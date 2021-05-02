 Skip to content
 
(Toronto Star)   Farmers will be selling pot directly to customers on their property. Just keep the degens from upcountry away   (thestar.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I can't wait until I can do that or go to the local farmers market and sell it.
Fark user image
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just another instance of life imitating South Park
southparkstudios.mtvnimages.com
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: I can't wait until I can do that or go to the local farmers market and sell it.
Fark user image 425x269


pitter patter!
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user image image 700x390


They were plowing the field on my way to work. Close to 100 acres of CBD I assume. Maybe just hemp but it starts smelling really good around the end of August.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So.

How many mandolins are in the bands they love?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Is somebody looking for rips?

Fark user image


Just don't try to buy 'roids from them. You'll accidentally get rits.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Oh, it's that guy.
https://independent.academia.edu/Bubb​a​Nicholson.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Cut out the middleman! That's how to make the money!

Benny Hill cut out The Middleman Fartology
Youtube Opc7edWj3IA
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Is somebody looking for rips?

Fark user image 425x239

Just don't try to buy 'roids from them. You'll accidentally get rits.


what about reps or revelations?

STRRT!
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

WoolyManwich: Just another instance of life imitating South Park
southparkstudios.mtvnimages.com image 850x470


If that wasn't in the first five posts, well I don't know what.
 
Sachlpch
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
In Phoenix we have Territory...they sell on site at their greenhouses.
 
