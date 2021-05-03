 Skip to content
(AP News)   Historic paper mill goes up in flames. Somebody's due for a reaming   (apnews.com) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
I'mma just leave this here.

Granite Mills
Youtube yK2qJFHRdmI
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
they'll get beaten to a pulp
 
Dead on the River [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should be able to recycle the whole thing
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did the flames reach temperatures of over 450 degrees?
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet that smells delightful

/better than before, anyway
 
redsquid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No big deal- only 10% burned.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody's getting a nice insurance check
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: they'll get beaten to a pulp


They'll get their ash kicked.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

redsquid: No big deal- only 10% burned.


You'd think but it was the bottom 10% so the rest came down.
 
wesmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tuxq: I bet that smells delightful

/better than before, anyway


No kidding. I live in a city with a paper mill and I can't breathe from the stench outside.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My guess is they will just paper over that ash dump.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now what will the winners write their history on?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Someone neglected their paper-view bill.
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Was it Dwight?  It was Dwight, wasn't it.

Fire Drill - The Office US
Youtube gO8N3L_aERg
 
DRTFA
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue"
That sounds like a taunt from an immature sibling.
/ Also, would a farker from Europe, Asia, or the Middle East please give me your opinion on whether something less than 150 years old can be truly historic?
 
phishrace
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The nice thing about torching a paper mill is that you don't have to bring lighter fluid. Just drop a lit match pretty much anywhere and poof, you got yourself an epic paper mill fire.
 
flamesfan
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The smell of money is no more.
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: Did the flames reach temperatures of over 450 degrees?


Yep! 452 degrees Fahrenheit!
 
Drew P Balls
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Oh, the humanity!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
