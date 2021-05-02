 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Nashville Police called to Kid Rock's Big Ass Honky Tonk Rock N' Roll Steakhouse when shiat hits the fans   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Getting covered in colostomy bag contents would be the LEAST disgusting thing about attending that venue.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Bawitdaba da bang da bang diggy diggy diggy
Shake the poopie said up squirt the poopie
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sounds like he's going to need lawyers, guns, and money.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I wondered how literal the headline would be.  Turns out VERY literal!
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The hashtag on that should be #ScatNashville.
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Kid Rock's club seems like the perfect place to empty your colostomy bag if you ask me.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How could they tell it was shiat?
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is so on brand for everything involved
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I bet it actually made the food and atmosphere more palatable
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's as if his music were being sprayed around in physical form.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I just told my husband about this incident, and he replied, ""Not all heroes wear capes.
 
LawPD [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Now get in the pit and try to love someone not to spray your shiat all over the room!
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Viral Load - Pus-filled Colostomy Bag (HQ)
Youtube C0x3tA0f0nU
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. God.  If ever there were a tryhard name for a business, that would be it.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Poop thread!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm just here for the Kid Rock hate.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Kid Rock's Restaurant for People Who Want To Eat Greasy Food and Wanna Eat Other Gross Things Too

I cannot conceive of a restaurant I would want to eat at LESS than a Kid Rock themed craphouse.
 
zbtop
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Was...was that not intended?

This just isn't something that surprises me at all, not even something you'd see on a slow-day Onion piece, it's just too believable.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: I'm just here for the Kid Rock hate.


If there's one good thing I can say about Kid Rock is that he has never pretended to be something he's not.
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It took three visits for the cops to take him to jail? Gee, I wonder why?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

TheReject: ecmoRandomNumbers: I'm just here for the Kid Rock hate.

If there's one good thing I can say about Kid Rock is that he has never pretended to be something he's not.


Incorrect. He's been pretending to me a musician for years.
 
Semper Fidelis Tyrannosaurus
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That's shiatty
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Kid Rock's Restaurant for People Who Want To Eat Greasy Food and Wanna Eat Other Gross Things Too

I cannot conceive of a restaurant I would want to eat at LESS than a Kid Rock themed craphouse.


https://tobykeithsbar.com/
 
masterofnothing
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

TheReject: ecmoRandomNumbers: I'm just here for the Kid Rock hate.

If there's one good thing I can say about Kid Rock is that he has never pretended to be something he's not.



wiki:
Kid Rock was born Robert James Ritchie in Romeo, Michigan, on January 17, 1971, the son of Susan and William Ritchie, who owned multiple car dealerships.[4][5][6] He was raised in his father's 5,628-square-foot (522.9 m2) home on a 6-acre (2.4-hectare) property,[4][7] where he regularly helped his family pick apples and care for their horses.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So... much... class...
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I've been sitting here just flinging slime...
 
Farkin_Crazy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So, a typical Saturday night at Kid Rock's dump then?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Scatman (ski-ba-bop-ba-dop-bop) Official Video HD -Scatman John
Youtube Hy8kmNEo1i8
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's going to take at least a couple of days to get that place clean, and even after that can you really be sure?
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Farkin_Crazy: So, a typical Saturday night at Kid Rock's dump then?


Just think how many people there are (who vote) that think going out to the Kid Rock restaurant is appropriate for a special occasion.

// Yeah it's classist, so what?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: [Fark user image 290x218] [View Full Size image _x_]

Poop thread!


[Fark user image 296x135] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size


No poop today. Poop tomorrow. There's always a poop tomorrow. What? Look, somebody's got to have some damn perspective around here. Poop, sooner or later... poop!
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Texas Gabe: Prank Call of Cthulhu: Kid Rock's Restaurant for People Who Want To Eat Greasy Food and Wanna Eat Other Gross Things Too

I cannot conceive of a restaurant I would want to eat at LESS than a Kid Rock themed craphouse.

https://tobykeithsbar.com/


There was one of those a couple miles from my house. The reviews of it were incredible. People dumped vicious hate on the food, the clientele, the service, the atmosphere. It was part of a new shopping center, it lasted about three years, and they closed it up and the tore the entire building down. The place was so awful they had to completely raze it. I think they even ripped up the foundation. It was a restaurant so horrifyingly awful it had to be expunged from existence.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Sometimes one can overplay a cliche stereotype. I'm surprised Cletus & Bubba didn't tell him to dial it down a notch.
 
