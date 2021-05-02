 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MLive.com)   State rep arrested posthumously after rollover crash. (re-reads TFA). Sorry, State Rep Posthumus arrested after rollover crash   (mlive.com) divider line
37
    More: Dumbass, Alcoholic beverage, Ethanol, Alcohol, State Rep. Bryan Posthumus, Kent County, Michigan, United States House of Representatives, Blood alcohol content, Alcoholism  
•       •       •

1101 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 May 2021 at 4:02 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



37 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
What do expect in a state that allows the sale of hard liquor in gas stations?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Isn't this the second one in a week?
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cretinbob: What do expect in a state that allows the sale of hard liquor in gas stations?


We do? 'cause I gotta be honest... Can't recall ever seeing a fifth of whiskey next to the STP Carb Cleaner.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That name?

Popular etymology connects this praenomen with the modern adjective posthumous, meaning "after death", from the Latin roots for "after" and "earth" (as a metaphor for burial), and assume that it was given to children born after the death of their fathers. Such associations date from at least the time of Varro, and probably contributed to the scarcity of the name. A similar example of false etymology probably limited the use of the praenomen Opiter.[2][5][1]

In fact, the name is derived from the adjective postumus, meaning "last" (the superlative of posterus, "next"). The name was thus given to a youngest child, son, or daughter. Naturally, this also applied to children born after the death of their father, and this coincidence is no doubt responsible for much of the confusion about the meaning of the praenomen
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mjjt: That name?

Popular etymology connects this praenomen with the modern adjective posthumous, meaning "after death", from the Latin roots for "after" and "earth" (as a metaphor for burial), and assume that it was given to children born after the death of their fathers. Such associations date from at least the time of Varro, and probably contributed to the scarcity of the name. A similar example of false etymology probably limited the use of the praenomen Opiter.[2][5][1]

In fact, the name is derived from the adjective postumus, meaning "last" (the superlative of posterus, "next"). The name was thus given to a youngest child, son, or daughter. Naturally, this also applied to children born after the death of their father, and this coincidence is no doubt responsible for much of the confusion about the meaning of the praenomen


So it makes sense as a first name, but not as a last name that can be passed down for generations. Somebody got the order wrong.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not saying it's right, but I'd have to stay drunk to be a Republican these days.
 
Shakesperience [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate that guy.
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Im_Gumby: cretinbob: What do expect in a state that allows the sale of hard liquor in gas stations?

We do? 'cause I gotta be honest... Can't recall ever seeing a fifth of whiskey next to the STP Carb Cleaner.


We do.  The state seems to have relaxed the rules about being able to do it.
 
STFU_SNAFU_
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Amazingly made a statement post death! Muchigan tough!!!!  :)
 
Goimir
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: What do expect in a state that allows the sale of hard liquor in gas stations?


If there's one thing people don't like, it's a preachy dry.
 
SometimesItsTuesday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone said E S Posthumus?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vXret​4​OCkPw
 
bikkurikun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EdgeRunner: mjjt: That name?

Popular etymology connects this praenomen with the modern adjective posthumous, meaning "after death", from the Latin roots for "after" and "earth" (as a metaphor for burial), and assume that it was given to children born after the death of their fathers. Such associations date from at least the time of Varro, and probably contributed to the scarcity of the name. A similar example of false etymology probably limited the use of the praenomen Opiter.[2][5][1]

In fact, the name is derived from the adjective postumus, meaning "last" (the superlative of posterus, "next"). The name was thus given to a youngest child, son, or daughter. Naturally, this also applied to children born after the death of their father, and this coincidence is no doubt responsible for much of the confusion about the meaning of the praenomen

So it makes sense as a first name, but not as a last name that can be passed down for generations. Somebody got the order wrong.


