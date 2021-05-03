 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Coroner identifies victim of fatal train vs pedestrian incident. Spoiler: It wasn't the train   (wjactv.com) divider line
19
    More: Obvious, victim of fatal train, Coroner, Public transport, pedestrian incident, English-language films, Ridgway  
•       •       •

369 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 May 2021 at 9:50 AM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Muccio-Krise says Gnan died as a result of massive blunt force trauma

Fark user imageView Full Size


I feel bad for the people who where working on the train crew.  They have to live with someone else's actions.
 
The Green Intern
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Goddammit Omni-Man
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Identify what's left I suppose.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
comicvine1.cbsistatic.comView Full Size
 
Bruscar
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
And this why any truly high speed passenger rail system must be mostly situated so that it is almost impossible for someone, who is not an employee of the system, to access the rails. The line must be tunneled or elevated. There must be locked doors to access those tunnels or to access walk along maintenance access paths beyond the interior of the station. That strategy would also drastically reduce the chance of collision with another vehicle and serve to help protect animals from being killed by the trains as well.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I heard the coroner was paid to actually mark the cause of death as COVID.

/s
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Saved me admission to that movie.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size

/oblig
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I have no sympathy for anyone who kills themselves in a way that can traumatize and inconvenience others. Go into the woods, blow your brains out, go run you car in the garage.

Don't be a dick and get everyone stuck in traffic because you jump off a bridge, or traumatize a train engineer/ conductor because you jump in front of a train.

Or, maybe, go get help and talk to someone.
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Why don't they look?
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Bruscar: And this why any truly high speed passenger rail system must be mostly situated so that it is almost impossible for someone, who is not an employee of the system, to access the rails. The line must be tunneled or elevated. There must be locked doors to access those tunnels or to access walk along maintenance access paths beyond the interior of the station. That strategy would also drastically reduce the chance of collision with another vehicle and serve to help protect animals from being killed by the trains as well.


"The final rule defines a new category of high-speed rail operations and makes it possible for high-speed rail to utilize existing infrastructure, saving the expense of building new rail lines. These new 'Tier III' passenger trains can operate over this shared track at conventional speeds, and as fast as 220 mph in areas with exclusive rights-of-way and without grade crossings."

The compromise wasn't ... great ... but America isn't ready to spend 200 billion dollars on updated rail infrastructure.

See also "Stroads".  We like to compromise by taking the worst aspects of various infrastructure elements and putting them together in incompatible, and frequently dangerous ways.

"I know!  Let's plow a 6 lane divided road right through this neighborhood with driveway access AND put a bunch of traffic lights everywhere to defeat the entire purpose of having nice roomy lanes.  When people complain of speeding, we'll just slap down speed bumps, add red light cameras, and increase patrols!"
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Merltech: Muccio-Krise says Gnan died as a result of massive blunt force trauma

[Fark user image image 262x192]

I feel bad for the people who where working on the train crew.  They have to live with someone else's actions.


He could also had been smeared under the wheels.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Doctoral Candidate Zaius: I have no sympathy for anyone who kills themselves in a way that can traumatize and inconvenience others.


CSB  (not really) Cary, NC circa 1997

The wife of my ex drummer shot herself in the head, in the master-bedroom.

I thought it was murder and not suicide.

Because, no woman would want to leave a mess like that in the master bedroom.
 
Headso [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The coroner's office says 41-year-old Steven Gnan, of Ridgway, was struck by a train,

Gnan bread
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Dumb Ways to Die
Youtube IJNR2EpS0jw
 
robodog
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Doctoral Candidate Zaius: I have no sympathy for anyone who kills themselves in a way that can traumatize and inconvenience others. Go into the woods, blow your brains out, go run you car in the garage.

Don't be a dick and get everyone stuck in traffic because you jump off a bridge, or traumatize a train engineer/ conductor because you jump in front of a train.

Or, maybe, go get help and talk to someone.


It's pretty much impossible to kill yourself in the garage with a modern car. I did the maths a while ago for my 15 year old Pontiac Vibe and in a 2 car garage that was perfectly sealed burning the entire tank of gas (ignoring the fact that there wouldn't be enough Oxygen in a perfectly sealed garage to combust all the gasoline) would not have generated enough CO to kill even a small child. I mean if you have a car without a functioning catalytic converter I guess it's possible to do it, but in any post 2000 car with a working exhaust system it's just not possible.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Doctoral Candidate Zaius: I have no sympathy for anyone who kills themselves in a way that can traumatize and inconvenience others. Go into the woods, blow your brains out, go run you car in the garage.

Don't be a dick and get everyone stuck in traffic because you jump off a bridge, or traumatize a train engineer/ conductor because you jump in front of a train.

Or, maybe, go get help and talk to someone.


I temember a few years ago my dad and i was driving my aunt home (she lives in a town a few hundred km east) after some medical thing that could only be done here in the city. Most of the road is pretty straight cause of a lack of real geohraphical features and for quite a bit we could see smoke on the horizon. We thought it was charcoal burners doing their thing but as we got closer we saw the smoke had a diff colour than that.

20 minutes later we come to the scene of a massive accident, one vehicle possibly an SUV, completely oblitherated, an18 wheeler on fire, and the road completely closed off (we still had the bakkie then so we were able to go around the whole thing). Saw what i think was the truck driver laying against a farm border fence probably ina lot of pain.

We heard later on that the driver of the SUV vehicle was one of the german population that lives here in Namibia, and this particular one was a scammer of some sort involvlg property snd tourists and so on, had been wctive in that "business" for at least 5 years, excrpt all the complaints and investigations against him were closing in and he chose this incident as his method of suicide, as his passport had been confiscated and accounts frozen. Hit the truck head-on at full speed at maximum distance from any emergeancy services that could conceivably be dispatched.

Selfish asshole.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

steklo: Doctoral Candidate Zaius: I have no sympathy for anyone who kills themselves in a way that can traumatize and inconvenience others.

CSB  (not really) Cary, NC circa 1997

The wife of my ex drummer shot herself in the head, in the master-bedroom.

I thought it was murder and not suicide.

Because, no woman would want to leave a mess like that in the master bedroom.


Yeah, but she made him change the sheets for once.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

robodog: Doctoral Candidate Zaius: I have no sympathy for anyone who kills themselves in a way that can traumatize and inconvenience others. Go into the woods, blow your brains out, go run you car in the garage.

Don't be a dick and get everyone stuck in traffic because you jump off a bridge, or traumatize a train engineer/ conductor because you jump in front of a train.

Or, maybe, go get help and talk to someone.

It's pretty much impossible to kill yourself in the garage with a modern car. I did the maths a while ago for my 15 year old Pontiac Vibe and in a 2 car garage that was perfectly sealed burning the entire tank of gas (ignoring the fact that there wouldn't be enough Oxygen in a perfectly sealed garage to combust all the gasoline) would not have generated enough CO to kill even a small child. I mean if you have a car without a functioning catalytic converter I guess it's possible to do it, but in any post 2000 car with a working exhaust system it's just not possible.


If there's not enough oxygen for the car to work there's not enough oxygen for you to work.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.