(We Are Central PA)   Volunteers from depressed Appalachian towns pick up five tons of garbage left by tourists that were supposed to be an economic boom to their towns, in anticipation of this year's tourist season   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
    Huntingdon County, Pennsylvania  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
If people would respect the land and areas they visit this wouldn't be a problem. I like Raystown Lake especially. Unlike the state parks the water is warm and nice to swim in. Of course with it being a manmade lake they probably found ways for this to happen.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The water's probably warm because it's Radioactive
 
morg
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Despite the popular Appalachian narrative, the trash was not all white.
 
bhcompy [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: If people would respect the land and areas they visit this wouldn't be a problem. I like Raystown Lake especially. Unlike the state parks the water is warm and nice to swim in. Of course with it being a manmade lake they probably found ways for this to happen.


Nothing like the smell of brain eating amoeba in the morning
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Serving for almost 25 years, Rabena received the Corps Foundation Enduring Service Volunteer Award for his advocacy for the lake.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says Rabena has put in more than 5,000 service hours to develop, support and improve Raystown Lake.


Beers for this guy. Good on ya
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
And although I adore tourists individually, I agree that as a group they are rather stupid.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
HA HA ! Fark you, Hillbillies! Maybe ask your Messiah Trump to pay for the cleanup.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

zepillin: The water's probably warm because it's Radioactive


Them glowing catfish get purty big and are good eatin if you cut the extra lumps off
 
Professor Science
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Wow.  That's ten red VW Microbuses' worth.

/Hope the dump was open
 
40 degree day
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Boom or boon?
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 minute ago  
We RV camp a lot.  I almost always walk around our site and collect one or two garbage bags of trash.  It is just shameful.  And, it is nearly always lite beer cans and bottles, never IPAs or microbrew cans, so, I am fairly certain I know who's leaving trash everywhere.
 
