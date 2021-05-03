 Skip to content
(WMC 5 Memphis)   Man seeking to leave human remains in nature finds out someone beat him to it   (wmcactionnews5.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Detective: Why is this skull soaking wet? And smells like piss?

/getting too old for this shiat, etc.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bones probably would have named this ep The Dude in the Doody
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I wonder if the crime scene photographer had to put a little marker label with evidence item number, brief description, color calibration chart, and ruler for-scale at the guy's excrement, and had to document the distance from the excrement to the body.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, ain't that some shiat?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Going to the bathroom in the wilds is our last great freedom.
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Authorities say a forensic anthropologist is studying human remains found in woods off a dirt road by a man who was taking a bathroom break in the woods a few weeks ago.

"It's still a bit meaty? I'll let the possums take care of that first."
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
freetomato
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finding a dead body would scare the crap out of me.  My dad found a guy floating in the American River and had nightmares afterward.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bathroom? How precious.
 
JZDave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cue CCR: "There's a bathroom in the woods".
 
WheezerTheGeezer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So this story got leaked???
 
ISO15693
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

freetomato: Finding a dead body would scare the crap out of me.


Someone should ask this guy if this actually happens.
 
