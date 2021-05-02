 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(We Are the Mighty)   Some random civilian challenged US Navy SEAL Marcus Luttrell to a shooting competition at SHOT Show this year. Guess who won   (wearethemighty.com) divider line
32
    More: Vintage, United States Army, best air force, tiny island city-state, strongest militaries, basketball coach, security forces, troops of more common rank, New York National Guard  
•       •       •

1288 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 May 2021 at 12:26 PM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Shooting range? Try it while suspended from a helicopter hanging onto the rope with one hand and spraying fully automatic fire from the gun in the other hand.
 
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If I really dedicated myself, I could probably beat Kevin Durant in a randomly called out free throw contest.  That'd be a fun story, but that's about it.
 
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Okay, I probably couldn't beat Kevin Durant, but insert a good NBA player who's a middling free throw shooter, and that makes my point better.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

ZAZ: Shooting range? Try it while suspended from a helicopter hanging onto the rope with one hand and spraying fully automatic fire from the gun in the other hand.


We found Animal Mother's fark handle.

/alabama black snake
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The dude who practiced every day?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Random"
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZAZ: Shooting range? Try it while suspended from a helicopter hanging onto the rope with one hand and spraying fully automatic fire from the gun in the other hand.


Ah, verticle biathlon
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One in a million shot doc.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have found our Army of One. Now, send him down range.
 
Salmon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
but who has the bigger penis?
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ZAZ: Shooting range? Try it while suspended from a helicopter hanging onto the rope with one hand and spraying fully automatic fire from the gun in the other hand.


If you are fast-roping one-handed you are doing it wrong... and it is the job of the guys in the *other* helicopter to pick off the tangoes on the roof you are fast-roping onto.
 
Troy McClure
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
That's the challenge?  One shot in an indoor shooting range?
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If soldiers - let alone military marksmen - were by definition the best shots, then they'd be winning every Olympic shooting event, and every other marksmanship competition, easily and consistently.  The fact they're not shows the skills aren't all that closely correlated.

As alluded to above, there's probably a world of difference between 1) getting shots as close as possible to the center of a stationary target from a long distance away, vs. 2) getting shots that are good enough to stop a target who's moving behind cover, and while getting shot at yourself.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
lectos
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Hoban Washburne: Okay, I probably couldn't beat Kevin Durant, but insert a good NBA player who's a middling free throw shooter, and that makes my point better.


Kobe, I bet you could beat Kobe right now
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

tyyreaunn: 2) getting shots that are good enough to stop a target who's moving behind cover, and while getting shot at yourself.


LOL. That would make for a hell of an Olympic event: target shooting while being shot at.

/Olympic paintball would be fun
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: ZAZ: Shooting range? Try it while suspended from a helicopter hanging onto the rope with one hand and spraying fully automatic fire from the gun in the other hand.

If you are fast-roping one-handed you are doing it wrong... and it is the job of the guys in the *other* helicopter to pick off the tangoes on the roof you are fast-roping onto.


Shut up, Meg.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
ok but which one of them fixed the cable
 
Gilligann
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Troy McClure: That's the challenge?  One shot in an indoor shooting range?


The way this is setup makes me think this is something you pay for, sorta like paying for an autograph at a convention.

It's not a bad idea. I think a lot of people would pay for something like this.
 
Colour_out_of_Space [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Went to middle and high school with a guy named John Ratkay. We didn't know what autism spectrum was back in the 80s, but looking back, I'm pretty sure John was not neurotypical. Back in the day, we just considered him "weird." He endured a lot of teasing/bullying from other kids (regrettably, I took part in a prank in a building class where we glued some of his balsa strips to the work table).
Anyway, in 8th grade, we did an archery unit. At the end, we had our skills test which entailed shooting 6 arrows (or "an end" - who says you don't learn anything in gym?) at the target and your total score was used to determine your grade. Most people hit a bullseye or 2, a few people had shots that entirely missed the target; all in all, we were a pretty mediocre bunch or archers.
John Ratkay awkwardly, quietly, and precisely hit 6 bullseyes.
I never looked at him the same way ever again, never made fun of him, and from then on defended him when people talked trash to and about him. And I still remember (some 40 years later) not to judge peoples' capabilities,
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Hoban Washburne: Okay, I probably couldn't beat Kevin Durant, but insert a good NBA player who's a middling free throw shooter, and that makes my point better.


dude... seriously? kd is a lifetime 87% ft shooter... that's in top 25, nba history.
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Now let's try that under enemy fire, guy.

... if a SEAL is doing it under enemy fire that just kinda upgrades them from "there's more than one skill involved and sometimes hobbyists are better at one of them" to "the SEAL in question is outright incompetent".

