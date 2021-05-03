 Skip to content
 
(Some Spirited Guy)   80% of Americans will believe anything   (nationaltoday.com) divider line
30
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They'll believe you ... for a price.

Exhume me for National Pop Goes the Weasel Day
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I believe that
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Paranormal/supernatural stuff is not real. If you think you have good evidence of it, go win the JREF million dollar challenge.
 
Hyperbolic Hyperbole [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
And 100% of Facebook users.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I could start an ad campaign that say learning COBOL could help you stick it to the libs and see how many I can get to sign up. I could also include on the ad material something like, "If you can't learn COBOL you must be a lib. Real Americans learned COBOL in the 50's and you should too!" or something. I wonder how far that would go?

I could create and army of COBOL programmers! Muahahahahaha!
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Nimbull:

Perl, Delphi, VBA, PHP, Objective-C, Coffeescript, and Ruby are what real Americans use
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
100% of CNN viewers/100% of Facebook users/ 99% of Fark users
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The Amazing Kreskin was such a Nimrod that  he demanded that they give a sucker an even bet. I've seen him do this very thing on Letterman. The modern paranorms are just as stupid and pathetic as the traditional True Believers in superstitious nonsense.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Nimbull: I could start an ad campaign that say learning COBOL could help you stick it to the libs and see how many I can get to sign up. I could also include on the ad material something like, "If you can't learn COBOL you must be a lib. Real Americans learned COBOL in the 50's and you should too!" or something. I wonder how far that would go?

I could create and army of COBOL programmers! Muahahahahaha!


Meh. Even an army of them can be defeated by a decent adventurer party.

Elliot8654
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If someone believes this stuff, don't tell them it's wrong. Ask them to explain how it works.
How exactly does a ghost manifest? What medical properties are at work during faith healings? What's the mechanical transmission method for psychics/mediums?

Guaranteed they have no idea.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Elliot8654: If someone believes this stuff, don't tell them it's wrong. Ask them to explain how it works.
How exactly does a ghost manifest? What medical properties are at work during faith healings? What's the mechanical transmission method for psychics/mediums?

Guaranteed they have no idea.


Whaddayamean? The bible tells them so.
 
Fano
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Growing up in the 70s it's hard to believe how much straight up undiluted woo used to be mainstream. "Psychic powers," TM, Jonathan Livingston Seagull, Yaqui ways of knowledge, etc etc. Ancient aliens, bigfoot, demonic possession etc. Anything seemed possible.
There's bullshiat now but they seem to have contained lots of it. Do any modern tv episodes revolve around post hypnotic mind control or lucid dreaming?
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: Elliot8654: If someone believes this stuff, don't tell them it's wrong. Ask them to explain how it works.
How exactly does a ghost manifest? What medical properties are at work during faith healings? What's the mechanical transmission method for psychics/mediums?

Guaranteed they have no idea.

Whaddayamean? The bible tells them so.


Smile. Blink. Ask, "yeah, but the bible just says spirits exist. What material are they made up of? Mostly still carbon based, or is it a lighter element? How is consciousness of the ghost handled since they don't have a physical brain?"

The enemy of bad ideas isn't always ridicule. It's questions.
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Lapdance
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Breaker Breaker
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I believed after I saw a disoriented and agitated guy I was watching from a bridge over a bike path dematerialize before my own eyes - only to find out someone had been stabbed to death there the day before. Strange things happen. Not keen on psychics, etc. though.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The entire Western Hemisphere is haunted because it was built on an ancient Indian burial ground.
 
thedumbone [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Elliot8654: How exactly does a ghost manifest? What medical properties are at work during faith healings? What's the mechanical transmission method for psychics/mediums?

Guaranteed they have no idea.

Whaddayamean? The bible tells them so.

Smile. Blink. Ask, "yeah, but the bible just says spirits exist. What material are they made up of? Mostly still carbon based, or is it a lighter element? How is consciousness of the ghost handled since they don't have a physical brain?"

The enemy of bad ideas isn't always ridicule. It's questions.

