(The Hill)   Judge rules that SC Restaurant manager owes $500,000 to disabled black man who worked at his restaurant under a traditional South Carolinian labor arrangement unfortunately made illegal by government busybodies under something called the 13th amendment   (thehill.com) divider line
    Followup, Law, Appeal, Bobby Paul Edwards, John Christopher Smith, Federal prosecutors, Verbal abuse, much Edwards, intellectual disabilities  
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The manager is only serving 10 years!??
This motherf*cker should have gotten life.

/ I don't need no stinkin' swear jar
 
jso2897
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: The manager is only serving 10 years!??
This motherf*cker should have gotten life.

/ I don't need no stinkin' swear jar


everybody'sfavoritegoldengirl.jpg
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Manager should have been sold to wealthy Nigerians to work on their Scam Farm.  He'd be happy.  Got work to do and someone to take care of him.  If he doesn't like Scam Farming he can always be sold down the river to the diamond miners.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I bet this guy insisted that everyone wear at least 15 pieces of flair.
 
sleze
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

sleze '' 19 minutes ago

Agreed.  Sounds very similar to human trafficking.
This motherf*cker should have gotten life.

/ I don't need no stinkin' swear jar


Agreed.  Sounds very similar to human trafficking.
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
that m0therfarker should be in jail for life.
That is the lowest form of low, taking advantage of another human-being's shortcomings...wtf a$$h0le.
 
freetomato
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
At the very least, he should serve 10 years of hard, physical, thankless, back-breaking labor.  Is that considered "cruel and unusual"?  Because that's what he deserves.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I mean, you think you hate this guy right now? Wait until you see his face.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
freetomato
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

freetomato '' 13 minutes ago

He looks like Jeff Sessions coming down from a four day gin bender.

[Fark user image 660x880]


He looks like Jeff Sessions coming down from a four day gin bender.
 
mike_d85
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
shiat, I completely forgot about this.  IIRC this guy got to the point he was beating the poor guy while the restaurant was open and had customers.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I hope the money gets put into a trust or the guy is given some kind of financial counseling. Dumping that much money on someone who appears to have issues means he may not have it for long.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Can we fine The Hill for the autoplay video that's just a direct read of the article?
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So... one enslaved black dude gets reparations?

It's a start, I guess.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
But I just read that people didn't abuse slaves and they were just like part of the family!

I wonder what the specific charges were.  I would have gone for the double whammy of hate crime as well as abusing the mentally challenged.  Seems like you could even go for kidnapping/involuntary incarceration.

10 years is definitely not enough.
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Living the GOP dream. His shiat eating grin says as much.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] '' 6 minutes ago

after a Junior High Cheerleader convention

FTFY

[Fark user image 660x880]

He looks like Jeff Sessions coming down from a four day gin bender.

after a Junior High Cheerleader convention

FTFY
 
Seasons I'v Withered [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: I mean, you think you hate this guy right now? Wait until you see his face.

[Fark user image 660x880]


Kinda looks like he already got punched square in his face by a freking giant handed giant.
Heres hoping he gets some more in general pop. Cause that's were he going.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

jjorsett '' 5 minutes ago

I'm wondering what are the chances that a former restaurant manager has half a million to pay him.


I'm wondering what are the chances that a former restaurant manager has half a million to pay him.
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Seasons I'v Withered: Claude Ballse: I mean, you think you hate this guy right now? Wait until you see his face.

[Fark user image 660x880]

Kinda looks like he already got punched square in his face by a freking giant handed giant.
Heres hoping he gets some more in general pop. Cause that's were he going.


He's immediately going to be force inducted into the skinheads in prison, and held up as a paragon of their beliefs, while every black person in that prison will want to set new records for number of stab wounds in a corpse.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

FarkaDark: I hope the money gets put into a trust or the guy is given some kind of financial counseling. Dumping that much money on someone who appears to have issues means he may not have it for long.


I'm sure the family members who were looking out for him up to now will be more than happy to help him manage his wealth.  Or find him another restaurant to work at.

Best Idea Evah:  Have him open his own restaurant since he seems to know so much about working in one!
 
40 degree day
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Oh, so we're canceling slavery now? Cancel Culture has gotten out of hand!
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Jesus christ man
 
RyogaM
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Who the hell is the owner and why aren't they on the damn hook?  The restaurant should be given to this employee lock, stock and barrel.
 
