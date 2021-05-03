 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Caption Hamish as he emerges from his bath   (sueddeutsche.de) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Original:
sueddeutsche.deView Full Size
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Mom! We need our ball!
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That Trimble lady was tasty.
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*sigh* "No one ever gave me a bukket...."
 
Snubnose
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll never eat another Penguin Burrito as long as I live!!!
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stay in conditioner.  How long does it have to stay in?
 
Cache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quit struggling, Ranger Smith.  It's almost over.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aw crud.  Some kids stole my fur suit while I was skinny dipping.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crap, I left the soap next to the tree again.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who took my damned kilt?!
 
Stile4aly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's nothing like the feeling of ice cold river water on your bear ass.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
If my cream rinse is gone when I get out, I'm gonna maul somebody
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Screw the haters that say a mane is "cultural appropriation"; I look fabulous!
 
bucket_pup [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
<Are you alright?> Sure, Sure.......I got a fine horse under me!
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"I am at one with the Universe. There is only me - and the ball. I am not the ball. I am at one with the Universe..."
 
NINEv2
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Alicia? LIV?!?
 
cleek
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
damn, that was a lot of blood.
 
