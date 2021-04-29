 Skip to content
 
(Navy Times)   How backlogged are US Navy maintenance efforts on its vessels? Fast-attack submarine USS Boise has been out of service, awaiting overhaul since October 2015   (navytimes.com) divider line
    Asinine, Submarine, United States Navy, Navy  
kyleaugustus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe we should keep fewer boats?
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The price paid for being number one.
 
gregscott
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Low priority makes sense. Boise isn't very close to the ocean.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't anyone pass a drug test to work in a boatyard anymore?
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"7000 days" sounds like a Tool album.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That reminds me, need to do the oil on my truck.
 
JesusIsNowBlind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: The price paid for being number one.


Number one at wasting massive sums on things we will never need at the expense of funding things we do since the mid 60s.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Captain pulled the right strings for extended shore leave?
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seriously what has the sea ever done but get us wet
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PartTimeBuddha: Seriously what has the sea ever done but get us wet


Giggity.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

gregscott: Low priority makes sense. Boise isn't very close to the ocean.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Nobody will ever suspect it!
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Yeah..Maintenance.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/USS_Boi​s​e_(SSN-764)

It's the kind of blank that might make someone wonder.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

shinji3i: Maybe we should keep fewer boats?


Seriously, cull it down to one aircraft carrier.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
While noting that the Navy's public shipyards need to do better, Gilday also chided industry for their failures.
Without naming names, Gilday said that private vendors have not been delivering ships on time.

If they deliver ships on time then how to they get to run up the bill?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Yeah..Maintenance.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/USS_Bois​e_(SSN-764)

It's the kind of blank that might make someone wonder.


It's the kind of blank I'd hope would be there for an in-service fast attack sub.  That's not the kind of info that really needs to be on Wikipedia for anyone to check out.  And the naval repair contract/maintenance system has been a farking mess for a long while now.  They screwed the pooch hard basically outsourcing this shiat instead of maintaining proper shipyard people - and now that's all coming home to roost.  It's the cause of a lot of naval problems right now and in the recent past.  They've gotten to the point where the lack of maintenance/half ass maintenance and cost cutting is showing, because shiat that sits in the water gets proper maintenance or it goes south after a while.  Who the fark woulda thunk it?

/ship's still out of service precisely because the Navy has seen what's happened with some of her sisters
//and they feel that out of service is an improvement on, "Ratfarked to near permanent uselessness without a keel up overhaul by bad farking contractors."
///they are not incorrect
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: gregscott: Low priority makes sense. Boise isn't very close to the ocean.

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 620x300]

Nobody will ever suspect it!


Fark user imageView Full Size


"All this way to hide a submarine in a river..."
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Whattya expect for a paltry sum of just over $205B

Fark user imageView Full Size


(From Navy.MIL)
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: leeksfromchichis: gregscott: Low priority makes sense. Boise isn't very close to the ocean.

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 620x300]

Nobody will ever suspect it!

[Fark user image 850x361]

"All this way to hide a submarine in a river..."


Fark user imageView Full Size


I know this movie....  your quote references are all wrong Ryan Bith!
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Yeah..Maintenance.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/USS_Bois​e_(SSN-764)

It's the kind of blank that might make someone wonder.


Sure it is. It's inside of that covered dry dock. Been there the last 6 years.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Thanks for the Meme-ries: Bith Set Me Up: leeksfromchichis: gregscott: Low priority makes sense. Boise isn't very close to the ocean.


[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 620x300]

Nobody will ever suspect it!

[Fark user image 850x361]

"All this way to hide a submarine in a river..."

[Fark user image 521x768]

I know this movie....  your quote references are all wrong Ryan Bith!


Well, I haven't seen the movie in a while (something that I should properly address).
 
flamesfan
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Sounds like the Navy contractors are working like Boeing on the SLS.
 
whr21
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
All so the rich could get richer.
Outsourced, downsized, made redundant, <labor costs>
What other euphemisms are needed to explain the concept of saving taxpayers money
- What aspects of being fiscally responsible are not being groked here?
See ya gotta save the taxpayers money - So it can be given to our betters, and the job creators.
Pay no mind to the country falling apart around you, that's just a side effect of that critical thinking they used to push in pre-9/11 times that big media is working to eradicate.
FSM forbid the xocialisumz that made building that boat possible in the first place.
 
