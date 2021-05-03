 Skip to content
 
(Vox)   The real cause of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 side effects? Anxiety, not the vaccine itself   (vox.com) divider line
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Mass fear of the Johnson. Or of little pricks.

Peenophobia in either case.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Phallophobia.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Swollen lymph nodes, tinnitus, messed up menstrual cycles, numbness, heart issues, deafness, and other things aside from the common known side effects, go check out this place where people report side effects: https://www.reddit.com/r/Cov​idVaccinat​ed/

Strange how many people started getting all sorts of weird health problems right after getting the vaccine. Everyone's being affected differently, but some side effects are more common than others. It's hard not to think that the vaccine has nothing to do with these, especially for people who never experienced them in the past.

Here is an official government site where people can also report their experiences with the vaccine:  https://vaers.hhs.gov/
 
mistahtom
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Vaccine side effects are temporary in a minute fraction of individuals and an even smaller amount develop bad side effects.

The virus causes death or costly chronic medical conditions which are life long in millions of people.
 
mrparks
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's true. Being scares turns your blood into pudding.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Haha.  Nice try.  I'm not clicking on a government website!
 
