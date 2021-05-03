 Skip to content
(NJ.com)   Behold the COVID car, driven by the couple that offers free rides to vaccine appointments   (nj.com) divider line
19
    More: Hero, Vaccine, Vaccination, Joe Cicchetti, Shirley Limburg, vaccine appointments, idea kind, young woman, Hunterdon County  
•       •       •

19 Comments     (+0 »)
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What a COVID car may look like.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
...is that really the image you want to invoke when the virus that looks like that is wreaking havoc? When inviting strangers into a tiny, confined space with you?
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wouldn't it be more efficient to just take a cooler full of vaccines plus a nurse or tech and just give the vaccine where the people are?  Less exposure for you and less back and forth.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is awesome.
 
151 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will they drive to Michigan? Asking for a me.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The old fart in my (who is a blast at parties) thinks all that crap on the hood is a visibility hazard.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr. Nick Riviera: Wouldn't it be more efficient to just take a cooler full of vaccines plus a nurse or tech and just give the vaccine where the people are?  Less exposure for you and less back and forth.


Sure but they don't have any of those things.
People just doing what they can with what they have.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"QUICKLY!  TO THE COVID-MOBILE!!!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cinemacats.comView Full Size
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just got J&J shot
Fark user imageView Full Size

Dearborn Mi. Performing Arts Center.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was expecting something more like this, TBH:

media.wired.comView Full Size
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KarmicDisaster: What a COVID car may look like.

[Fark user image 669x435]


I can't decide if this means you read the article or it means you didn't read the article. Leaning towards the latter.
 
70Ford
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
im3.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
baorao
‘’ 1 hour ago  

151: Will they drive to Michigan? Asking for a me.


I've seen enough Michigan Farkers around that I think we could figure out some help if you're serious.

I for example am in Kent County. that may not help you though.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: I was expecting something more like this, TBH:

[media.wired.com image 660x330]


My thought as well.  I was surprised they were using a 2 door Fiat.

I mean, at least get a 4 door and put in separators.  You can pick up old crown vics pretty cheap these days.
 
151 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

baorao: 151: Will they drive to Michigan? Asking for a me.

I've seen enough Michigan Farkers around that I think we could figure out some help if you're serious.

I for example am in Kent County. that may not help you though.


I appreciate that. I'm in livingston county, and the closest place is about 7 miles away, just not very e-bike friendly on the way there.

I'm going to wait until my SECOND infection with this farking virus has run it's course before going for the vaccine. But I do have a few people I can rely on, just have to figure out logistics with both our jobs and etc.

Maybe I'll get it a third time and I'll just BE the vaccine.
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

70Ford: [i.imgflip.com image 648x500]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Dr. Nick Riviera: Wouldn't it be more efficient to just take a cooler full of vaccines plus a nurse or tech and just give the vaccine where the people are?  Less exposure for you and less back and forth.


...I'd get rid of the cars - just junk 'em, buy a bunch of coolers, take a few nurses, and GO TO WHERE THE PEOPLE ARE!!!

/ Thanks to you and Sam Kinison ;-)
 
