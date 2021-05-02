 Skip to content
(Bored Panda)   Men Of The Internet™ share what they've learned after discovering the world outside of their mom's basement
log_jammin [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
so now do guys make a list that begins with cum socks?
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Other than a few biology based ones, this list could easily be flipped on it's head.  People in general can change as soon as they're married.  Women can be slobs who don't clean just as easily as men can.  Men can be authoritarian jerks who demand they get their way in every little detail.

These battle of the sexes articles were old when Readers' Digest started them in the 1960s and presumably before then.  These general men are so stupid, women are so stupid generalized articles only drive a greater gap between people.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

I'm a guy, and I'm the one who loads the dishwasher properly. My way you don't go to unload it and get a bowl full of water surprise you or have something block the arms from going round.

Oh god, I'm the one whose been played.....
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I've learned a lot from pretending to be a woman on the internet.

You wouldn't believe how much sexual harassment t I get just from playing a lady character in WoW. I legit cannot walk through Silvermoon on my Troll character without getting solicited for a foot job at least once. It's awesome.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

When my dad's second wife died, he whined that he didn't know how to work the washing machine.  I told him not to pull that shiat on me, he worked fifty years at complex jobs, he could learn how to adjust the two knobs and press the button.

So, he did his own laundry for a bit, then got married again, and once again had no idea how to use that machine.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I load the dishwasher so inefficiently, I'm no longer allowed to load it at all.

I should be so lucky.
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The dishwasher was the point I had to admit I have some OCD tendencies.  There is clearly a right way and a wrong way to fill a dishwasher and my way is the right way.  It is weird but I prefer to be the one to fill the dishwasher although she could at least rinse out her coffee cup in the morning dammit.

Oh, and if she ever says we need to do something, it means I have to do something.
 
zez [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't care how the dishwasher is loaded, but I want to empty it or else who knows where stuff will get put away.
 
AngryTeacher
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love drinking milk and mud with my wife also.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where the hell does all the toilet paper go? Do they eat it??
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
10). No, you stay in the shower and dry off.  Why get out soaking wet at all?

Besides, wife insists on having a dog that once pissed on bath mat so we can't keep a bath mat in bathroom anymore.
 
jackandwater
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Men have one redeeming quality...their penis.  And they have to know how to use it beyond 3 minutes, a lot longer.
In my 67 years on this planet I have only encountered one man that had that quality and was a great dude.  I treated him like a king.
In short..keep a smile on a women's face and you will get the same treatment.

\\\no i didn't marry him.
 
rudemix [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The best relationship advice I got came from a line from a song by the Outfield. 'Just 'cause you're right that don't mean I'm wrong.' Is there an absolute most correct way to load a dishwasher, or fold socks, or make toast? Probably. I'm more concerned about my peace of mind around the house than to die on a housework hill being correct or merely more correct about that crap.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yeah, I was wondering what that stuff is. Some sort of upside down panna cotta? Melted vanilla ice cream with chocolate on top? I suppose we'll never know. I think it looks better than milk and mud, though :-)
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jackandwater: Men have one redeeming quality...their penis.  And they have to know how to use it beyond 3 minutes, a lot longer.
In my 67 years on this planet I have only encountered one man that had that quality and was a great dude.  I treated him like a king.
In short..keep a smile on a women's face and you will get the same treatment.

\\\no i didn't marry him.


You sound classy.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they leave stuff at the bottom of the stairs, that means you're supposed to bring it up. If it's at the top of the stairs, you should bring it down. Also, the correct place for objects in the kitchen is where they currently reside. Stuff is gonna move around constantly, just roll with it.

All of this. Also: Mrs. Chronic more often puts things *on* the stairs, where they're just waiting to be tripped over.

I don't know how many times I've said "oh, that's where it goes now?" over the years.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One thing that I learned that although I think I'm a good person in general, I have some huge blind spots when it comes to my behavior and how it affect others. At least for me, I find it amazing what living with someone else shows me about myself.
 
Mongo No.5
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TorpedoOrca: Where the hell does all the toilet paper go? Do they eat it??


