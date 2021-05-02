 Skip to content
 
(9News (Australia))   Not so fast world thinking this pandemic is over, we're now in the midst of the worst coronavirus outbreak yet   (9news.com.au) divider line
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The US will never approve AstraZeneca since we have three effective vaccines already. Our stockpile of AZ should be sent to India and Brazil today.
 
MBooda
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

I ran out of breath at "Ted".

/i cant breathe
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
No we (meaning the United States) aren't.

https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-track​er/#demographicsovertime

Stop lying about the virus that originated in the city of [CENSORED], [CENSORED] Province, People's Republic of [CENSORED].
 
cravak
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Ok I'll jump in early.   We're all F. Only 30 percent of the u.s is vaccinated?   What about Mexico and Canada?
 
