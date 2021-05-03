 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   The real question is, why are you trying to recover your drone when a tornado is in drone range?   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
At least the guys who flew theirs into a volcano last month weren't in personal danger
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Guess he couldn't get it out of the 'suck zone.'
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
There were a lot of cows flying around in that.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That's pretty amazing.
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's just fast wind.

What are you people expecting to see inside it, Dorothy's house?
 
tuxq
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Ishkur: It's just fast wind.

What are you people expecting to see inside it, Dorothy's house?


Money. News outlets pay good money for the footage...sometimes.
 
dryknife
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I saw that footage on TV this morning and wondered how that footage was shot; I thought "drone," but then thought, nah, nobody would be that close.
 
syzygy whizz
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

dryknife: I saw that footage on TV this morning and wondered how that footage was shot; I thought "drone," but then thought, nah, nobody would be that close.


CSS/
Few years back I stood at my front door watching what appeared to be the Thunderstorm-Hailstorm family reunion.
The sheer power was awe-inspiring...not to mention more than a leetle frightening.
Turns out a tornado had touched down 2-3 miles up the road.  Only found out later when asked how I'd weathered it.
What I remember was the smell of the air afterward...utterly clean, tinged with sap from all the broken branches.
/CSS
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Hope they recover the drone - the footage on that memory card would bev several kinds of valuable.
 
tuxq
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

dryknife: I saw that footage on TV this morning and wondered how that footage was shot; I thought "drone," but then thought, nah, nobody would be that close.

CSS/
Few years back I stood at my front door watching what appeared to be the Thunderstorm-Hailstorm family reunion.
The sheer power was awe-inspiring...not to mention more than a leetle frightening.
Turns out a tornado had touched down 2-3 miles up the road.  Only found out later when asked how I'd weathered it.
What I remember was the smell of the air afterward...utterly clean, tinged with sap from all the broken branches.
/CSS


I still remember the weeks of smelling broken pine trees after hurricane Hugo.

It's strange to have such a pleasant smell tied to a flight or fight response.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

tuxq: I still remember the weeks of smelling broken pine trees after hurricane Hugo.

It's strange to have such a pleasant smell tied to a flight or fight response.

CSS/
Few years back I stood at my front door watching what appeared to be the Thunderstorm-Hailstorm family reunion.
The sheer power was awe-inspiring...not to mention more than a leetle frightening.
Turns out a tornado had touched down 2-3 miles up the road.  Only found out later when asked how I'd weathered it.
What I remember was the smell of the air afterward...utterly clean, tinged with sap from all the broken branches.
/CSS

I still remember the weeks of smelling broken pine trees after hurricane Hugo.

It's strange to have such a pleasant smell tied to a flight or fight response.


I think there was a storm named Hugo back in the 80s.  Whatever the name, it knocked a healthy tree down into my father's house and he lived nearish Asheville!
 
