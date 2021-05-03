 Skip to content
(Straits Times)   Herd immunity in the US joins balanced budgets, calorie-free beer, and rational discourse   (straitstimes.com)
    More: Followup, Vaccination, herd immunity, Vaccine, per cent, daily vaccination rates, smaller numbers, herd immunity threshold, Smallpox  
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Without a global strategy, India, Brazil and future mutation hot-spots will make sure *no one* gets there anyway.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks, Republicans!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Get your damn vaccination. Even if you do end up catching some mutated version you are much less likely to end up in the hospital if you have partial immunity.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The cows are not surpised
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I slept out in the barn with the cows last night so I'm good.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Anti-vaxxer permits.

i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
b0rg9
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Get vaccinated. Keep up with the boosters. And work towards splitting the US up so we can get away from these dumb assholes before the they drag us into Nazi Germany Vol 2.
 
Duck_of_Doom [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Just got 2nd dose, am sitting here waiting out the 15 minutes. People, get that little prick!
 
freakay
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So damned frustrating.  All the idiots who were clamoring for "herd immunity" by letting everyone become infected were ridiculously ignorant of high school biology (at least high school biology that was taught well).

If you have more people who catch the virus, it will mutate, plain and simple, and so once you are infected, YOU are becoming the cess pool of the virus much like the annual influenza that swirls around ducks, pigs, and chickens in Asia every freaking year.  So yeah, go ahead get infected.  And see what happens when you get infected with the variety that kills you.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Duck_of_Doom: Just got 2nd dose, am sitting here waiting out the 15 minutes. People, get that little prick!


If you're anything like me, in 12 hours you are going to go through hell. It only lasts a day or so, but you might want to plan for a sick day.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I see no reason why we shouldn't take the list the CDC released of high risk activities for the non-vaccinated and make them require proof of vaccination.  I'm kind of surprised private businesses haven't done that already.

Do that, and I think we'll get herd immunity. Right now the "I can't be bothered to be inconvenienced for the good of myself and others" crowd has no consequence for their shiat.

Also it would lead to some good youtube videos of melting down snowflakes.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Duck_of_Doom: Just got 2nd dose, am sitting here waiting out the 15 minutes. People, get that little prick!


media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

b0rg9: [Fark user image 850x338]


https://www.nytimes.com/2021/05/03/he​a​lth/covid-herd-immunity-vaccine.html

And now they think the threshold for herd immunity with B.1.1.7 is a full 80%.

This thing isn't going away anytime soon.
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What? You mean trying to get us all infected isn't going to get us to Herd Immunity?

But all those YouTube videos I watched told me so.
 
Charlie Freak [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm so farking sick of it. And there are plenty of covidiots here and elsewhere that are part of the problem.

They should have never been given a platform.
 
eagles95
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Duck_of_Doom: Just got 2nd dose, am sitting here waiting out the 15 minutes. People, get that little prick!


Welcome to the 5G club!!
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

akya: I see no reason why we shouldn't take the list the CDC released of high risk activities for the non-vaccinated and make them require proof of vaccination.  I'm kind of surprised private businesses haven't done that already.

Do that, and I think we'll get herd immunity. Right now the "I can't be bothered to be inconvenienced for the good of myself and others" crowd has no consequence for their shiat.

Also it would lead to some good youtube videos of melting down snowflakes.


"Proof of vaccination"...how? The easily forge-able cards?

In this day and age, the automatic assumption should default to Republicans doing everything in bad faith. If systems aren't set up to prevent Republican cheating and forgeries, then they will fail.
 
b0rg9
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Duck_of_Doom: Just got 2nd dose, am sitting here waiting out the 15 minutes. People, get that little prick!



Cool!  Yesterday was my 2-week point from the second Pfizer shot, so hopefully I'm good for a bit, anyway.
 
LL316
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
We need 70%, 30% of Republicans won't get it.  A non 0% of others can't or won't.  So yeah, we were never getting herd immunity unless we had a time machine to make Trump realize his only path to re-election was to take this ish seriously from the start.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Don't curr got vaccinated and will continue too.  The mask are cool too, I'm pretty sure I'll just keep wearing them.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

freakay: So yeah, go ahead get infected.  And see what happens when you get infected with the variety that kills you.


I'm just guessing here, but I'm assuming you die.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Duck_of_Doom: Just got 2nd dose, am sitting here waiting out the 15 minutes. People, get that little prick!


"C'mon baby, you'll barely feel it sliding in!"
 
Psychopusher [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Duck_of_Doom: Just got 2nd dose, am sitting here waiting out the 15 minutes. People, get that little prick!

If you're anything like me, in 12 hours you are going to go through hell. It only lasts a day or so, but you might want to plan for a sick day.


Which vaccine did you get?
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Duck_of_Doom: Just got 2nd dose, am sitting here waiting out the 15 minutes. People, get that little prick!


44.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Duck_of_Doom: Just got 2nd dose, am sitting here waiting out the 15 minutes. People, get that little prick!

[44.media.tumblr.com image 417x550]


RIP Gary.
 
hej
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"the virus will most likely become a manageable threat that will continue to circulate in the United States for years to come"

It was always going to be this.  I'm glad TFA has spelled out why people don't need to be shiatting their pants over covid for the rest of eternity.

Between people being vaccinated and people dying, at some point, by definition, whoever is left is going to be people less susceptible to it.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Oblig.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LL316
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Duck_of_Doom: Just got 2nd dose, am sitting here waiting out the 15 minutes. People, get that little prick!


I'd advise taking a Tylenol PM tonight.  I got mine on my lunch last week and was fine for about 12 hours.  Then alternating sweating and shivering (and not sleeping) the entire night.  Finally got about a 90 minute nap in at 10:30am the following day and when I woke up I was totally fine.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Somacandra: Without a global strategy, India, Brazil and future mutation hot-spots will make sure *no one* gets there anyway.


Yeah, my other country, Colombia was doing good, but since they border with Brazil they are getting seriously infected by now.

That and the Colombian president is a Trump Jr.  He has convinced himself and the rest of the government is that Venezuela is gonna invade and spent the vaccine money on some jets and then bought the cheap chinese vaccine, which no one has gotten yet.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Surprised I am not.
 
db2
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Duck_of_Doom: Just got 2nd dose, am sitting here waiting out the 15 minutes. People, get that little prick!


But I've already got a little... oh, you mean the vaccine. Right.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Charlie Freak: And there are plenty of covidiots here and elsewhere that are part of the problem.


The effete liberals have pretty much carried right-wing America-bleating and whining-on their backs this entire pandemic.

For all their posturing, when danger actually threatens, conservatives literally cannot protect themselves, their families, or their communities.

/Deadweight.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

LL316: We need 70%, 30% of Republicans won't get it.  A non 0% of others can't or won't.  So yeah, we were never getting herd immunity unless we had a time machine to make Trump realize his only path to re-election was to take this ish seriously from the start.


Help me with my math. Let's say half the US is republicans. If 30% of republicans aren't getting it, and we need but won't achieve 70%, what percent of non-republicans aren't getting it?
 
Corvus
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
People really don't get "herd immunity". It's not some magic number. The number fluctuates based on how people act and what happens.

You would have a herd immunity of 0% if people actually social distanced correctly.

It's not a constant.
 
Chunkybeets
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
all so wrapped up in politics and your little "I got mine badge" and hate the crummy crumbs....Losers
 
