that they have Covid or that they are sick because of it, and our staff is getting some very angry folks."

The master race indeed.


It seems to me that the greatest fear of these people is finding out that they are, in fact, not superior.  That is against their entire world view.  So admitting some sort of weakness, or illness brought on by something they think they are immune to, is a chink in their superiority.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Sitting in 15 min waiting period after 2nd Pfizer at the VA. 30 days ago it was pretty crowded. Lots of time slot groups. Today I just walked right in and got jabbed. Not a single person in line. Maybe 6 currently in recovery area.
The vaccine booths have been cut down by 1/4th since I was here last too.
 
Fonaibung
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
At some point, the ethical decision is to let these people die, and treat those who try to take care of themselves.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If they're angry at the staff and the treatment they're being given, there's a simple solution: Stop treating them and good riddance to bad rubbish.
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

oopsboom: Lambskincoat: "These are generalizations," she noted, "but some of these folks are anti-vaxxers, anti-maskers and they don't believe that they have Covid or that they are sick because of it, and our staff is getting some very angry folks."

The master race indeed.

recommended treatment:
full syringe or morphine in the arm and send them to the basement

"i dont have covid!  covid is fake!"
"you're right, you have Q-pidity.  its way worse.  its fatal.  the symptoms just look like covid - and being an asshole."


Cupidity is already a word. It means greed.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
To be fair, I'm not fully vaccinated yet, my stupid state didn't follow CDC guidelines that would have had me getting vaccinated earlier, then they dragged their asses at getting the vaccine in my region or even posting relevant information online, or taking appointments.  I found out I could have just walked in weeks in advance, when I got my first shot.

Yep, the State of Missouri prioritized Mexico Missouri over St. Louis... a town of 10,000 people.
 
Tomahawk513 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
CSB: my younger sister and I torpedoed our family vacation this year w/ my parents and youngest sister because we refused to hang out w/ the anti-vaxxer plague rats my Trumper parents and youngest sister have become.  We said 'no vax, no vacay' and they choose no vacay.  We're still going, of course, but don't tell them that.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
https://philosophy.stackexchange.com/​q​uestions/72021/what-is-the-basis-for-k​ants-misquote-if-the-truth-shall-kill-​them-let-them-di

Ayn Rand, not Emmanual Kant, is the author of this, but Kant was sometimes an absolutist so she might be accurately reflecting his position.

But FARK AYN RAND AND ALL WHO SAIL IN HER is still my position and I don't care much for Kant. Some bits of Schopenhauer and Nietzsche, OK, but they were both German, all too German.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: oopsboom: Rapmaster2000: Jeebus Saves: Guess what races have the lowest vaccination rates.

The Indy 500?

oh, oh, the kentucky derby
i flipped past that on TV last week and it was packed shoulder to shoulder morons w/ no masks

I completely missed that it was on Saturday.  I was off doing other stuff.

But you never really miss anything.  The Kentucky Derby is 3 hours of talking about horses and 2 minutes of actual action.


dont kid yourself.  its 2 mins of racing, 30 mins of talking about horses.
and 2 and a half hours of unbelievably forced sounding "good ol days" rambling about mint juleps and stupid looking hats
 
Forty-Three [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Earguy: People thought that it would be the minority communities to reject the vaccine. Turns out that the limitations there are access.

The people refusing are mostly younger white male Republicans.


Yup I live here (interior AK) and it has nothing to do with access and everything to do with attitude.  Out in the native villages, off the road system, where access is theoretically most difficult, vaccination campaigns have been the most successful.  The tribal elders got their people together, arranged snow machine and dogsled caravans (no, I am not kidding), and are getting that shiat done.  Multiple waves of flu absolutely devastated rural native AK in the years after 1918, and there's a strong cultural memory of what that's like.  The elders are having absolutely no bullshait at all with petulant youngsters acting like dumbarses in refusing a vaccine.

