(CBS New York)   Happy 90th birthday Empire State Building. You don't look a day over 75   (newyork.cbslocal.com) divider line
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Which means Friday was the 20th anniversary of my last visit to Lower Manhattan. We were a trio of broke kids who rented a car (because I wrecked mine 4 weeks earlier) and went to the city for a day trip. Went to Liberty Island and the Battery, but we didn't end up going to an observation deck because the two major ones - WTC and ESB - were too much money (and we had already spent most of ours going to the Statue). It was the only time I ever went into the original World Trade Center.

\went back in 2006, but didn't go south of 33rd
\\not sure I'll ever bring myself to go there
 
patowen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Party !

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Milos Hattrick
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Empire State Building Plane Crash - 1945
Youtube 5YLWh8Rbp7o
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One thing a photographer had mentioned is that the best view of a landmark is from another building/high point. So I did visit the Empire State Building, but got a nice view of it from the top of Rockefeller Center. The same with the Eiffel Tower. I got a lot of great pics of the Eiffel from the Montparnasse Tower. People thought I took the pictures from a plane.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't decide between...

Wait, it's still alive?  and
I thought it was older.
 
Abox
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Milos Hattrick: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/5YLWh8Rb​p7o]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I wonder if Doc still owns the 86th floor.  You know with all of his scientific achievements and incredible health he's still around and pretty damn spy for a 120 year old.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Chrysler Building FTW
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Noah_Tall: I wonder if Doc still owns the 86th floor.  You know with all of his scientific achievements and incredible health he's still around and pretty damn spy for a 120 year old.


I bought the entire series on Kindle, just a few years back.  Loved them as a kid, and OH, MY those haven't aged well.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Who's the last person to jump off the top to their demise?
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: Noah_Tall: I wonder if Doc still owns the 86th floor.  You know with all of his scientific achievements and incredible health he's still around and pretty damn spy for a 120 year old.

I bought the entire series on Kindle, just a few years back.  Loved them as a kid, and OH, MY those haven't aged well.


The writing is poor, the concept is great.  They were pulps after all.  And the characters were awesome.
 
Colour_out_of_Space [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I thought it was stuck in the Suez Canal next to that ship
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
