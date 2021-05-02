 Skip to content
(CP24 Toronto)   Alberta's government runs away from the mess it made. Quebec gives up and eases Covid restrictions. Ontario continues to ignore its science advisory panel. The ghost of 2020 is haunting Canada   (cp24.com) divider line
76
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What happened to you Canada? You used to be cool.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
WTF, Canada?
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Apparently Canada caught the stupid from the border states
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
we are just as tired as everyone else
 
Zombie Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Funny how conservatives everywhere seem to be the worst farking people to have in charge of pretty much anything.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Canada is full of the stupidest, most over-privileged morons the world has ever seen.

/Canadian
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhippingBoi: Canada is full of the stupidest, most over-privileged morons the world has ever seen.

/Canadian


Sorry.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least Canada doesn't suffer from individual states/provinces having too much autonomy during such crises like the US does.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am completely holed up, still. Be getting my shots this month. Until then, f*** it.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great White North
Youtube OJE3EgTGg9k
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zombie Jesus: Funny how conservatives everywhere seem to be the worst farking people to have in charge of pretty much anything.


That.

Nothing is made better through conservatism. Nothing. It literally only makes things worse.
 
GoodHomer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jason Kenney is the biggest, greasiest weasel in Canada.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: At least Canada doesn't suffer from individual states/provinces having too much autonomy during such crises like the US does.


I dunno. The US situation is indeed bonkers, but my friends in Calgary have been loudly complaining about all of the heinous sh*t their provincial government keeps doing and it makes me wonder if even they have too much power.
 
flamesfan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too many variants of concern cases. The new cases in Alberta are over 60% VOC. The B117 and P1 are having a field day. Yippee. Lets have another superspreader rodeo.
 
trialpha
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, Alberta and Ontario are currently run by right wing parties, so that explains their complete and total incompetence. Quebec is apparently run by CAQ, which wikipedia says is described as conservative, so that makes sense too.
 
whereisian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All the provinces that pushed hardest on the false dichotomy of "balancing" public health and business are the ones in the biggest trouble. Funny that.
 
typerrrrrrrr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're in the middle of a medical crisis, the hospitals are super busy, and the best thing we can do is keep our distance from each other?

GREAT!  Lets torture some animals with crowds packed in, watch a bunch of cowboy LARP-ers pretend to know how to ride and then when they all crack their skulls and break their legs, lets pack the plague rats into the hospitals!    Just farking brilliant you inbred sheep farkers.
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

trialpha: Well, Alberta and Ontario are currently run by right wing parties, so that explains their complete and total incompetence. Quebec is apparently run by CAQ, which wikipedia says is described as conservative, so that makes sense too.


Yeah, you have to watch out for the Quebecois CAQ, or you'll find it popping up everywhere.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whereisian: All the provinces that pushed hardest on the false dichotomy of "balancing" public health and business are the ones in the biggest trouble. Funny that.


Gee, it's almost like you can't reason with a virus and no amount of "but we need to keep businesses open!" is going to change what the virus is going to do.
 
Don't Lag Me Bro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was hoping we would all be vaccinated before this third wave. May is looking really good for it.
But yes, I think our leaders have let us down.
My employer lets me work from home, and I've had my first vaccination shot, so I feel I've dodged the bullet.
 
whereisian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: At least Canada doesn't suffer from individual states/provinces having too much autonomy during such crises like the US does.


Well, health is almost completely under the purview of the provinces, which is why some provinces are doing a lot better than others. In many ways, Canadian provinces have much more autonomy than states.

/ not a government-studying-type person
 
pockypimp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A friend once described Alberta as the Kentucky of Canada.  This article just needs a story about un-married cousins having a child to fully embrace that description.
 
LeftisRightisWrong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
America was not properly quarantined, they caught the dumb
 
Ronin Around
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GoodHomer: Jason Kenney is the biggest, greasiest weasel in Canada.


How dare you insult greasy weasels in such a fashion
 
GoodHomer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doug Ford: Actions to stop the pandemic must be balanced against the needs of the economy

Jason Kenney: What pandemic? Also, hold my beer.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: we are just as tired as everyone else


Why?
/Healthcare is free
//strong welfare system
///monthly payments to stay home
 
Spaceballer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: What happened to you Canada? You used to be cool.


Global warming?
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: What happened to you Canada? You used to be cool.