It's a Dutch family name.  Before Napoleon family names were not universally used yet, many commoners just used constructs like 'Son of', like Pieter Jansen/Janson/Janssen/Jansz  > Pieter son of Jan. There is evidence of it being a custom in certain region (mainly Frisia) to adding Posthuma to thosenames, Pieter Jansz Posthumus/Posthuma , meaning as above, Pieter born to Jan after Jan's death.  When the Napoleonic government forced everyone to take a fixed family name, some people might have have kept just that last part. The name exists in various variants, mainly originating from Frisia; Posthumus, Posthuma, Postma, Postema.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel fairly full and satiated Posthumus.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Goimir: cretinbob: What do expect in a state that allows the sale of hard liquor in gas stations?

If there's one thing people don't like, it's a preachy dry.


:(
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Needs first name Mort.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure it happens sometimes somewhere, as alcoholism knows no political party, but it sure seems like few if any of these drunk drivers turn out to be Democrats.
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Posthumus is serving his first term in the state House of Representatives, winning election to the 73rd District seat in November 2020. He is the son of former Michigan Lt. Gov. Dick Posthumus
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Posthumus is the time my wife kicks me out of bed.
 
151 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Im_Gumby: cretinbob: What do expect in a state that allows the sale of hard liquor in gas stations?

We do? 'cause I gotta be honest... Can't recall ever seeing a fifth of whiskey next to the STP Carb Cleaner.


We do. First time I remember seeing it was in like 2008. Still a thing to this day, gas station across the street from my apartment literally has the liquor shelves and brake fluid/oil/etc shelves right next to each other.

They also deliver pizza. And booze. And whatever else they sell, minus gas, I would hope.

/Paid them $10 extra dollars to deliver booze to me a couple months back when I hurt my knee and couldn't walk
//I can see their sign from my spare bedroom window, through two houses and two other apartment buildings
///Felt like a douche for making them deliver to me, but when I opened the door on crutches I could tell the driver was like "ahhh ok"
 
donotdoit
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: mjjt: That name?

Popular etymology connects this praenomen with the modern adjective posthumous, meaning "after death", from the Latin roots for "after" and "earth" (as a metaphor for burial), and assume that it was given to children born after the death of their fathers. Such associations date from at least the time of Varro, and probably contributed to the scarcity of the name. A similar example of false etymology probably limited the use of the praenomen Opiter.[2][5][1]

In fact, the name is derived from the adjective postumus, meaning "last" (the superlative of posterus, "next"). The name was thus given to a youngest child, son, or daughter. Naturally, this also applied to children born after the death of their father, and this coincidence is no doubt responsible for much of the confusion about the meaning of the praenomen

So it makes sense as a first name, but not as a last name that can be passed down for generations. Somebody got the order wrong.


Yes but many last names started as first names because they were part of a "son of" combination.
 
donotdoit
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

austerity101: I'm sure it happens sometimes somewhere, as alcoholism knows no political party, but it sure seems like few if any of these drunk drivers turn out to be Democrats.


Bet you there's some type of introvert versus extrovert thing going on there. I'm a stay at home drunk hang out with the wife kind of guy. I will not be hitting a bar or going over a friend's house, I'm good where I am.

So my likelihood of getting an accident drunk is far less than somebody who's going out and hanging out with other people.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
At least this one did not resist arrest, tell the trooper how he controlled their budget, threaten to call Gretchen, and otherwise make a total fool out of himself.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Good job on the headline, Subby. I was intrigued, then amused. Very satisfying.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
He stated he will immediately begin attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings.

He'll do a few (probably the Zoom meetings) and then this will blow over and he'll be back boozing it up.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

bikkurikun: EdgeRunner: mjjt: That name?

Popular etymology connects this praenomen with the modern adjective posthumous, meaning "after death", from the Latin roots for "after" and "earth" (as a metaphor for burial), and assume that it was given to children born after the death of their fathers. Such associations date from at least the time of Varro, and probably contributed to the scarcity of the name. A similar example of false etymology probably limited the use of the praenomen Opiter.[2][5][1]

In fact, the name is derived from the adjective postumus, meaning "last" (the superlative of posterus, "next"). The name was thus given to a youngest child, son, or daughter. Naturally, this also applied to children born after the death of their father, and this coincidence is no doubt responsible for much of the confusion about the meaning of the praenomen

So it makes sense as a first name, but not as a last name that can be passed down for generations. Somebody got the order wrong.

