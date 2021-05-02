 Skip to content
(Twitter)   While these Australian caterpillars are, of course venomous and can cause severe rashes from the slightest contact, you probably won't need to worry about that as you'll be dead from a severe myocardial NOPE just from watching them on the move   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the move? Those are pictures, not video.
Son, I am disappoint.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
can't find the right fuse meme. here.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Number 200 has to be thinking "there won't be any thing left by the time I get there. Why am I doing this?"
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Kill it with fire.  Yes, yes?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Um, why?
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Well maybe these will eat the mouse invasions or vice versa.
 
maddermaxx
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Back in my mid-spent youth, we used to find these giant processions occasionally, and with the help of a shovel, slowly curve them back around on themselves, so the first one started to follow the last one, and they'd just circle for hours or even days.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Um, why?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maddermaxx
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Kill it with fire.  Yes, yes?


A shovel full of them make a truely horrific shrieking noise when thrown on a fire, I can tell you from experience.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Um, why?


Because it's australia.  Bunyips were probably real ffs.  Your regular caterpillar won't stand a chance
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
For those of us reading here, it would be a myocardial inFARKtion.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

maddermaxx: Back in my mid-spent youth, we used to find these giant processions occasionally, and with the help of a shovel, slowly curve them back around on themselves, so the first one started to follow the last one, and they'd just circle for hours or even days.


Humans do that too.  We're just taller so the circle has to be bigger to confuse our senses.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
And according to the link in the tweet, accidentally ingesting the hairs can cause pregnant mares to abort. Jesus, Australia.
 
sforce
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: On the move? Those are pictures, not video.
Son, I am disappoint.


it's a video, you just can't tell because caterpillars move really slow.
 
youngandstupid
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: can't find the right fuse meme. here.

[Fark user image image 476x609]


Why is the only face not redacted the person being made fun of?
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

sforce: lindalouwho: On the move? Those are pictures, not video.
Son, I am disappoint.

it's a video, you just can't tell because caterpillars move really slow.


Damn you, I laughed myself into a coughing fit.
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I am still convinced that science fiction author Harry Harrison modeled his "Deathworld Trilogy" books from doing research on Australia.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Rann Xerox: I am still convinced that science fiction author Harry Harrison modeled his "Deathworld Trilogy" books from doing research on Australia.


Come to think of it, you might be able to make a buck selling those auto-unholster and jump into your hand explosive round pistols out there.  Wildlife'd still win of course, but at least you could take a few of them with you.

/be a lot of people with broken hands from the learning curve at first of course...
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Rann Xerox: I am still convinced that science fiction author Harry Harrison modeled his "Deathworld Trilogy" books from doing research on Australia.

Come to think of it, you might be able to make a buck selling those auto-unholster and jump into your hand explosive round pistols out there.  Wildlife'd still win of course, but at least you could take a few of them with you.

/be a lot of people with broken hands from the learning curve at first of course...


Space Marines fight in space because they couldn't fulfill the Emperor's original orders to pacify Australia.
 
