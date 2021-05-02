 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox Baltimore)   Good Samaritan dives into a woman's ass to rescue baby after it ends up there following a car crash. Wait, sorry, flip those and reverse it. Good Samaritan dives into Assawoman to rescue baby following a car crash   (foxbaltimore.com) divider line
7
    More: Scary, Ocean City, New Jersey, Bay  
•       •       •

210 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 May 2021 at 12:50 AM (23 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I wonder if the baby was floating in a seat or something, because otherwise that's miraculous.   That's an open bay, and the water is really murky.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Warthog: I wonder if the baby was floating in a seat or something, because otherwise that's miraculous.   That's an open bay, and the water is really murky.


Babbies are pretty bouyant little fatbergs.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That headline made me erroneously think that a Kardashian was involved.
 
baltimoreblonde [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seeing those vehicles, it's a miracle nobody was killed. Somebody had to have crossed the double yellow. That bridge is long and straight. The Route 50 bridge is more fun to cross, anyway, even if I'm headed to North OC.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Assawoman Bay.....a pretty place with a name I can't stop laughing at.
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Assawoman? Don't mind if I do!
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Assawoman Bay.....a pretty place with a name I can't stop laughing at.


It's miles and miles away from the less aesthetically pleasing Manassas, VA.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.