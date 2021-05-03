 Skip to content
 
(9News (Australia))   Nothing to worry about, just that a Chinese 21-ton rocket will be crashing back to Earth any day now and it seems no one knows where   (9news.com.au) divider line
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Watch out for falling space toilet seats!
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going to stand outside and try to catch it.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Physics is hard, yo!
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Is Taco Bell bringing out their target yet?
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm about to tear down an old garage. *fingers crossed*
 
Shakespeare's Monkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Well that's not gonna burn up in the atmosphere.

steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
DEVO - 11/15/2009 - "Space Junk"
Youtube BnXoBDvbqzo
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Well, when it comes to the Chinese it could be worse.  Much worse

RandyJohnson
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This is just like SkyLab.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Well, I know of a few places I hope it will land...
 
