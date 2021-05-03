 Skip to content
 
(Outside Online)   After one climber diagnosed with Covid in Everest base camp, it looks like even climbing the tallest mountain on earth is becoming a super spreader event   (outsideonline.com) divider line
foxy_canuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not an anti everest person but seriously...  If this was the year you tried...  No words for your stupidity i unless you just happen to be an actual Sherpa.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's already an extremely deadly event to participate in. IDK a what the hell they were expecting. Pandemics are everywhere. It was in Nepal already when I was there in March 2020
 
stawmsacomin'
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL another super spreader event that won't be.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everest should be fenced off with razor wire.

Anybody wanting to summit must first help remove every scrap of human remains and litter.
 
Literally Addicted [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Idiot woman, from NYC, puzzled that viruses don't stay within borders.

A whole UN guest list of people at EBC is scratching their heads that international travel can cause a pan-effing-demic to spread places they're going.

There should be an IQ requirement for travel.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Huh. Who'da thunk a tourist attraction with semi-enclosed space at high altitude with people breathing heavier-than-normal would have a respiratory infection outbreak.

These people would attend an orgy, get tested for the herp the next day, then wonder what those itchy ulcerative spots are 5 days later.

BUT I'VE BEEN TESTED!
 
DrunkenBob
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
ace in your face: IDK a what the hell they were expecting.

Things like:
•Vaccines make you impervious to the disease.
•Breathing your own oxygen out of tanks will protect you from infection.
•Everest attracts only the affluent and healthy, who couldn't possibly have it.
•The remoteness of Everest protects it from being an infection vector.

Same kind of people who know the statistics of deaths for climbing Everest, but assume they will be the exception.
 
zbtop
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The type of people that travel to climb Everest are not necessarily the wisest or most intelligent.

They are, as a group, wealthy and highly motivated, but as we've...so often seen, that does not always result in successful outcomes.
I
 
Abox
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I can't believe people still do this.

/I know, I know...I must live on a couch in the basement
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

BuckTurgidson: Everest should be fenced off with razor wire.

Anybody wanting to summit must first help remove every scrap of human remains and litter.


What's wrong with leaving human remains?
 
eikni
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Poor Sherpa's who climb this thing all the time with idiots who think they are making a major accomplishment.
 
Invalid Litter Dept [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: BuckTurgidson: Everest should be fenced off with razor wire.

Anybody wanting to summit must first help remove every scrap of human remains and litter.

What's wrong with leaving human remains?


Poop Thread!
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: BuckTurgidson: Everest should be fenced off with razor wire.

Anybody wanting to summit must first help remove every scrap of human remains and litter.

What's wrong with leaving human remains?


When there are enough of them, lying frozen innthe snow, that they are basically used as milemarkers, up the entire farking climb, there is a problem.

"Oh look!  It's 'green Steve! He froze death here in 1951!  Next camp is in a half mile folks!"
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: BuckTurgidson: Everest should be fenced off with razor wire.

Anybody wanting to summit must first help remove every scrap of human remains and litter.

What's wrong with leaving human remains?


They are covered in synthetic materials.  At least strip them naked and throw the trash away (or take it back to REI, those guys will accept anything as a trade in).
 
farkregurgitator
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: BuckTurgidson: Everest should be fenced off with razor wire.

Anybody wanting to summit must first help remove every scrap of human remains and litter.

What's wrong with leaving human remains?

When there are enough of them, lying frozen innthe snow, that they are basically used as milemarkers, up the entire farking climb, there is a problem.

"Oh look!  It's 'green Steve! He froze death here in 1951!  Next camp is in a half mile folks!"


Why is that a problem?
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: BuckTurgidson: Everest should be fenced off with razor wire.

Anybody wanting to summit must first help remove every scrap of human remains and litter.

What's wrong with leaving human remains?

When there are enough of them, lying frozen innthe snow, that they are basically used as milemarkers, up the entire farking climb, there is a problem.

