(The Sun)   Impressive: Talking your way past security and into Prince Andrew's house. Next level: Persuading the guards to pay for the taxi you arrived in (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
mistahtom
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
That's not hard to do if you're an underaged white girl.
 
life of the sausage party
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
jamspoon [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Getting security to pay for the taxi shows a level of entitlement befitting a friend of pedoboy. Would have made the guards relax not object
 
TomDooley [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Bootlicker logic: "It raises questions over the decision to scale back Andrew's police protection late last year as part of cost-cutting measures"

Yes, the guards at the gate paid her cab fare and waved her through.  Obviously the solution is more guards.  If they hire enough they may get one capable of tying their own shoes.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It raises questions over the decision to scale back Andrew's police protection late last year as part of cost-cutting measures

Or, you know, maybe have two competent guards instead of 20 incompetent jobs-program morons.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
She was there to collect payment for offing Jeffrey Epstein.
 
writingdude
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Rule 1: People want to believe you.

Rule 2: Stay consistent in what you say; this reinforces Rule 1.

Rule 3: Act in accordance with what you say; this reinforces the effects of Rules 1 & 2.
 
Send More Chuck Berry [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Second story in a week

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
