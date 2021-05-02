 Skip to content
 
(KBZK Bozeman)   And you thought dogs hated wearing the cone   (kbzk.com) divider line
17
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
K-12 would have been quicker
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am curious to know if I am the only dimwit whose first thought was, "But how did he drive to the fire station with the poor dog stuck like that??" I hope so.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Shouldn't this be on the Entertainment tab?

articlebio.comView Full Size


img.discogs.comView Full Size
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Biscuit Tin: I am curious to know if I am the only dimwit whose first thought was, "But how did he drive to the fire station with the poor dog stuck like that??" I hope so.


The answer is: very slowly.
 
Trik
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Ol' Joe doesn't like his anti-sniff cone either.
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Trik: Ol' Joe doesn't like his anti-sniff cone either.
[pbs.twimg.com image 850x825]


Ha ha
You're still mad
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

MrHormel: [Fark user image 425x358]


You can tell that dog's been busted before.
 
Arbitrator
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Trik: Ol' Joe doesn't like his anti-sniff cone either.
[pbs.twimg.com image 850x825]


jagsfan.gif
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That's the last time that dog trusts a cat on a dare!
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If the wheel is rolled fast enough the gyroscopic forces will keep the dog comfortably centred.
 
MBooda
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So the dog was...[puts on sunglasses]...Stuck in the Middle with You?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This dog already figured out how awesome the cone is.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Trik: Ol' Joe doesn't like his anti-sniff cone either.
[pbs.twimg.com image 850x825]


Hey, did you know that Trump lost? Like, he didn't win the election. Which makes him the LOSER, a.k.a. the guy who lost. Also, Trump didn't succeed, he failed. He's a failure. Who lost the election - and didn't win it.
 
Trik
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Texas Gabe: Trik: Ol' Joe doesn't like his anti-sniff cone either.
[pbs.twimg.com image 850x825]

Hey, did you know that Trump lost? Like, he didn't win the election. Which makes him the LOSER, a.k.a. the guy who lost. Also, Trump didn't succeed, he failed. He's a failure. Who lost the election - and didn't win it.


who cares.

An insurrectionist lost to a serial sniffer. (he got some gropes in too)

No one really won, they just barely didn't lose.
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Trik: who cares.


Quite obviously, you do.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Can you imagine how annoying it would be if I went to random threads in the pol tab and started talking about a dog with its head stuck in a wheel?
 