TheLopper
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The Lord works in mysterious ways.
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Texas Gabe: Prank Call of Cthulhu: Kid Rock's Restaurant for People Who Want To Eat Greasy Food and Wanna Eat Other Gross Things Too

I cannot conceive of a restaurant I would want to eat at LESS than a Kid Rock themed craphouse.

https://tobykeithsbar.com/

There was one of those a couple miles from my house. The reviews of it were incredible. People dumped vicious hate on the food, the clientele, the service, the atmosphere. It was part of a new shopping center, it lasted about three years, and they closed it up and the tore the entire building down. The place was so awful they had to completely raze it. I think they even ripped up the foundation. It was a restaurant so horrifyingly awful it had to be expunged from existence.


Yeah, but...Boot In Your ASS! Am I right?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Texas Gabe: Prank Call of Cthulhu: Kid Rock's Restaurant for People Who Want To Eat Greasy Food and Wanna Eat Other Gross Things Too

I cannot conceive of a restaurant I would want to eat at LESS than a Kid Rock themed craphouse.

https://tobykeithsbar.com/

There was one of those a couple miles from my house. The reviews of it were incredible. People dumped vicious hate on the food, the clientele, the service, the atmosphere. It was part of a new shopping center, it lasted about three years, and they closed it up and the tore the entire building down. The place was so awful they had to completely raze it. I think they even ripped up the foundation. It was a restaurant so horrifyingly awful it had to be expunged from existence.


I'd treat the razed grounds like an ancient native burial ground. Not out of respect but pure fear.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

masterofnothing: TheReject: ecmoRandomNumbers: I'm just here for the Kid Rock hate.

If there's one good thing I can say about Kid Rock is that he has never pretended to be something he's not.


wiki:
Kid Rock was born Robert James Ritchie in Romeo, Michigan, on January 17, 1971, the son of Susan and William Ritchie, who owned multiple car dealerships.[4][5][6] He was raised in his father's 5,628-square-foot (522.9 m2) home on a 6-acre (2.4-hectare) property,[4][7] where he regularly helped his family pick apples and care for their horses.


Gotta fake it to make it
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

TheReject: ecmoRandomNumbers: I'm just here for the Kid Rock hate.

If there's one good thing I can say about Kid Rock is that he has never pretended to be something he's not.


Um, hasn't he spent most of his career pretending he grew up in a trailer when he actually grew up with a well-off family in the suburbs in a big ass house?  I think there was actually a line in one of his hits "I'm not straight out of Compton, I'm straight out the trailer"
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Texas Gabe: Prank Call of Cthulhu: Kid Rock's Restaurant for People Who Want To Eat Greasy Food and Wanna Eat Other Gross Things Too

I cannot conceive of a restaurant I would want to eat at LESS than a Kid Rock themed craphouse.

https://tobykeithsbar.com/


I'm guessing it's Applebee's quality with a 50% markup over Applebee's?

I can think of worse concepts. Fazollis was $1 microwave dinners sold for $7 because they were heated. Krystal's and White Castle are below that. Most of the stuff at the state fair is blow that.

/Stop liking things I don't like
 
Coco LaFemme
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If my choices were starvation or eating at Kid Rock's restaurant, I'd starve. I'd be too afraid of catching chlamydia or the clap from either the toilet seats or the chairs.
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
EWWWW!!! How nasty!

But you know, this sounds absolutely on brand for Kid Cock, just another Saturday.

Barf.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: I'd treat the razed grounds like an ancient native burial ground. Not out of respect but pure fear.


They built an Alamo Drafthouse. Then the pandemic came and shut it down. So I blame Toby for COVID.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Texas Gabe: Prank Call of Cthulhu: Kid Rock's Restaurant for People Who Want To Eat Greasy Food and Wanna Eat Other Gross Things Too

I cannot conceive of a restaurant I would want to eat at LESS than a Kid Rock themed craphouse.

https://tobykeithsbar.com/


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
tasteme
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: I'm just here for the Kid Rock hate.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Hy8kmNEo​1i8]


Do you think that the scat style of singing was 'invented' by someone that just couldn't remember the words?
 
ISO15693
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Kid Rock's Restaurant for People Who Want To Eat Greasy Food and Wanna Eat Other Gross Things Too

I cannot conceive of a restaurant I would want to eat at LESS than a Kid Rock themed craphouse.


A Cardi B  - themed Chipotle?
 
