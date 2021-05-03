 Skip to content
(Bored Panda)   Whatever happened with that Texas hailstorm a few days ago? [pics 'cause it happened]   (boredpanda.com) divider line
21
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yikes! That's really frickin scary-size hail.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Hahaha.
The garage is for your farking car.

Hahahaha.
I'm glad I don't own a car.
It's interesting we live in a culture that demands that you own a car with a vast majority of people can afford repairs on said cars that's insane and stupid
 
NINEv2
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Damn dude
 
Troy McClure
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Hahaha.
The garage is for your farking car.

Hahahaha.
I'm glad I don't own a car.
It's interesting we live in a culture that demands that you own a car with a vast majority of people can afford repairs on said cars that's insane and stupid


Did you take some of this hail to the head?
 
mcsmiley
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Hahaha.
The garage is for your farking car.

Hahahaha.
I'm glad I don't own a car.
It's interesting we live in a culture that demands that you own a car with a vast majority of people can afford repairs on said cars that's insane and stupid


The garage would not have necessarily helped.   Some of those bad boys punctured through roofs.
 
flondrix
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Why are hailstones always the size of something else?
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

flondrix: Why are hailstones always the size of something else?


It's an ecumenical matter.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

flondrix: Why are hailstones always the size of something else?


Because saying a hailstone has a 3 inch diameter is hard for people to visualize, but say it is the size of a baseball and everyone immediately understands.
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: flondrix: Why are hailstones always the size of something else?

Because saying a hailstone has a 3 inch diameter is hard for people to visualize, but say it is the size of a baseball and everyone immediately understands.


Ahh. The Imperial system! So intuitive it has to be abandoned as soon as someone starts talking about measurements.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Troy McClure: waxbeans: Hahaha.
The garage is for your farking car.

Hahahaha.
I'm glad I don't own a car.
It's interesting we live in a culture that demands that you own a car with a vast majority of people can afford repairs on said cars that's insane and stupid

Did you take some of this hail to the head?


No I just happened to think that car ownership is kind of insane from being required to have insurance to registration and on and on and on and then you can't even afford to fix it it all seems like a pointless endeavor designed to take all your money and labor
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

mcsmiley: waxbeans: Hahaha.
The garage is for your farking car.

Hahahaha.
I'm glad I don't own a car.
It's interesting we live in a culture that demands that you own a car with a vast majority of people can afford repairs on said cars that's insane and stupid

The garage would not have necessarily helped.   Some of those bad boys punctured through roofs.


🤯😔🥃
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Great timing if you're shopping for a new car and don't mind some cosmetic damage.
 
janzee
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

PartTimeBuddha: flondrix: Why are hailstones always the size of something else?

It's an ecumenical matter.


For more information see your local meteorologist.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
One more piece of evidence that climate change is a hoax.  Huge pieces of ice falling from the sky, in TEXAS, cannot be caused by global warming.  More heat in the atmosphere would cause, um, HUGE drops of rain.  Like, if it were real, we'd see lots of rain or high winds, or rain and high winds in a very specific circular pattern, in Texas during late summer, but that doesn't happen, amirite?
 
nytmare
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Hahaha.
The garage is for your farking car.

Hahahaha.
I'm glad I don't own a car.
It's interesting we live in a culture that demands that you own a car with a vast majority of people can afford repairs on said cars that's insane and stupid


Most parking lots where people work or shop don't have garages. And very few houses have enough garage space to hold all your outdoor equipment in addition to your two cars.

Try being less of a dick.
 
Al! [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: flondrix: Why are hailstones always the size of something else?

Because saying a hailstone has a 3 inch diameter is hard for people to visualize, but say it is the size of a baseball and everyone immediately understands.


This is why I only measure in fathoms. If you say 3 inches, no one knows what the crap you're trying to say, but if you say 0.0417 fathoms everyone knows that's about the size of a baseball.
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
static.boredpanda.comView Full Size

Holy shirtballs!
 
Katwang
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Tip of the day. Never park down range of a driving range or next to a ball peen hammer factory.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vern
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Wow... that's impressive. Impressively scary. I still remember when I was working at a large retail store last year and we had a massive hail storm. It busted out all but I think three skylights in the building, may have been four, out of a few hundred. Plastic shards raining down all over. Myself and some coworkers got all the people we could see inside the cooler to wait it out. Utter chaos, plastic skylight all over, water and hail everywhere. And it was just pea to grape size hail. It just came down so damn hard and in such a massive volume that it busted up vehicles, businesses, and residences all over town. And I was pissed because it cracked my windshield and I had to get it replaced.

This hail in the story. That's Biblical plague level shiat.

But I'm sure the people who repair hail damage are sitting on cloud nine. There were signs up all over town about hail damage repair that popped up within the week after the hail storm we had.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
wow, through the roof!

before I got a new one, the decking on my roof was crazy thin and in terrible shape. it was like 3/16ths or something dumb like that. had that hail rolled through dallas when I has that roof, omg.

now my decking is like, 5/8ths. still not sure it would stand up to that shiat.
 
