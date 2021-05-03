 Skip to content
(MSN)   Based on the mugshot, they also seized a baseball cap that has never been taken off before   (msn.com) divider line
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Mighty Max wonders why this is a big deal
cdn.retrojunk.comView Full Size
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm on board with the drugs and guns being seized, but can ideological paraphernalia be seized as evidence? Evidence for what crime?
 
kenundrummer
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Stop posting MSN articles.  In fact, let's expand that to any Twitter post.  Let's clean this crap up.  If I can't view anything from the 'disclosure arrow,' then I don't want to know about it.
 
sugar_fetus
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Somacandra: I'm on board with the drugs and guns being seized, but can ideological paraphernalia be seized as evidence? Evidence for what crime?


Crimethink.
 
stuffy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Seen better.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Somacandra: I'm on board with the drugs and guns being seized, but can ideological paraphernalia be seized as evidence? Evidence for what crime?


"In addition, authorities also seized six ghost guns, four assault rifles, three handguns, and various ghost gun parts, along with Nazi paraphernalia."

Trashing the US Capitol on January 6th?
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Somacandra:

I'm on board with the drugs and guns being seized, but can ideological paraphernalia be seized as evidence? Evidence for what crime?

Souvenirs for sympathizing swine?
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
You know who else likes Nazi paraphernalia?

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

kenundrummer: Stop posting MSN articles.  In fact, let's expand that to any Twitter post.  Let's clean this crap up.  If I can't view anything from the 'disclosure arrow,' then I don't want to know about it.


Also ABC News, and frequently Some Guy.  I asked the mods about it last week, and it has to do with the websites and the way they are set up.  If Fark can easily grab a photo and a headline and a first paragraph from meta tags, then the Preview happens.  If the website is an overscripted piece of crap, Fark cannot grab anything and no Preview happens.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: You know who else likes Nazi paraphernalia?

[Fark user image 328x360][Fark user image 340x197]


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
In addition, authorities also seized six ghost guns, four assault rifles, three handguns, and various ghost gun parts, along with Nazi paraphernalia.

Good. Those things really should only be handled by professionals

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KB202
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Somacandra: I'm on board with the drugs and guns being seized, but can ideological paraphernalia be seized as evidence? Evidence for what crime?


Evidence of intent.
 
Tailspin Tommy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Looks like he's been taking make-up tips from trump.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: In addition, authorities also seized six ghost guns, four assault rifles, three handguns, and various ghost gun parts, along with Nazi paraphernalia.

Good. Those things really should only be handled by professionals

[Fark user image image 498x207]


I fully support the confiscation of unlicensed nuclear accelerators.
 
JohnnyApocalypse
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Seizing Nazi paraphernalia might be necessary as evidence of conspiracy, although not sure they couldn't just photograph it for that. Maybe there's some law on the PA. books about possessing "gang" or hate-group stuff?

Also, NotThatGuyAgain: ChrisDe: You know who else likes Nazi paraphernalia?

[Fark user image 328x360][Fark user image 340x197]

[i.pinimg.com image 477x720]

Hopefully you were just trying to make a funny here, because many nations use eagle symbology in their national flags, coats of arms, etc. The specific call back was the eagle, holding the circle that contains a flag or emblem, which is much more specific.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: ChrisDe: You know who else likes Nazi paraphernalia?

[Fark user image 328x360][Fark user image 340x197]

[i.pinimg.com image 477x720]


52f4e29a8321344e30ae-0f55c9129972ac85d6b1f4e703468e6b.ssl.cf2.rackcdn.comView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

JohnnyApocalypse: Seizing Nazi paraphernalia might be necessary as evidence of conspiracy, although not sure they couldn't just photograph it for that. Maybe there's some law on the PA. books about possessing "gang" or hate-group stuff?

Also, NotThatGuyAgain: ChrisDe: You know who else likes Nazi paraphernalia?

[Fark user image 328x360][Fark user image 340x197]

[i.pinimg.com image 477x720]

Hopefully you were just trying to make a funny here, because many nations use eagle symbology in their national flags, coats of arms, etc. The specific call back was the eagle, holding the circle that contains a flag or emblem, which is much more specific.


He's a Republican Kool-Aid drinker.
And at the same time they worship fascist ideals, they deny that they do.
Because they know their philosophy is widely hated, they pretend that they don't have it.
It's really weird.
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm confused why didn't they shoot him? Ohh wait...
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Begoggle: JohnnyApocalypse: Seizing Nazi paraphernalia might be necessary as evidence of conspiracy, although not sure they couldn't just photograph it for that. Maybe there's some law on the PA. books about possessing "gang" or hate-group stuff?

Also, NotThatGuyAgain: ChrisDe: You know who else likes Nazi paraphernalia?

[Fark user image 328x360][Fark user image 340x197]

[i.pinimg.com image 477x720]

Hopefully you were just trying to make a funny here, because many nations use eagle symbology in their national flags, coats of arms, etc. The specific call back was the eagle, holding the circle that contains a flag or emblem, which is much more specific.

He's a Republican Kool-Aid drinker.
And at the same time they worship fascist ideals, they deny that they do.
Because they know their philosophy is widely hated, they pretend that they don't have it.
It's really weird.


This sort have shaming always bothers me.  Without actually looking into the details and discovering the truth, people just sling snide remarks and false accusations.  If you remembered your history, you'd know that Jim Jones used Flavor Aid.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

tedthebellhopp: I'm confused why didn't they shoot him? Ohh wait...


They not only did not shoot him, he got away, his partner is in custody.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Somacandra: I'm on board with the drugs and guns being seized, but can ideological paraphernalia be seized as evidence? Evidence for what crime?

"In addition, authorities also seized six ghost guns, four assault rifles, three handguns, and various ghost gun parts, along with Nazi paraphernalia."

Trashing the US Capitol on January 6th?


Ghost gun parts? You mean unfinished lower receivers that still need mill work? Oh why won't someone think of the children??
 
