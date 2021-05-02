 Skip to content
(NJ.com)   The best way to stop a bad guy with a gun is with a POed tire shop manager from Jersey. Needs 'Bad-ass' tag   (nj.com) divider line
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The store manager tackled "Hardwick and wrestled the gun away from him, subduing him until police from Winslow Township and then Gloucester Township arrived"

Good.jpg
He's lucky they didn't feed it to him, which is what the prick deserved.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
He removed a gun from his hoodie pocket, I repeat, his hoodie pocket!
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This guy should be re-tired!

When the rubber hits the road, this guy hits the gun toting morons.
 
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Berlin-Crosskeys Rd is one I avoid at all costs

900 traffic lights
Hasn't been paved since the civil war
Surrounded on each side by 9000 restaurants and strip malls
A main artery to the AC Expressway

It's traffic hell
 
aagrajag
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
New Jersey.

Sickerville.

Mavis Discount Tire.

You live there. You work there.

Tell me. Tell me you wouldn't want to shoot everything that moves, and a few things that don't.
 
monkeyboycjc
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I worked doing tire changing (winter to summer and back again) for a while. The guy who was the boss was the
strongest guy I've ever been around He bent metal with his bare hands a few times that I directly saw. Yeah, do fark with anyone generally cause that's not necessary, but especially do not fark with a tire changer.
 
monkeyboycjc
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Sorry DO NOT...
I'd blame my phone but I'm on my laptop.
 
keldaria
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I once knew a guy that was working a convenience store counter when someone tried to rob it at gun point. I seen the video of him just laughing at the guy pointing a gun at him as he casually batted it away. The robber didn't know what the hell was going on as he casually walked around the counter unarmed and walked up to him and wrestled the gun away from him then pistol whipped him with his own gun.

He was a good guy, but holy fark scary as fark watching how casual he was about having a gun pointed at his chest by a stranger.
 
starlost
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
loaded small .380 caliber firearm....
ummm, i wouldn't want to be hit with a .380. what would the author call a .22? a spitball?
 
Klyukva
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

starlost: loaded small .380 caliber firearm....
ummm, i wouldn't want to be hit with a .380. what would the author call a .22? a spitball?


Your dislike of being shot means the firearm in the story was large?
ummm, okay.
 