I can't agree with this more.  My wife and I exclusively use separate bathrooms (my closet happens to be next to the 2nd bath since she took over the one near the first).  It's like 6:1 roll usage ratio or worse.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're supposed to bury the period panties in your back yard.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Women are simultaneously oddly specific neat freaks in cleaning, and completely disgusting farking slobs. This will depend on the phase of life, much like guys.

The craziest is when they're out on the town. Women's public restrooms at "party" places can start out smelling like bleach, fruit, coconut, perfume, or whatever is trendy. Before the end of the night, they will be reduced to biological warfare zones, possibly multiple times.

Have 4 college age women sharing an apartment together, and one night is all you'll need to never stay there again, no matter how good she is in bed. You will have her stay over to your place, even if you have a total slob for a roommate, and you need to clean the kitchen and bathroom yourself.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

2 hands 2 cups.

/Are you sure that's milk?
 
keldaria
‘’ 1 hour ago  

inglixthemad: Women are simultaneously oddly specific neat freaks in cleaning, and completely disgusting farking slobs. This will depend on the phase of life, much like guys.

The craziest is when they're out on the town. Women's public restrooms at "party" places can start out smelling like bleach, fruit, coconut, perfume, or whatever is trendy. Before the end of the night, they will be reduced to biological warfare zones, possibly multiple times.

Have 4 college age women sharing an apartment together, and one night is all you'll need to never stay there again, no matter how good she is in bed. You will have her stay over to your place, even if you have a total slob for a roommate, and you need to clean the kitchen and bathroom yourself.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Talk about things that hit too close to home.
 
keldaria
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Are you sure that's mud?
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
OK, guy #1.  Are you effing kidding me???

I always thought that pads operated like Band-aids and they'd just slap em over their vaginas and absorb everything. It wasn't until I was... 27? When my girlfriend at the time had some as a backup in case she ran out of tampons and I opened it and looked. The adhesive was on the wrong side for my version of how they worked, and it dawned on me that they're supposed to be stuck to their panties, not their vaginas. I only regret telling her of that revelation, because she laughed until she cried and then called her mom to tell her about it.
 
Groupon boob job
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Exact opposite for me. I do most of the cooking and loading of the dishwasher properly. I reorganized the storage, drawers, pantry, counter space, etc, because otherwise everything would be in completely inefficient and illogical places.

In exchange, I haven't touched a vacuum or cleaned a bathroom in years. We're both pretty satisfied with the arrangement.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
#2 is not, nor has it ever been, true. What farking planet does the author live on and how do I buy a ticket to get there?
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
My first female roommate showed me how unladylike ladies can be. She was in a "punk band" and always talking about all the different guys she "poked". Quite the eye opening roommate experience.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
#11.

As much, OR MORE.

But never, never bring it up unless they bring it up first.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Is it really that weird? I basically gave it zero thought between when I first learned what they were for at like age 10 and when I moved in with my now-wife at age 33. He's probably naturally conflating how they work with diapers and maxi pads.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
A lot of the comments from that article seem to be from women saying "Stop stereotyping us!!!"
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I WOULD DO THIS
Youtube -MbXz2AJwO4
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
One they missed;
Learn to clear drains.  If you can master the fine art of unstopping the shower drain and bathroom sink, be sure they see the horrible creature you extract, and you will be a hero in their eyes.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
As someone who has lived with a woman for about two years and has been married to one for less than a day:

Just understand that the human body just is gross in a lot of ways, and women are no exception.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
you know, i'm in a happy marriage, have dated actively since my mid teens....have a daughter....

and #1 just blew my mind. Like, shiat, that does make more sense. Not how i thought it worked though, and wouldn't be how i would have went about building one if you tasked me to it.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Fireproof: As someone who has lived with a woman for about two years and has been married to one for less than a day:


Congrats man.
 
Abox
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
If you get one of those new Bosch dishwashers you have to up your dish loading tetris game...I don't know what species' kitchenware they're made for but it's not humans.   Unless all you wash is plates and utensils.
 
strapp3r
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
we've got a 30 year old living in our basement while he finishes school.
my awesome wife's oldest child.
"a couple of years" was the plan.
it's going on four years and i have no idea how much longer.
he is a kind man.  i like him.
i loathe him living with us.  he is a pathetic resident.
he treats our home like a bachelor rental.
the list is long and his combo of apathy & ignorance won't be changing anytime soon.
i cannot imagine him sharing a place with a woman one day.
he is a LOT OF WORK

/thanks for reading my Ted rant
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The 90/10 thing:  can confirm.
 
rjakobi
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: #2 is not, nor has it ever been, true. What farking planet does the author live on and how do I buy a ticket to get there?