The particular kind of dude who is not getting the vaccine in FBX is a dude I know well.  I've spent years as a science teacher in the public school system here with this dude in my class, attempting to educate him.  This is not a bright dude.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Bruscar: This weekend my son informed us that command told him and the other Marines on his base that they will not receive the vaccine after all despite the fact that all normal leave is cancelled while they are unvaccinated and the pandemic was on-going. The decision to withhold the vaccine is based on the fact that the vaccines have emergency approval. Personnel were told they would be vaccinated when the vaccines have full FDA approval. For those of you who may be too young to know, in the past, vaccines have been tested on troops. Now that a pandemic is burning through the world population, the military is withholding the same vaccines already safely taken by millions of civilians.

It happens that I oppose all war, but I think I would keenly dislike the military as an organization even if it's purpose weren't war-fighting. The complete rejection of logic and willful mismanagement just grates my nerves.


Perhaps your son misconstrued what's going on.  Looks like the Marines are not yet offering vaccines to "plain ol' healthy, young Marines"  https://www.iiimef.marines.​mil/Coronav​irus-information/COVID-19-Vaccine-Info​rmation/

Having said that, news sources say 40% of Marines eligible to get vaxxed are refusing.  Here's one article, there are plenty out there.

https://www.military.com/daily-news/2​0​21/04/13/east-coast-based-marines-near​ly-twice-likely-decline-covid-19-vacci​ne-data-shows.html
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Bruscar: It happens that I oppose all war, but I think I would keenly dislike the military as an organization even if it's purpose weren't war-fighting. The complete rejection of logic and willful mismanagement just grates my nerves.


There's a reason the Marines are called grunts.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Besides admitting more patients, the hospital is also seeing that the patients are younger than in the beginning of the pandemic, Ramirez said.

Might have to do with 80% of those over 65 having been vaccinated and the vaccines now being rolled out to younger and younger demographics.
 
hotmoonsauce
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Bruscar: This weekend my son informed us that command told him and the other Marines on his base that they will not receive the vaccine after all despite the fact that all normal leave is cancelled while they are unvaccinated and the pandemic was on-going. The decision to withhold the vaccine is based on the fact that the vaccines have emergency approval. Personnel were told they would be vaccinated when the vaccines have full FDA approval. For those of you who may be too young to know, in the past, vaccines have been tested on troops. Now that a pandemic is burning through the world population, the military is withholding the same vaccines already safely taken by millions of civilians.

It happens that I oppose all war, but I think I would keenly dislike the military as an organization even if it's purpose weren't war-fighting. The complete rejection of logic and willful mismanagement just grates my nerves.


As someone who served for 20 years, I can tell you that either this is a load of horse shiat or things changed so dramatically since I left that it's a completely different military. Because if there were people the military tested vaccines on, it was us. I can't tell you how many farking shots I received during my stint including ones I never even heard of. We were farking pin cushions, treated like property instead of people.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Earguy: People thought that it would be the minority communities to reject the vaccine. Turns out that the limitations there are access.

That's just not true at all.  Chicago made a huge point to put the mass vaccination sites in minority areas and limited appointments at them to people in minority zip codes.  Guess what races have the lowest vaccination rates.


Its incomplete data, but it seems to indicate that minorities are getting vaccinated in larger percentages (of their us population) than whites.

Per the stats from the Kaiser Foundation:
As of April 26, 2021, CDC reported that race/ethnicity was known for just over half (55%) of people who had received at least one dose of the vaccine. Among this group, nearly two thirds were White (64%), 12% were Hispanic, 9% were Black, 6% were Asian, 1% were American Indian or Alaska Native, and <1% were Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander, while 8% reported multiple or other race.


If you compare percent vaccinated to percentage of the ethnic makeup of the US, the biggest gap is in white folk.
 
jso2897
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

brantgoose: https://philosophy.stackexchange.com/​q​uestions/72021/what-is-the-basis-for-k​ants-misquote-if-the-truth-shall-kill-​them-let-them-di

Ayn Rand, not Emmanual Kant, is the author of this, but Kant was sometimes an absolutist so she might be accurately reflecting his position.

But FARK AYN RAND AND ALL WHO SAIL IN HER is still my position and I don't care much for Kant. Some bits of Schopenhauer and Nietzsche, OK, but they were both German, all too German.


Ah - the ultimate, all time, all star stupid person's idea of a smart person - Ayn Rand.
 
