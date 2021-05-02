 Skip to content
 
(KUTV Utah)   Runaway horse flees from pursuing police for miles on Pony Express Parkway, loses them in hills   (kutv.com) divider line
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Did they head him off at the pass?
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quit horsing around.  This is serious.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

oldernell: Did they head him off at the pass?


I hate that cliché!

Loucifer
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
They mistakenly called in the Hoarse Whisperer to help.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
How does the horse racing industry handle free agents?  Anyone looking to sign this one?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Hoofin it
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Someone's not going to the glue factory.
I hear that glue factory tour is awesome
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
