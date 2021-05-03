 Skip to content
(NPR)   Judge rules that Columbus police ran amuck...er, amock...er, amok...ah, fark it, they went sorta crazy with the rubber bullets and pepper spray when it came to peaceful protestors   (npr.org) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
always interesting in the land of football and freedom how we have a ruling after the violent acts.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to the injunction, Columbus officers are banned from using those methods of "non-lethal force" against nonviolent protesters including those who are chanting, verbally confronting police and occupying streets. That includes body slams, flash-bang grenades, rubber bullets, batons and shoving.

I feel like he should have explicitly banned LETHAL force as well.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But now how are the small-dicked, insecure, terrified bullies masquerading as law enforcement officers going to justify assaulting others as an outlet for their impotent rage?
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's go with asmuck
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: According to the injunction, Columbus officers are banned from using those methods of "non-lethal force" against nonviolent protesters including those who are chanting, verbally confronting police and occupying streets. That includes body slams, flash-bang grenades, rubber bullets, batons and shoving.

I feel like he should have explicitly banned LETHAL force as well.


They're saving the live ammo for the ghetto-burners.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
dvdtalk.comView Full Size


Thanks a lot.
 
Winston Smith '84
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Does anyone believe the Police will obey this injunction?
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
A Mok with milk and cookies.
basementrejects.comView Full Size
 
cloverock70
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

guestguy: But now how are the small-dicked, insecure, terrified bullies masquerading as law enforcement officers going to justify assaulting others as an outlet for their impotent rage?


By being passive aggressive. They let Chit Fest rage for 5 or 6 hours before they attempted to break up the party.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Start holding higher ups in contempt and placing them in GenPop. There is no current "find out" when they fark around.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It's funny how "fiscal conservatives" never ask how we pay for this shiat.

This is our tax dollars at work, yet conservatives can't get enough of oppressive, authoritarian shiat like this while universal health care horrifies them beyond belief. In short, fark conservatives. This is what they want.
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

guestguy: But now how are the small-dicked, insecure, terrified bullies masquerading as law enforcement officers going to justify assaulting others as an outlet for their impotent rage?


I've told this story before on here, I think.

I was working in Columbus for a while fresh out of residency, and the agency I worked with had put me up in a hotel right off the highway (270 if anyone's local).

Problem was, to get into the hotel parking lot meant sitting at a light for a while that didn't have a left turn arrow.

I was sitting and waiting, and traffic off 270 was absurd- I'd regularly wait at that light for 5 or 6 cycles. Guy pulls up in the far right lane, and a cop behind him. Cop hits his lights, and I figure wait a second and see what happens. Guy parks the car, rolls down his window. Cop walks up, pulls the door open, and cracks the dude in the head with a baton. As far as I saw, no words exchanged.

Dude is now bleeding heavily, cop gets back in his car and leaves. I get the turn, flip around, and pull into a parking lot next to the dude, he's still in park. Call EMS, ambulance shows up and takes the guy to the hospital, and with the guy watching they pull his car into the parking lot and lock it so he can come back later.

Still have no idea what prompted such random violence.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Cool, do Minneapolis next.
 
mjbok
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Sword and Shield: guestguy: But now how are the small-dicked, insecure, terrified bullies masquerading as law enforcement officers going to justify assaulting others as an outlet for their impotent rage?

I've told this story before on here, I think.

I was working in Columbus for a while fresh out of residency, and the agency I worked with had put me up in a hotel right off the highway (270 if anyone's local).

Problem was, to get into the hotel parking lot meant sitting at a light for a while that didn't have a left turn arrow.

I was sitting and waiting, and traffic off 270 was absurd- I'd regularly wait at that light for 5 or 6 cycles. Guy pulls up in the far right lane, and a cop behind him. Cop hits his lights, and I figure wait a second and see what happens. Guy parks the car, rolls down his window. Cop walks up, pulls the door open, and cracks the dude in the head with a baton. As far as I saw, no words exchanged.

Dude is now bleeding heavily, cop gets back in his car and leaves. I get the turn, flip around, and pull into a parking lot next to the dude, he's still in park. Call EMS, ambulance shows up and takes the guy to the hospital, and with the guy watching they pull his car into the parking lot and lock it so he can come back later.

Still have no idea what prompted such random violence.


Michigan fan.
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bruscar
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Great. Now, let's take real action.

Fire every current member of that police department and have state troopers fill in covering only real emergencies. (No responding to barbequing complaints from Karen.)

Eliminate all military grade weapons.

Require that firearms are locked in the trunk or a special compartment of a patrol car.

Require all LEO to wear operable body cameras while on duty. Implement a SOP that, if the camera is off for any reason, LEO does not get paid for that time with the exception perhaps of three 10 minute bathroom breaks.

Completely redesign LEO training to emphasize de-escalation and use of minimal force.

Remove the burden of responsibilities that LEO should not shoulder such as responding to mental health calls.

Instead, create and fund special UNARMED response units authorized to use persuasion, minimal force (think strait jackets used for SHORT periods of time, and medication (sedatives) to bring a situation safely under control and an individual into a mental health facility for evaluation and treatment.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

guestguy: But now how are the small-dicked, insecure, terrified bullies masquerading as law enforcement officers going to justify assaulting others as an outlet for their impotent rage?


I knew Colombus was in Ohio, but I didn't realize it was IN OHIO.
 
