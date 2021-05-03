 Skip to content
 
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
That sounds disgusting.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Please inform the manager that * Edward * has several Karens on speed-dial.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I got the 'beetus just reading that.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Extra ice? WTF? How the hell can you fit all the other extra in if you go adding frickin' water to it?
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
And spit
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I'd like the extra salted bum butter, too.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Edward's face tweet: Starbucks sucks! Their venti carmel crunch frappucino doesn't even taste !ike coffee!!!
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

felching pen: Edward's face tweet: Starbucks sucks! Their venti carmel crunch frappucino doesn't even taste !ike coffee!!!
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
10,000 calories.  Even Barry Allen would be done eating for the day.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
And that's $10, right? For all the specialties?

Actually... no. Doesn't matter.

A.standard drink at a Starbucks is a half an hour's wage.

That customer may have been a dick but not NEARLY a Starbucks.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The coffee jockeys make it wrong anyway, knowing Edward can't taste the difference cuz he got The Rona.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This was a mobile order?
So... Ordered beforehand?

In a drive thru? This person deserves death. In the store? Herpes. Pre-order? Meh.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If everything is extra then nothing is extra.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Christ, what an asshole.

/also he sounds fat
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: I got the 'beetus just reading that.


It made all my teeth hurt.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Keep shiat talking about your customers on the internet and you won't even HAVE to quit your job.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby must be Team Jacob...

i.insider.comView Full Size
 
EvilVanMan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And I thought I ate too much junk food.
 
great_tigers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, I get yelled by the coffee person if I ask for a large black coffee.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All that sugar and fat must be delicious and highly addictive. Don't addiction shame.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like Edward was having a bit of fun at the expense of a barista.

That would be undrinkable
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll just have tea, thanks.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: The coffee jockeys make it wrong anyway, knowing Edward can't taste the difference cuz he got The Rona.


They rarely can. I used to watch customers argue with bartenders over how to make a drink. "Have Nancy do it, she knows how I like it." Patti would go set the drink down behind the bar, Nancy would move some bottles and Ice around, send back the drink Patti made. "see?! Now do it how she showed you next time."
 
GoldDude
‘’ 1 hour ago  

felching pen: Edward's face tweet: Starbucks sucks! Their venti carmel crunch frappucino doesn't even taste !ike coffee!!!


There's no room for any coffee.
 
Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*Takes an extra large sip of gas station "Cappacino" with 4 shots of Stok espresso energy*

.
.
.
.
.
.
Cool coffee bro...
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Edward Creosote?
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jimjays: GreatGlavinsGhost: The coffee jockeys make it wrong anyway, knowing Edward can't taste the difference cuz he got The Rona.

They rarely can. I used to watch customers argue with bartenders over how to make a drink. "Have Nancy do it, she knows how I like it." Patti would go set the drink down behind the bar, Nancy would move some bottles and Ice around, send back the drink Patti made. "see?! Now do it how she showed you next time."


The only time I try to educate a bartender is when he is tapping Guinness.  Most 'Murican bartenders do it wrong.
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember when adults drank coffee.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I worked at Starbucks, people did this all the time.  They get a reward from enough stars and just try to put everything they can into a cup that the app would let them.  We wouldn't even make them until the person showed up, and we'd really labor over it too to make the point.  Decaf, too.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know what half the stuff in there is.  Is the idea that you can bring that mess home and use it for the next month as some kind of relatively cheap topping to a dessert or drink?
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Being in line behind this guy will make you permanent convert to 7-11 coffee.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: I got the 'beetus just reading that.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This was a dare, right?  It had to be a dare.
 
Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ComaToast: Being in line behind this guy will make you permanent convert to 7-11 coffee.


In and out in 2 minutes and a LARGE (not venti or whatever the fark you call it) coffee with whatever flavor pumps, cream, sugar, spices, or extra shots costs $1.50 flat.

Large Cappuccino 4 shots Stok Espresso, 2 pumps of Hazelnut, dash of cinnamon.

Like having carnival roasted nuts that makes you poop 4 minutes after drinking it.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ker_Thwap: I don't know what half the stuff in there is.  Is the idea that you can bring that mess home and use it for the next month as some kind of relatively cheap topping to a dessert or drink?


Sir, this is a Starbucks.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sleze: Subby must be Team Jacob...

[i.insider.com image 850x637]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We had a regular who wanted a doppio soy macchiato, extra foam in a tall cup, but he refused to pay for the soy, the extra quantity, or extra preparation.  Just wanted to pay for the espresso.  We decaffed him every time.  He started to assume that he was building up a tolerance and so he would order more shots each time he came through.

He spent like a dollar more each time by trying to rip us off than he would have if he simply paid for what we wanted.  And he was still getting decaf because nobody wanted to put up with his shiat.
 
NetOwl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You spoony bard!
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Edward doesn't like coffee & has to hide it under many many additives.
He should switch to tea, shorten his name to the less pompous moniker "Ed" & calm his man-titties.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F*ck you and your crappy cigars.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flincher
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: That sounds disgusting.


Edward now has diabetes
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why I'm a long-term investor in Starbucks.  Because they legally sell an addictive product and Edward will come in every day and buy it.
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Normally ignorance is not a thing to be proud of.  I clicked the link and saw it and didn't understand what was wrong with the order.  I had to read the thread to see what was wrong.  For once I am proud of my ignorance.
 
havocmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What even is that drink?

I'm not some groggy boomer or older Gen-Xer who spouts the "I jUsT wAnT BlaCk CoFFeE" meme or whatever.. but at some point, with all that trash in a cup.. literally *what* is that you're drinking?
 
mrspeacock [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, he will still be able to drink those when all his freaking teeth fall out.  So he's got that going for him.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If that's the kind of thing that make you want to quit, perhaps being a "barista" at Starbucks just isn't for you.

I haven't been in Starbucks in years but can't imagine that beverage being a big deal to make.  Pump pump add this add that, done in 60 seconds, while being paid to do it.  Wah.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lifeless: We had a regular who wanted a doppio soy macchiato, extra foam in a tall cup, but he refused to pay for the soy, the extra quantity, or extra preparation.  Just wanted to pay for the espresso.  We decaffed him every time.  He started to assume that he was building up a tolerance and so he would order more shots each time he came through.

He spent like a dollar more each time by trying to rip us off than he would have if he simply paid for what we wanted.  And he was still getting decaf because nobody wanted to put up with his shiat.


Whoever came up with the phrase "the customer is always right" deserves to be slapped.
 