Like... the SEALs are teams of assassins / death squads, if they're in a situation where the other people are shooting back that almost certainly means they've farked up massively.  I don't know that I'd describe them as solely for murdering completely helpless people but it is like 95% of their jobs, they're not farking shock troops.  Are you perhaps mistaking them for army infantry?  Or maybe the only thing you know about the US military was learned from watching Rambo and not realizing what branch Rambo was from?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: tyyreaunn: 2) getting shots that are good enough to stop a target who's moving behind cover, and while getting shot at yourself.

LOL. That would make for a hell of an Olympic event: target shooting while being shot at.

/Olympic paintball would be fun


Bounding fire "cover me while I move" with live ammo in basic scared the living shiat out of me.

"Wait, you're giving HIM (cross eyed mother farker) live ammo to fire behind me?!?!" Well, I'm farking dead. Oh well.

Though, it would be pretty awesome to watch on ESPN 8 (The Ocho)
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Hoban Washburne: Okay, I probably couldn't beat Kevin Durant, but insert a good NBA player who's a middling free throw shooter, and that makes my point better.

dude... seriously? kd is a lifetime 87% ft shooter... that's in top 25, nba history.


and i just responded to the wrong post so n/m

/avg nba playa = 78% ft shooter
//still not gonna be easy
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Hoban Washburne: Okay, I probably couldn't beat Kevin Durant, but insert a good NBA player who's a middling free throw shooter, and that makes my point better.


Reality:  You (and everyone who hasn't at least played NCAA ball) would probably struggle to beat Shaq in a free throw contest.
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Accuracy of fire matters, of course. But special forces training is a more about getting in, getting out, coordination, tactics, how not to shiat yourself and start crying when your "targets" start shooting back at you

/me -> some old fat guy who's a decent shot but never trained/served
 
psychicdeath99 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Paper targets don't shoot back.
 
Salmon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Colour_out_of_Space: Went to middle and high school with a guy named John Ratkay. We didn't know what autism spectrum was back in the 80s, but looking back, I'm pretty sure John was not neurotypical. Back in the day, we just considered him "weird." He endured a lot of teasing/bullying from other kids (regrettably, I took part in a prank in a building class where we glued some of his balsa strips to the work table).
Anyway, in 8th grade, we did an archery unit. At the end, we had our skills test which entailed shooting 6 arrows (or "an end" - who says you don't learn anything in gym?) at the target and your total score was used to determine your grade. Most people hit a bullseye or 2, a few people had shots that entirely missed the target; all in all, we were a pretty mediocre bunch or archers.
John Ratkay awkwardly, quietly, and precisely hit 6 bullseyes.
I never looked at him the same way ever again, never made fun of him, and from then on defended him when people talked trash to and about him. And I still remember (some 40 years later) not to judge peoples' capabilities,


I knew a blind kid who did the same with pinball.  He had very suptle wrists.
 
Mongo No.5
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Is it weird that I'm not impressed that 2 people familiar with firearms could hit a target center mass with a rifle from 20 yards?
 
Colour_out_of_Space [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Salmon: Colour_out_of_Space: Went to middle and high school with a guy named John Ratkay. We didn't know what autism spectrum was back in the 80s, but looking back, I'm pretty sure John was not neurotypical. Back in the day, we just considered him "weird." He endured a lot of teasing/bullying from other kids (regrettably, I took part in a prank in a building class where we glued some of his balsa strips to the work table).
Anyway, in 8th grade, we did an archery unit. At the end, we had our skills test which entailed shooting 6 arrows (or "an end" - who says you don't learn anything in gym?) at the target and your total score was used to determine your grade. Most people hit a bullseye or 2, a few people had shots that entirely missed the target; all in all, we were a pretty mediocre bunch or archers.
John Ratkay awkwardly, quietly, and precisely hit 6 bullseyes.
I never looked at him the same way ever again, never made fun of him, and from then on defended him when people talked trash to and about him. And I still remember (some 40 years later) not to judge peoples' capabilities,

I knew a blind kid who did the same with pinball.  He had very suptle wrists.


Who?
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Cool story for that dude, I guess, but a SEAL is a MacGyver of death.  Ever watch a special operations dude look across a room?  They've already figured out 15 ways to kill you with your dirty socks, eat your ham sandwich, and egress using any number of routes you didn't know existed.

Plus, their beards are amazing.
 
Erik_Emune
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Call the Guy: Accuracy of fire matters, of course. But special forces training is a more about getting in, getting out, coordination, tactics, how not to shiat yourself and start crying when your "targets" start shooting back at you

/me -> some old fat guy who's a decent shot but never trained/served


I did my year in the infantry and marksmanship, while obviously a useful and oft-trained skill, was but once of dozens of disciplines needed to make even an individual soldier. Soldiering is a decathlon, and you're judged on your worst discipline, because that's where your risk of spoiling the mission is at its highest.
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.