(Fox 13 Tampa Bay)   Jet skis: Crotch rockets of our waterways   (fox13news.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Boat, Pinellas County deputies, David Steffano, Personal water craft, Pinellas County, Florida, Watercraft, Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, heavy water traffic  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Snowmobiles of the lakes
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Aquaharleys
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let up on the gas and you lose the ability to steer. Great design choice for novice operators that are target fixated.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Man suffers life-threatening injuries after personal watercraft collides with boat

CSB. Our family's lakehouse had two old-model (late 90s) Yamaha waverunners. One was older and didn't have a reverser handle, the other did.  I don't remember the exact CCs but compared to even newer models at the time, the newer models were ridiculously powerful, but with ours you could still pull 180s and 360s at-speed in good conditions.  Even with those "underpowered" girls, one of my idiot uncles managed to forget they had no brakes, tried to show off, and Newton's first law one day had him ramming one of our waverunners into our old deck boat, placing a nice dent in the latter.

From that point forward, we figured we had to give everyone in our family/friend circles slow, explicit lessons before they were allowed on them.  The best part was that I was about 15 at the time and was the only one who actually had passed a real boater safety certification course, so a teenager was basically lecturing the adults how to safely operate shiat.

God help people nowadays. I don't even want to know what deathtraps new models have become, but at least our state now requires something more than just a car driver license to operate a boat if you're under a certain age.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I don't recall jet skis in Lord of the Rings.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

