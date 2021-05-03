 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Turns out we like ourselves, we REALLY like ourselves   (uk.news.yahoo.com) divider line
57
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Get all ready including shaving and all that, then hope the other person suits personality and isn't a serial killer, end up at home alone and disappointed and much poorer. Gee, I wonder why masturbation is popular in the time of a pandemic?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well a lot of fantasies can be fulfilled this way....
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
Adam64
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, some of us don't have a choice.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You like me!"
Youtube rl_NpdAy3WY
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i know what i like
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "The average respondent first began experimenting with masturbation at 15 years old."

Yeah, some of these stats seem suspect.  I think they need to show the different responses by gender.  I am betting that SIGNIFICANTLY would change the findings.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: Get all ready including shaving and all that, then hope the other person suits personality and isn't a serial killer, end up at home alone and disappointed and much poorer. Gee, I wonder why masturbation is popular in the time of a pandemic?


Incontrovertible scientific proof that Americans are a bunch of delusional jackoffs.
 
Dawnrazor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't have
Anybody else
When I think about me
I touch myself
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Cafe Threads: Get all ready including shaving and all that, then hope the other person suits personality and isn't a serial killer, end up at home alone and disappointed and much poorer. Gee, I wonder why masturbation is popular in the time of a pandemic?

Incontrovertible scientific proof that Americans are a bunch of delusional jackoffs.


Sorry, I have no clue why that quoted you.  Must have been a slip of the finger.
 
baorao
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🎵Goodbye hooorrrrrsess, I'm flying, flying, flying, flying over youuuuu🎵
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've loved myself twice already today.
 
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How a propos. Verizon/Yahoo asks for our consent to collect our data before we can see an article about self-consent.
 
JimmySlicings
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah but it's a tough like

Frye.jpg
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, I'm not weird about it - I don't tie myself up first, or anything.
 
fredsnake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
all of the women are nasty anymore :(
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's going on in this thread?
Fark user imageView Full Size

/It is the greatest love of all.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.com
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
scribbler.com
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 850x711]


I can never get that word right without spellcheck. Shows how often I have to write it out.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Solty Dog: I can never get that word right without spellcheck. Shows how often I have to write it out.


I was surprised that they spelled "you're" correct.

Masturbation...that one and mortgage...I always have to stop and think before I write those out.
 
hamsack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark You Yahoo/Verizon!
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the immortal words of Terrell Owens: I love me some ME!
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good enough excuse to post this:

Touch Yourself
Youtube okKf8I0VuRU
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: Solty Dog: I can never get that word right without spellcheck. Shows how often I have to write it out.

I was surprised that they spelled "you're" correct.

Masturbation...that one and mortgage...I always have to stop and think before I write those out.


Restaurant is tough for me to get right the first time.
(except for this time)
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: Masturbation...that one and mortgage


Both can cause hand cramps.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient: Hey, I'm not weird about it - I don't tie myself up first, or anything.


Tom?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rfenster: Restaurant is tough for me to get right the first time


I always spell it wrong. Never fails. Auto-correct fixes it though. Now I don't have to think about it anymore. I spell that word a lot because I used to work in a few of them and a lot of my CSB's take place in them.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LFO - Whistle While You Jerk
Youtube iEWrwyKXlps
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Solty Dog: Both can cause hand cramps.


CSB

So over the summer, I had a bad case of tendentious and I was wearing brace for it. I go to my wife's office 4th of July party and run into my wife's boss a doctor.

"So I see you jerk off too much" He said.

I thought for a moment and really didn't have a good answer for him. Except for...

"well you do know my wife." I said.

"I'll make sure I'll tell her that" He said.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Solty Dog: steklo: Masturbation...that one and mortgage

Both can cause hand cramps.


How often do you write it? Who writes anymore? I just scribble intelligible notes to myself. Those words never come up. Who writes notes to remind them to masturbate? That's what Google calendar is for.
 
HairBolus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great a "poll" conducted by a marketer for a sex toy manufacture, with no link to the poll or a breakdown by say gender.

Such poll results are often just made up. You get the results you want and, its much cheaper.

> Forty-six percent have purchased a sex toy as part of their self-exploration but a third of those respondents prefer to keep their toy use to themselves.

See, almost half of all people have nought stuff like what we manufacture so its ok to buy our stuff.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cwheelie: Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient: Hey, I'm not weird about it - I don't tie myself up first, or anything.

Tom?


Tom Waits - "Intro To Better Off Without A Wife"
Youtube DYWdOLTVl8s
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: Solty Dog: Both can cause hand cramps.

CSB

So over the summer, I had a bad case of tendentious and I was wearing brace for it. I go to my wife's office 4th of July party and run into my wife's boss a doctor.

"So I see you jerk off too much" He said.

I thought for a moment and really didn't have a good answer for him. Except for...

"well you do know my wife." I said.

"I'll make sure I'll tell her that" He said.


Uh oh. You better get used to wearing that brace for a while longer.
 
Psychopusher [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rfenster: steklo: Solty Dog: I can never get that word right without spellcheck. Shows how often I have to write it out.

I was surprised that they spelled "you're" correct.

Masturbation...that one and mortgage...I always have to stop and think before I write those out.

Restaurant is tough for me to get right the first time.
(except for this time)


"Restaurateur " is the one I always have trouble with.  I keep wanting to spell "Restauranter."  You know, meaning one who restaurants.  But then I think "No, it's 'auteur' right?" and then I want to spell "Restaurauteur" but that's not right either, and this isn't filmmaking, so then I just spell it wrong and let spellcheck remind me how to spell it correctly.  Which I did this time, too.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bigdog1960: Who writes notes to remind them to masturbate?


Just wait until you get Alzheimer's. I'm sure I'll have a hundred or so post-it's on my fridge to remind me.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: Uh oh. You better get used to wearing that brace for a while longer.


It's gotten worse. I know where a carpal tunnel brace for the same arm.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, the opportunity to have Margot Robbie and 1957 Jayne Mansfield in the same session doesn't happen a lot in real life.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah I guess..

1. You can't get yourself pregnant by yourself.
2. You can't catch anything on your own.
3. No drama before or after with ones self usually.
4. Drinking isn't a problem either in doing this on your own. No confusions of yes/no for just yourself usually.
5. Your tastes and imagination can carry you far without judgement unless something gets stuck and you have to go to the hospital but that's your own fault right there.

I guess this would be true.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: "Restaurateur "


See that, I have a problem with Amature. So when I go to Porn Hub looking for amature porn, I get a lot of weird videos that pop up.
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Ray McKigney approves.
 
nytmare
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
steklo:

So over the summer, I had a bad case of tendentious

Now we know Kenneth Copeland's  Fark handle.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: Kenneth Copeland's


I have no idea who that is. I guess that's a good thing.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Dawnrazor: I don't have
Anybody else
When I think about me
I touch myself


Fark user image
 
apoptotic
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

steklo: Solty Dog: Both can cause hand cramps.

CSB

So over the summer, I had a bad case of tendentious and I was wearing brace for it. I go to my wife's office 4th of July party and run into my wife's boss a doctor.

"So I see you jerk off too much" He said.

I thought for a moment and really didn't have a good answer for him. Except for...

"well you do know my wife." I said.

"I'll make sure I'll tell her that" He said.


quizzicaldog.jpg

I think your autocarrot needs a brace.

ten·den·tious: expressing or intending to promote a particular cause or point of view, especially a controversial one.
 
