Paid parental leave as popular as chocolate
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what you're saying is, subby, is that 18% of people are insane?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smoking GNU: So what you're saying is, subby, is that 18% of people are insane?


Life is confusing.
People are insane.

Langhorne Slim - Life Is Confusing (Official Video)
Youtube X4GboZIkaUw
 
taintbaggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wouldn't this encourage women to continually have babies so they would never have to work?
 
Beta Tested
‘’ 1 hour ago  

taintbaggins: Wouldn't this encourage women to continually have babies so they would never have to work?


In the Nordic countries the leave I'd based on your salary (with a minimum and maximum payout), so if you don't work at least a year in between you get the minimum benefit.

/My 16 weeks starts in less than a month
 
gozar_the_destroyer
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

taintbaggins: Wouldn't this encourage women to continually have babies so they would never have to work?


You haven't had to take care of an infant I see. I would rather work retail for minimum wage than go that for more than a few years in total for all the kids I could possibly want.
 
crinz83
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
malaise is also doing pretty well down south

pewresearch.orgView Full Size
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
You want us to form babby or not? We can continue to work wages that barely pay rent or you can supplement our barely livable wages with some time off to hatch children. How much does childcare cost nowadays?
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Paid parental leave should be a national shame that we don't have it already in our Constitution.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Parental duties, weddings, and funerals should only occur on weekends and national holidays, or otherwise scheduled a year in advance. Don't people like their jobs? I love my HR job!
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Any incentive to have children.

No incentive to work and not have children.

Selfish of me to point out? Maybe.
Sexist and pretty much every -ist possible until every single state makes adoption possible for ALL?? Abso-f*king-lutely.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

gozar_the_destroyer: taintbaggins: Wouldn't this encourage women to continually have babies so they would never have to work?

You haven't had to take care of an infant I see. I would rather work retail for minimum wage than go that for more than a few years in total for all the kids I could possibly want.


That tripped my sarcasm meter.

Besides, how is that going to go over with all the people who managed to raise their kids without parental leave?   How is that fair?

/ Also sarcasm.
 
acouvis
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: So what you're saying is, subby, is that 18% of people are insane?


or single and grumpy.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Our corporate overlords have been screeching lately about how the birth rate is dropping and their executive bonuses are in danger because of it.

If they want their future wage slaves and consumers, they're just going to have to pony up the parental leave.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

acouvis: Smoking GNU: So what you're saying is, subby, is that 18% of people are insane?

or single and grumpy.


I was talking about chocolate.
 
