Sunidesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I think I would mostly be annoyed that I couldn't see the view very well. The sides look like they're very high, which is great for keeping people safe, not so great for letting short people see stuff.

I may have crawled out onto a castle wall while in France so that I could see the gardens in what used to be the moat. The wall was at least 5 feet thick, I was basically on my stomach the whole time. I was safe. My father still freaked out. (he is very afraid of heights, I am not as long as I feel secure) I got a great view of the gardens though!
 
Fano
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
San Luis Rey?
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Days since last suicide by gravity: 1
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Nope.  I used to be a rappelling instructor.  We'd climb and rappel most every weekend.  Then I fell.  I got pretty banged up but nothing permanent.  Now every time I am over 10' off the ground I have vivid memories of what I was thinking as I was falling.  Amazingly it wasn't OH shiat!!!!
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Sunidesus: I think I would mostly be annoyed that I couldn't see the view very well. The sides look like they're very high, which is great for keeping people safe, not so great for letting short people see stuff.

I may have crawled out onto a castle wall while in France so that I could see the gardens in what used to be the moat. The wall was at least 5 feet thick, I was basically on my stomach the whole time. I was safe. My father still freaked out. (he is very afraid of heights, I am not as long as I feel secure) I got a great view of the gardens though!


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

Maybe they could do the walkway like this
 
fluffy_pope
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
sounds more like disbelief of suspension.
 
Antidamascus
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
No thanks.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Nnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnope
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That'd give me a catenary coronary
 