It's a Dutch family name.  Before Napoleon family names were not universally used yet, many commoners just used constructs like 'Son of', like Pieter Jansen/Janson/Janssen/Jansz  > Pieter son of Jan. There is evidence of it being a custom in certain region (mainly Frisia) to adding Posthuma to thosenames, Pieter Jansz Posthumus/Posthuma , meaning as above, Pieter born to Jan after Jan's death.  When the Napoleonic government forced everyone to take a fixed family name, some people might have have kept just that last part. The name exists in various variants, mainly originating from Frisia; Posthumus, Posthuma, Postma, Postema.


I love Fark.  Thanks to both of you.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

cretinbob: What do expect in a state that allows the sale of hard liquor in gas stations?


Never been to a bring your own empty bottle and fill up with the vodak that comes out of the pump.   Maybe that's just Yoopers, not all Michigan.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Posthumus is the time my wife kicks me out of bed.


well, don't eat garlic hummus in bed. It's so simple once it's explained. You're welcome.
 
msrbly
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Im_Gumby: cretinbob: What do expect in a state that allows the sale of hard liquor in gas stations?

We do? 'cause I gotta be honest... Can't recall ever seeing a fifth of whiskey next to the STP Carb Cleaner.


It's behind the counter.  Gas stations in Michigan can definitely sell hard liquor.  The gas station near me sells tall boys in a cooler of ice right by the door.
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

cretinbob: What do expect in a state that allows the sale of hard liquor in gas stations?


We do? I've never seen that.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

msrbly: Im_Gumby: cretinbob: What do expect in a state that allows the sale of hard liquor in gas stations?

We do? 'cause I gotta be honest... Can't recall ever seeing a fifth of whiskey next to the STP Carb Cleaner.

It's behind the counter.  Gas stations in Michigan can definitely sell hard liquor.  The gas station near me sells tall boys in a cooler of ice right by the door.


Not all gas stations do. They have to actually get the license to do so, as well as paying for the Federal tax stamp.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I used to be all understanding and inclusive when it came to our less sophisticated brethren, but at this point there are so many states that I don't feel any need to set foot in.
 
Thinkerer
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"I am deeply disappointed in myself for putting other people in jeopardy by embarrassed by  getting caught driving while intoxicated," Posthumus said in the release. "There is no excuse for what happened, I've been getting away with it for years, and I take full and complete responsibility for my actions to look good in the media until such time as I can cut a deal in court. I should never have tried to drive after drinking alcohol, since I usually do it while I drive."
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Man, you better hope Little Bobby Tables doesn't decide to use last name as an alive/dead field.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
*checks out pic in TFA*

Yup, just as I figured.  The textbook definition of a shiat-eating grin.
 
baorao
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

stevenboof: Im_Gumby: cretinbob: What do expect in a state that allows the sale of hard liquor in gas stations?

We do? 'cause I gotta be honest... Can't recall ever seeing a fifth of whiskey next to the STP Carb Cleaner.

We do.  The state seems to have relaxed the rules about being able to do it.


there was some change about the square footage or minimum gross revenue from sales that changed within the last 3-5 years that has made it easier to sell alcohol of all kinds from gas stations.

that being said, there is nothing magical about a gas station that is going to have you opening the alcohol you just bought and drinking it before driving home, that wouldnt also apply to liquor from a grocery store or an actual restaurant.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Posthumus, R-Cannon Township, crashed his Jeep going off the road, hitting a mailbox and then rolling over in Ada Township.


The Republican voting suppression is getting way out of hand.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
R.I.P.  Pie & Hummus
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.