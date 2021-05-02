 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Florida man has a huge boner   (foxnews.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Smilodon, La Brea Tar Pits, amateur paleontologists, Florida scuba divers, mammoth bone, Fox Broadcasting Company, Saber-toothed cat, Derek Demeter  
seelorq [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Show us the tigger toof!
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Is it the Peace River?
It's the Peace River.
Apparently that's a treasure trove of Holocene fossils.
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida man has a huge boner

And some day in the future, an Iowa man will have furry balls...
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Shouldn't it be "Two Florida men SHARE a boner"?
 
king of vegas
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
neongoats
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I looked at the comments ray.

Fox viewers/readers: the worst of humanity
 
HFK [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

king of vegas: [Fark user image 474x59]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

neongoats: I looked at the comments ray.

Fox viewers/readers: the worst of humanity


And they all seem to think they are best of humanity.
 
jtown
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
fark mammoths. Mastadons are waaay more awesome. If not for anything else, just for the root of their name.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Shouldn't it be "Two Florida men SHARE a boner"?


better
 
arkansized [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That's Arcadia, not Acadia.
Peace River basin has a lot of fossils. Also shell rock deposits, where you can find beautiful conch shells with the enamel still intact, from 100,000 years ago.

The shell rock is mined and used for driveways in SW FL.
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I don't live in Florida.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

neongoats: I looked at the comments ray.

Fox viewers/readers: the worst of humanity


I made the same mistake, wtf is wrong with those folks?
 
carkiller
‘’ less than a minute ago  
50 pounds seems really light.
 