Why is pi trancendental?  You can't assume that something is false just because you can't explain it.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
In this thread, evidence of the claim in the headline.
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Savage Love...
My wife and I (lesbian moms together) have been invited to her cousin's wedding. She's marrying the son of a former Republican statewide official who, in the early 2000s, turned the power of his state against gays, especially gay parents. His son hasn't renounced his views - in fact, he's converted his fiancée, my cousin-in-law, to Trumpism. If it's relevant, they're more country-club homophobes than rednecks, they want to be seen as mainstream and pleasant, and they now live in a very liberal city and hide their views so they're not pariahs. Not sure how to handle - simply by not responding? Citing his father's views in the RSVP? Never going to any family function where they will be, ever? I really don't want my kid around these people, but also, I feel like maybe I should go to set an example. But then, wearing my best suit and tie to a Trump wedding deep in a red state makes me worried for my physical safety.

-What would you do?
I would send my regrets along with a broken toaster and the wrong receipt.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This is why we can't have nice things.  How the fark is Bigfoot making a comeback in a day and age where everybody is carrying around HD cameras in their pockets and we still haven't seen anything from him but grainy footage from the 1970's shot by a guy who recently rented an ape costume?

I saw a ghost once, the next thing I remember was waking up.  Ghosts?  People have only been trying to prove their existence forever.  Aliens?  Do you know how many people would have to be in on that one?  Way too many to keep a secret especially if we've been studying a crashed ship of theirs since the 1940's.  You'd have tens of thousands of reputable chemists, physicists and engineers in the know by now.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
There's a neat problem in analytic philosophy, particularly the strain that ties meaning in language to strict denotation, called 'the problem of bearerless names.' Essentially the problem is with ascertaining the value of statements about fictional entities, since they don't exist, and therefore aren't anything to denote. It's a weirdly reductionist view of meaning, but it's important because so many things are fictional or essentially fictional. Paranormal stuff is essentially fictional, but the appeal as I understand it is that it could be factual.
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Nimbull: I could start an ad campaign that say learning COBOL could help you stick it to the libs and see how many I can get to sign up. I could also include on the ad material something like, "If you can't learn COBOL you must be a lib. Real Americans learned COBOL in the 50's and you should too!" or something. I wonder how far that would go?

I could create and army of COBOL programmers! Muahahahahaha!


Difficulty: You want them to volunteer to learn
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Winterlight: They'll believe you ... for a price.

[images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2​.wixmp.com image 850x554]


they were so young then
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Elliot8654: If someone believes this stuff, don't tell them it's wrong. Ask them to explain how it works.
How exactly does a ghost manifest? What medical properties are at work during faith healings? What's the mechanical transmission method for psychics/mediums?

Guaranteed they have no idea.


It works the same as electricity: magic.
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

thedumbone: Elliot8654: How exactly does a ghost manifest? What medical properties are at work during faith healings? What's the mechanical transmission method for psychics/mediums?

Guaranteed they have no idea.

Whaddayamean? The bible tells them so.

Smile. Blink. Ask, "yeah, but the bible just says spirits exist. What material are they made up of? Mostly still carbon based, or is it a lighter element? How is consciousness of the ghost handled since they don't have a physical brain?"

The enemy of bad ideas isn't always ridicule. It's questions.

Why is pi trancendental?  You can't assume that something is false just because you can't explain it.


Here is why Pi is Transcendental:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lindema​n​n%E2%80%93Weierstrass_theorem

I have yet to see anything like this for how we can know ghosts exist.
 
miscreant
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Fano: Growing up in the 70s it's hard to believe how much straight up undiluted woo used to be mainstream. "Psychic powers," TM, Jonathan Livingston Seagull, Yaqui ways of knowledge, etc etc. Ancient aliens, bigfoot, demonic possession etc. Anything seemed possible.
There's bullshiat now but they seem to have contained lots of it. Do any modern tv episodes revolve around post hypnotic mind control or lucid dreaming?


QAnon would beg to differ. They've just changed the type of bullshiat, but there are still way way too many people with a serious lack of critical thinking skills out there.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I like watching Ancient Aliens. It's probably the most mainstream show with interesting archaeology.  Granted, they go off on the alien tangent at the drop of a hat. There is a fair amount of WTF stuff that they show.

That said, at this point they need to put up or shut up.
 
lonomoholo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Elliot8654: If someone believes this stuff, don't tell them it's wrong. Ask them to explain how it works.
How exactly does a ghost manifest? What medical properties are at work during faith healings? What's the mechanical transmission method for psychics/mediums?

Guaranteed they have no idea.


Why do ghosts wear clothes? Are clothes going to the afterlife? Do you need to clean them once in a while to keep that Whiter-than-white look? Speaking of which, when a person of color dies, is their ghostly form also white? Seems kind of, excuse me, color blind.
 
