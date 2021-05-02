 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CTV News)   The needles and the damage done   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
4
    More: Scary, Physician, Patient safety, Iatrogenesis, 65-year-old said doctors, PATIENT HAVE, Medical error, Patient, Therapy  
•       •       •

169 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 May 2021 at 7:05 PM (6 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Yeah, but she can GO TO THE HOSPITAL to fix it without going into debt or selling a baby.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Holy FUD Batman!
 
strapp3r
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Mr Young frowns upon your reference subby

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Unrelated, I was wondering the other day about the consequences of the billions of COVID vaccine syringes. WTF do you do with that many biohazard sharps?
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.