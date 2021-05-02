 Skip to content
 
(Daily Mail)   Momfluencer momfluences her way to prison after falsely claiming a Latino couple tried to kidnap her two children   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Calling yourself a "momfluencer" should be a criminal act.

I'd say it should be punishable by bringing back the public stocks but she'd probably love the attention.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh. Seems that's a different kind of Munchausen's by proxy, I'd imagine.
 
151 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But is her blog ok?
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: I'd say it should be punishable by bringing back the public stocks but she'd probably love the attention.


The tabloid press, be it hardcopy or digital, are the contemporary stocks & pillory of the modern age. Sadly some people have little to no shame.
 
It'sMorphin'Time
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm pretty sure 90% of 'stranger danger' is made up--most statistics indicate child abuse, kidnapping, whatever are done by relatives.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She recently unveiled a local version of San Francisco's CAREN Act - which made racially motivated 911 calls a crime, the Argus-Courier reported.

Get the fark outta here. They named it after the Karens of the world.
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I felt uncomfortable around them, and instead of making them uncomfortable with my discomfort, I chose to remain in my discomfort."

May she enjoy much discomfort in prison.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It'sMorphin'Time: I'm pretty sure 90% of 'stranger danger' is made up--most statistics indicate child abuse, kidnapping, whatever are done by relatives.


Don't forget coaches, tutors, and clergy! Point is, if someone's asking your kid to help take "secret pictures," you probably shook their hand just hours earlier. Sleep tight!
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Social media can amplify some of the worst voices - and give them influence WAY beyond reason.
Fark user imageView Full Size

This is Dana Loesch, who started as a "Mommy Blogger" in St Louis. She now shills for the NRA, Breitbart, and all things right-wing. She's a community college dropout, and it shows.

/You can learn much about a group based on who they venerate.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't really surprise me as the police investigated and found no evidence of the alleged kidnapping attempt back in December, 2020.

A Latino Couple Accused Of Trying To Kidnap A Mom Influencer's Kids Have Been Cleared By Police
This mom influencer needs to go to prison for this. Not probation, but prison for her egregious and bigoted lies.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Calling yourself a "momfluencer" should be a criminal act.

I'd say it should be punishable by bringing back the public stocks but she'd probably love the attention.


What Kind Of Mom Stick Is Right For You?
Youtube VqDLcYkQ54U
 
toejam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


What's up with her one giant bottom tooth?
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It'sMorphin'Time: I'm pretty sure 90% of 'stranger danger' is made up--most statistics indicate child abuse, kidnapping, whatever are done by relatives.


Definitely mostly made up.  The vast majority of child abductions turn out to be misunderstanding.  They forgot their kid was spending the day with friends, for example.  Of the actual abductions, they are almost entirely over things like custody disputes.  They like to spout the false numbers because it creates a climate of fear,which helps keep donations rolling in.
 
Plato's Salty Discharge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blonde hair? Check.
Blue eyes? Check.

Also, scaphism for whoever came up with the word 'momfluencer'.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mental illness is rampant in our society. This is just the latest example...

Universal healthcare, including mental health care.
I'm an old fark, and even that is obvious to me.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toejam: [Fark user image 425x441]

What's up with her one giant bottom tooth?


To tickle your glans...
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or, she is part beaver.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sleep well.
 
soupafi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She should have got a hate crime charge as well
 
neongoats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what comes of a society that reveres motherhood.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should sue her.
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Percise1: Or, she is part beaver.


I think that goes without saying.

/Just saying
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I hope those "likes" were worth it.

People's desire to be famous seems to be outpacing common sense.  I'm not excusing the biatch.  You have to have some level of evilness to do something like this, fame or no fame.
 
It'sMorphin'Time
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: It'sMorphin'Time: I'm pretty sure 90% of 'stranger danger' is made up--most statistics indicate child abuse, kidnapping, whatever are done by relatives.

Definitely mostly made up.  The vast majority of child abductions turn out to be misunderstanding.  They forgot their kid was spending the day with friends, for example.  Of the actual abductions, they are almost entirely over things like custody disputes.  They like to spout the false numbers because it creates a climate of fear,which helps keep donations rolling in.


The best part is, when kids are actually abused, CPS only cares until about 13 or so, then just tells them to tough it out until they're 18 and run away. How kids are supposed to do that with their papers hostage and no money to their name is beyond me.