Just because it hasn't happened to you doesn't mean it never happens.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Abox: If you get one of those new Bosch dishwashers you have to up your dish loading tetris game...I don't know what species' kitchenware they're made for but it's not humans.   Unless all you wash is plates and utensils.


Not a bosch, but yeah, our new one has some weird stuff in it where its, "what goes here, and is the fact i don't have something that fits here a sign i am missing out on something?"

My wife is very big on cleaning the dishes before putting them in the dishwasher. Dishes need to be somewhat dirty for them to do their job. If you are going to just clean them, go all the way, its 5 seconds extra work. Otherwise scrape and load, or buy a better dishwasher.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Fireproof: As someone who has lived with a woman for about two years and has been married to one for less than a day:

Just understand that the human body just is gross in a lot of ways, and women are no exception.


Enjoying the honeymoon, then?
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

rjakobi: Chemlight Battery: #2 is not, nor has it ever been, true. What farking planet does the author live on and how do I buy a ticket to get there?

Just because it hasn't happened to you doesn't mean it never happens.


Mine will, for the like, once every 5 years it was bad enough to set me off on a rant. I know she would do it more if that was my headspace, but i save my ranting for here.
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

I know this is a joke, but over the years, you each find certain things the other doesn't do "right" and that becomes "your" job.

It helps that my wife and I were both self-sufficient adults and both kept clean, tidy apartments when we moved in together married.

My wife hates the way I load the dishwasher.  I hate the way she cleans the stove and counters.  She thinks I half-ass putting away groceries. I think she half-asses vacuuming and mopping. She dusts, I clean windows.  She organizes cabinets, I clean bathrooms.  She takes care of the laundry, other than folding and putting away my clothing.  I take care of the lawn care.

Between the two of us, we've staked out the chores we do well.  We never fight over them, because we both want them done.  We never let them pile up, so it's generally just "spend a few minutes knocking out the 'to-dos' and then do what we want."
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Groupon boob job: Exact opposite for me. I do most of the cooking and loading of the dishwasher properly. I reorganized the storage, drawers, pantry, counter space, etc, because otherwise everything would be in completely inefficient and illogical places.

In exchange, I haven't touched a vacuum or cleaned a bathroom in years. We're both pretty satisfied with the arrangement.


Same here. I do most of the cooking, food shopping, vacuuming, bathrooms, laundry, etc. I enjoy it. I mean to be fair laundry is carrying stuff down 2 flights of stairs and pushing a button or two. My wife makes it out to be like she is dragging it a mile to spend 3 hours beating on it in rocks in a river.

Wife on the other hand does our day to day finances, the rest of the other cleaning, handles cleanup after i trash the kitchen, etc. Yeah, we switch things up a bit if we are feeling household kinky, but for the most part, it works well.

Its all stuff we do well, but don't agree with our methods, and would drive each other insane if it was a team effort for the sake of doing so.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
And now i'm going to have "Ok, how can we build a better maxipad" stuck rolling around in my head for the rest of the day.
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
When we got married I showed Mrs. Fool how my washer and dryer worked. She had lived with her parents until we got married, and while they had a washer that she used, they didn't have a dryer. Fast forward 2 months, and I was forbidden from ever using them again because I was just doing it wrong. I rarely ever use them now.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's amazing how many apparently guys never had sisters or mothers.
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

jackandwater: Men have one redeeming quality...their penis.  And they have to know how to use it beyond 3 minutes, a lot longer.
In my 67 years on this planet I have only encountered one man that had that quality and was a great dude.  I treated him like a king.
In short..keep a smile on a women's face and you will get the same treatment.

\\\no i didn't marry him.


I'm sorry your name is eluding me, when did we do that again?
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

At least your dishes are clean.
 