Conservative-run provinces.
 
hundreddollarman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alberta is Canada for Canadians who want to be Muricans. (Did I do that right?)
 
frestcrallen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alberta Health Services said in a statement that it's exploring legal options after the No More Lockdowns Rodeo went ahead on Saturday despite warnings that it was illegal, and on a day that saw Alberta record 2,433 new cases.

I've defended dance parties going ahead in other threads, so I'm not sure how to feel about this.

Can horses get COVID?  Think of the horses.
 
detonator
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hundreddollarman: Alberta is Canada for Canadians who want to be Muricans. (Did I do that right?)


To do it right you'd have to be hundredlooneyman
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pockypimp: A friend once described Alberta as the Kentucky of Canada.  This article just needs a story about un-married cousins having a child to fully embrace that description.


I'm surprised the Premiere of Alberta hasn't got Ted Cruz's recommendation for a good Cancun hideout.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zombie Jesus: Funny how conservatives everywhere seem to be the worst farking people to have in charge of pretty much anything.


It's the party of Short-sighted Greedy Old White guys and Stepford wives, but, unfortunately, the bumpkins in Ontario and Alberta just love 'em.
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ontario will boot Ford.  Alberta will blame Tredeau.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hundreddollarman: Alberta is Canada for Canadians who want to be Muricans. (Did I do that right?)


...  I'm... genuinely not sure. Gimme a bit.
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alberta is the Texas of Canada.

/Sorry
//Conservatism is an illness
///
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know you guys are supposed to be the cousins who are rational, cooperative, team-players,  right?
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got my AZ shot in a Costco north of Toronto today. Ford's being on getting at least one shot in everyone by the May 24 weekend, which will justify his opening up the whole shebang. 4th wave before the end of June, anyone?
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: What happened to you Canada? You used to be cool.


Ontario's conservative provincial party (in charge of health care) is still in charge.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm just here for the covid memes, no energy left to mourn the reasonably excellent start we had with this thing earlier on.  The decision to try to open the schools in the fall doomed us and its been down hill from there.
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't have a dog in this fight, I just selfishly wanted to do a GIS for "Canadian ghost" for laughs. At first I felt sort of bad about it but then
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hundreddollarman: Alberta is Canada for Canadians who want to be Muricans. (Did I do that right?)


Oh, no. No, no no no.

Alberta is for Canadians who think they can be better Americans.

The rest of Canada isn't particularly interested in that idea and would rather just be different. (Also "better".)
 
typerrrrrrrr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Notabunny: You know you guys are supposed to be the cousins who are rational, cooperative, team-players,  right?


Ah you might be thinking about the rest of Canada...  Alberta at the moment has an outbreak of people who think it's their right to infect others without limits, and that just because we have 2000 dead, it wasn't them that died, so obviously there is no problem here.

Here's hoping that the next pandemic can center in on the people ignoring science and medical advice, instead of one that takes out, in a lot of cases, innocent bystanders that happen to live in a province with a large number "mUh FrrEEedumbs" covidiots.
 
70Ford
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
i have nothing to add
Tutorial video. Shuffle/cuttingshapes
Youtube uOF32gURx5w
 
inelegy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I know that for the past year it's been super-fashionable to become all outraged and pearl-clutchy over shiat like this, but at some point perhaps we should just acknowledge that we don't exactly have a shortage of people -- particularly stupid people -- and simply let the chips fall where they may.
 
frestcrallen
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: At least Canada doesn't suffer from individual states/provinces having too much autonomy during such crises like the US does.


Actually, a great deal of Canadian political deadlock arises from the bulk of the population being concentrated in certain areas, and the ongoing friction between the haves and have-nots.

I bought into the official narrative of a grand unified Canada growing up, but adult reality has not borne out this view.
 
Juc
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
All the provinces run by conservative folks have ended up prioritizing short term profits for corporations over everything else.
sorta stupid.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
They took our derp!
 
starsrift
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Juc: All the provinces run by conservative folks have ended up prioritizing short term profits for corporations over everything else.
sorta stupid.


I mean, have you HEARD AB railing against federal equalization payments in their Boom years? Albertans have no concept of long term. Probably because half of their life plans are making big bank in AB and then retiring in BC.
 
valenumr
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: What happened to you Canada? You used to be cool.


Global warming.
 