/that was the routine answer in high school
//especially for boys. boys aren't as cute as girls, so CPS doesn't care. Ugly kids, too.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm going to follow this story because I bet a year of TotalFark she'll be sentenced to probation. She'll never go to prison.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
As an Hispanic, I hope Katie Sorenson is put in general population while awaiting trial for attempting to victimize Hispanics.

Also, FTFA:
"Sorenson also claimed that the couple took two steps forward and then two steps back as the watched her load her children into the car."

Isn't that salsa dancing? That sounds like salsa dancing.
 
ImOscar
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
She said that she wanted those sending her negative comments to note that she was 'faced with a traumatic experience, it is impossible to function at full capacity'.

Except you weren't facing a traumatic experience, you made it up cause your brain is probably never functioning at full capacity; you're a self-absorbed asshat who's constantly focusing more on her instagram account more than her surroundings and instead of taking a moment to consider what's going on around you, you instinctively jump to the absolute most batshiat crazy conclusion. You're a danger to your children and it's good you're being taken away from them.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: I'm going to follow this story because I bet a year of TotalFark she'll be sentenced to probation. She'll never go to prison.


Jail != Prison

But I agree with the sentiment.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

neongoats: This is what comes of a society that reveres motherhood.


This isn't reverence for motherhood, not by a longshot. What Americans do is extend their veneration for ownership. See? The kids are just objects, like their houses, or their boats or cars and all the other materialistic crap they use to validate themselves.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ImOscar: She said that she wanted those sending her negative comments to note that she was 'faced with a traumatic experience, it is impossible to function at full capacity'.

Except you weren't facing a traumatic experience, you made it up cause your brain is probably never functioning at full capacity; you're a self-absorbed asshat who's constantly focusing more on her instagram account more than her surroundings and instead of taking a moment to consider what's going on around you, you instinctively jump to the absolute most batshiat crazy conclusion. You're a danger to your children and it's good you're being taken away from them.


It must be very traumatic to be caught in such a big lie.  Unlike being falsely accused of attempted kidnapping, which is nothing at all.

/s for the sarcasm impaired
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ImOscar: She said that she wanted those sending her negative comments to note that she was 'faced with a traumatic experience, it is impossible to function at full capacity'.

Except you weren't facing a traumatic experience, you made it up cause your brain is probably never functioning at full capacity; you're a self-absorbed asshat who's constantly focusing more on her instagram account more than her surroundings and instead of taking a moment to consider what's going on around you, you instinctively jump to the absolute most batshiat crazy conclusion. You're a danger to your children and it's good you're being taken away from them.


It's only a traumatic experience if you're racist af. To normal people, it's called participating in society and is a normal thing we do.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Hispanic Traumatizers is the name of my Latin Playboy/death metal mashup band.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: [Fark user image 201x250]


Works every time.
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
neongoats
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Bslim: neongoats: This is what comes of a society that reveres motherhood.

This isn't reverence for motherhood, not by a longshot. What Americans do is extend their veneration for ownership. See? The kids are just objects, like their houses, or their boats or cars and all the other materialistic crap they use to validate themselves.


No one is willing to tell a mom to sit the fark down and shut the fark up, is all.
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Gringa estúpida, nadie quiere tus malditos hijos inaguantables.
 
Alwysadydrmr
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

mofa: As an Hispanic, I hope Katie Sorenson is put in general population while awaiting trial for attempting to victimize Hispanics.

Also, FTFA:
"Sorenson also claimed that the couple took two steps forward and then two steps back as the watched her load her children into the car."

Isn't that salsa dancing? That sounds like salsa dancing.


Should probably consult Paula Abdul to be sure.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The police would have stopped dead in their tracks as soon as they found out the suspect couple already had five kids. Nobody who already has kids of their own is out there trying to kidnap someone else's. The whole thing sounds like schizophrenia to me. Perhaps this is what forces her to get a proper diagnosis and some help.
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Percise1: Mental illness is rampant in our society. This is just the latest example...

Universal healthcare, including mental health care.
I'm an old fark, and even that is obvious to me.


Bullshiat!!! That's an easy-out for this hag. She's not crazy, she's just a self-entitled, delusional and likely bigoted-to-the-bone bint.
 