"Oh look!  It's 'green Steve! He froze death here in 1951!  Next camp is in a half mile folks!"


I still don't see what exactly is the problem is with the corpses? People who die on Everest don't have the expectation that their carcass will be hauled out, so it's not like they aren't consenting. They serve as a reminder that you are in a very dangerous place.

I would bet that people sometimes turn back when they are wavering and come across a body, so in that sense they actually save lives.

If your objection is that humans shouldn't leave cadavers scattered across the landscape, well I have some bad news about history.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: BuckTurgidson: Everest should be fenced off with razor wire.

Anybody wanting to summit must first help remove every scrap of human remains and litter.

What's wrong with leaving human remains?

They are covered in synthetic materials.  At least strip them naked and throw the trash away (or take it back to REI, those guys will accept anything as a trade in).


On one hand, stripping them naked would give your chance to pose them in hilarious positions. On the other hand, being able to see which brands stand up to the elements is valuable marketing data.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If you're at everest to climb it, you deserve no pity.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: If you're at everest to climb it, you deserve no pity.


Although, I suppose I don't what you'd be doing there unless you were going to climb it...
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: BuckTurgidson: Everest should be fenced off with razor wire.

Anybody wanting to summit must first help remove every scrap of human remains and litter.

What's wrong with leaving human remains?

They are covered in synthetic materials.  At least strip them naked and throw the trash away (or take it back to REI, those guys will accept anything as a trade in).


That's bullshiat, I tried to return a backpack I got as a gift and they wouldn't give me store credit for it.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Hey, I have an idea. Maybe try not going mountain climbing with sherpas during a pandemic
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: RogermcAllen: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: BuckTurgidson: Everest should be fenced off with razor wire.

Anybody wanting to summit must first help remove every scrap of human remains and litter.

What's wrong with leaving human remains?

They are covered in synthetic materials.  At least strip them naked and throw the trash away (or take it back to REI, those guys will accept anything as a trade in).

On one hand, stripping them naked would give your chance to pose them in hilarious positions. On the other hand, being able to see which brands stand up to the elements is valuable marketing data.


You mean like torso with all the limbs snapped off?
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
SCP-5140 │ Everest │ Keter │ Ectoentropic SCP
Youtube 8E57FvVlO7Q
 
anfrind
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: BuckTurgidson: Everest should be fenced off with razor wire.

Anybody wanting to summit must first help remove every scrap of human remains and litter.

What's wrong with leaving human remains?


Due to the extreme cold, lack of oxygen, and low humidity, things that die near the summit of Mount Everest don't decompose.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Texas Gabe: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: RogermcAllen: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: BuckTurgidson: Everest should be fenced off with razor wire.

Anybody wanting to summit must first help remove every scrap of human remains and litter.

What's wrong with leaving human remains?

They are covered in synthetic materials.  At least strip them naked and throw the trash away (or take it back to REI, those guys will accept anything as a trade in).

On one hand, stripping them naked would give your chance to pose them in hilarious positions. On the other hand, being able to see which brands stand up to the elements is valuable marketing data.

You mean like torso with all the limbs snapped off?


Only if his name is Cliff.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

farkregurgitator: GrogSmash: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: BuckTurgidson: Everest should be fenced off with razor wire.

Anybody wanting to summit must first help remove every scrap of human remains and litter.

What's wrong with leaving human remains?

When there are enough of them, lying frozen innthe snow, that they are basically used as milemarkers, up the entire farking climb, there is a problem.

"Oh look!  It's 'green Steve! He froze death here in 1951!  Next camp is in a half mile folks!"

Why is that a problem?


It's not a problem, but these chucklefarks certainly don't deserve much sympathy.
 
The Friendly Manual
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: BuckTurgidson: Everest should be fenced off with razor wire.

Anybody wanting to summit must first help remove every scrap of human remains and litter.

What's wrong with leaving human remains?


After all, they're called remains. If we were supposed to take them, shouldn't they be called leaves?

/Funk that
 
